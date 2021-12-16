1) Farm to festive: Hamilton-Wenham Winter Farmers’ Market makes the gift of giving easy this Saturday, Dec. 18, from noon to 3 p.m. Honeys from Al’s Hives, Candles by Erin; made to order French crepes; Iron Ox Farm organics; Vegan vitals, Marshview Farm root veggies, greens and eggs; Moonlight Farm meats; ready to eat pastas, pestos and a lot of pizzazz. On the lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton.Visit www.communityhouse.org.
2) The gift of giving: A merry morning of Cookies, Hot Chocolate, Christmas carols and canned donations for Beverly Bootstraps Food Pantry is on this Sunday, Dec 19, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Danvers' Drive Cherry Hill Corporate Center, 5 Cherry Hill Drive. It's called 'Cookies 'n Cans' and it can do wonders for those in need this holiday season.
3) Salem's open market's open: This Saturday, Dec, 18, a one-of-a-kind holiday gift show in the heart of historic Salem welcomes one and all to magical last minute holiday shopping featuring the works of 60 artists, makers, collectors and dealers from around New England,. Noon to 6 p.m., at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem.
4) Yule love it: Salem Common Neighborhood Association makes beautiful music in beautiful Murray Hall. this Sunday, Dec 19, at 3 p.m. It's a family friendly free-for all in The Bridge at 211 Bridge St, Salem]. Bring or buy a baked good to benefit the sponsors. Masks a must if you want to make merry!
4) Talking Cookie Walking: Choose your festive favorites from a cookie walk full of homemade holiday cookies, including gluten free. as well as dog treats. Saturday, Dec.18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at Grace Church, 385 Essex St, Salem. Masks a must. Cookies will be pre-packaged in small bags so you can mix, match snd make merry.