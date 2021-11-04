1) Get 'm while they're hot: This weekend, get your Holiday gift list going. Order irresistibly adorable calendars from Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA). A great way to help and a great gift idea! No supply chain problems, and on sale now at: Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., DogSpa, 45 Enon St.,Sally’s, 132 Enon St. Also on Nov. 20, at the First Baptist Church Holiday Fair, 221 Cabot St, or online at:friendsofbeverlyanimals.org. Questions? 978-969-2389.
5 Things to do this weekend
2) Walk for their lives: Save lives, bring hope to lives at risk of suicide. North Shore Walk out of Darkness Steos off Sunday, Nov 7, at 9 am snd runs 12 noon at Lake Quannapowitt, Lake Ave, Wakefield. For information/Registration, visit the American Foundation for Prevention of Suicide site: http://www.afsp.org/northshore
3) Kinky Boots: If you like Cyndi Lauper you'll love this 6 Tony winner of a Broadway hit musical. She wrote the lyrics and the show was inspired by the 2005 British film of the same name. Kinky Boots is all about, well, Kinky Boots that save a business. North Shore Music Theater, Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sun, Nov 7, 2 p.m and 7 p.m. 54 Dunham Rd, Beverly. Tickets at: https://www.nsmt.org
4) Dancing shoes: Kick off your work boots, put on your dancing shoes, and head over to Brodie's Seaport Cafe where it's 90s hits are hot off the bandstand with the legendary Chris Fitz and the North Shore’s finest percussionist Steven Peabody with guest artists from across the northeast! Sunday, Nov 7, 3:30 – 7 p.m. 215 Derby St, Salem. Check out details at: http://www.brodiesseaport.com/ Questions? 978) 594-8490
5) Get the Blues in Beverly: On Saturday, Nov, 6, the Blues begin at 7 p.m. at the street-side bat at Beverly's Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. Ted Reed's master documentary “Blues Trail Revisited” followed by an All-Star Blues Review! Tickets start at $32.50. For full details, visit: https://thecabot.org/event/blues-festival-2. —Vaccination card or test results and a gov't issued ID required. Questions? 978-927-3100
