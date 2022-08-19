Buddy upFollow Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll in this dynamic tribute musical featuring fifties golden oldies at The North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly. On stage Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets and information at www.nsmt.org/
Hit the runway
Fasten your seat belts, fashionistas, and head to Salem’s Peabody Essex Museum for a spectacular showing of the late, great fashion designer Patrick Kelly. Fiercely influenced by his southern black roots, and New York and Paris club scenes, he pushed racial and cultural boundaries. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at PEM, 161 Essex St,, Salem; $15, visit: www.pem.org
Color it Tangerine
Peabody’s free summer concert series’ grand finale this Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., features “Tangerine” at Leather City Commons Park, 53 Lowell St. Bring a lawn chair. Free, all ages welcome.
Teen ToonsOn Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, teens entering grades 6 through 12 are welcome to show up in their PJs for a free screening of great cartoons in the Gordon Room, at Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 14 Sylvan St. Bring a pillow, snack on breakfast-y treats. Questions? Call 978-774-0554
Hang with HayesJon Hayes plays live with “Z Others” Saturday night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Zach’s, 21 Topsfield Rd., Ipswich. No cover charge, just great music.