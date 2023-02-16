5 Things to do this weekend 

1) Hit the Trail  Join the Danvers Rail Trail Committee for a free chocolate-fueled Winter Chocolate Trail Walk, Saturday, Feb 18, kicking off at 11 a.m. at the Hobart Street parking lot,  1 Sylvan St, Danvers  Chocolate goodies boost energy for the 4 mile walk. Children, dogs on leashes welcome!   

​2) Make a splash  Sunday, Feb. 19, is Family Swim time at Goldfish Swim School. From 1:15  to 2:15  p.m. Take the family and take a deep dive into summer fun in the middle of winter.. At Danvers Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, Suite 137, Danvers.

3) Discover shipwrecks  Join David Robinson, state Underwater Archaeologist for an indoor presentation followed by a guided hike down to Steep Hill Beach at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate,  this Sat, Feb 18, from 3  to 6  p.m., 290 Argilla Rd, Ipswich. Sunset views with a side view of shipwrecks and lessons on what's being done to protect them. $24 members, $30 nonmembers.  Register at: https://thetrustees.org/event/82678/

4) A Maple Staple Appleton Farms is your winter staple for maple-flavored fun. This Saturday, Feb 18,  starting at  10  a.m., catch demonstrations of maple sugaring in the Sugar Shack, learn  how maple trees are tapped and how sap becomes syrup.. Appleton Farms is on MA-1A MA, South Hamilton. Learn more at: https://thetrustees.org/program/maple-sugar-programs-and-events/?utm_term=maple%20sugaring&amp;utm_campaign=Fun&amp;utm_source=adwords&amp;utm_medium=ppc&amp;hsa_acc=4376519620&amp;hsa_cam=1014688517&amp;hsa_grp=116932828306&amp;hsa_ad=496593962300&amp;hsa_src=g&amp;hsa_tgt=kwd-325943299804&amp;hsa_kw=maple%20sugaring&amp;hsa_mt=b&amp;hsa_net=adwords&amp;hsa_ver=3&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwZOjje2a_QIV2M7ICh1IlAgUEAAYASAAEgLCpPD_BwE

5) Here come the brides engage in an afternoon of wedded bliss on show from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19. It's Bridal Bash North Shore, an extravaganza of fairy tale wedding possibilites come to life before your eyes. , free,  at Ocean House Hotel,  Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites 225 Derby St, Salem. Details at: https://www.oceanhousegloucester.com/events/salem/bridal-bash-north-shore-salem-waterfront-hotel-6068348

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you