5 Things to do this weekend
1) Hit the Trail Join the Danvers Rail Trail Committee for a free chocolate-fueled Winter Chocolate Trail Walk, Saturday, Feb 18, kicking off at 11 a.m. at the Hobart Street parking lot, 1 Sylvan St, Danvers Chocolate goodies boost energy for the 4 mile walk. Children, dogs on leashes welcome!
2) Make a splash Sunday, Feb. 19, is Family Swim time at Goldfish Swim School. From 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Take the family and take a deep dive into summer fun in the middle of winter.. At Danvers Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, Suite 137, Danvers.
3) Discover shipwrecks Join David Robinson, state Underwater Archaeologist for an indoor presentation followed by a guided hike down to Steep Hill Beach at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, this Sat, Feb 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., 290 Argilla Rd, Ipswich. Sunset views with a side view of shipwrecks and lessons on what's being done to protect them. $24 members, $30 nonmembers. Register at: https://thetrustees.org/event/82678/
5) Here come the brides engage in an afternoon of wedded bliss on show from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19. It's Bridal Bash North Shore, an extravaganza of fairy tale wedding possibilites come to life before your eyes. , free, at Ocean House Hotel, Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites 225 Derby St, Salem. Details at: https://www.oceanhousegloucester.com/events/salem/bridal-bash-north-shore-salem-waterfront-hotel-6068348