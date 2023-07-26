5 Things to do this Weekend
1) Salem Summer Jam is a free, fun family festival this Sunday at Salem Willows Park /Beach /Arcade. Giant bouncy houses, live performances & DJs, Watermelon Eating Contest, Water Balloon Fight, Raffles & Prizes, Face Painting, Glow Party, Dunk Tank & more. Benefits Boy & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
2) Beverly Block Party Saturday, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., 10th annual Beverly Main Street block party on downtown Cabot Street. Live, local music, DJ sets, giant beer pong, great local food, party games, 50/50 raffle. 50/50 raffle. Suggested $5 donation. Questions? Email: becki@bevmain.org
3) Ipswich concert Live, free performance, ' of "Celestial Elements" by the Ipswich Summer Community Band, this Saturday, at the Ipswich Museum in conjunction with Olde Ipswich Days, at 4:30 p.m. Earth, fire, wind, water, sun, moon are the muse for this music.
4) En pointe! The Marblehead School of Ballet's 51st 2023 Summer Dance Intensive Performance is Saturday, 1:30.to 2:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Sponsored by the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), free, performed by students in MSB's 2023 Summer Dance Intensive. Seating limited, reservations required at 781-631-6262 or email msb@havetodance.com.
5) STEAM Club at The North Shore Children’s Museum for ages 5-11 from 2 to 4 p.m., $12 or free with admission. Participants explore science and arts through hands-on projects. North Shore Children's Museum, 10 Main St, Peabody. Information & tickets at: https://thenorthshoremoms.com/event/steam-club-at-the-north-shore-childrens-museum/2023-07-30/