1) Haven't a clue what to do? See 'Clue,' the hilarious murder mystery is on this Sunday, Apr 30, 7 p.m., at Peabody's Black Box Theatre, 22 Foster St. Tickets at:https://www.simpletix.com/e/neverland-theatres-clue-on-stage-tickets-128864
2) Follow the Yellow Brick Road to 'The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition' this Saturday, April 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Beverly's North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Rd. Tickets $15 at: https://allevents.in/beverly/the-wizard-of-oz-youth-edition/200024339413049
3) Fun Day, Sunday! This Sunday, April 30, the fun raises funds for Beverly Bootstraps with an extravaganza of specially selected, donated items on sale on Rantoul Street, from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m. https://allevents.in/beverly/fun-day-sunday/200024339409835
4) Dance! This Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m., Repertory Dance Ensemble presents: Guest Choreographer Series XIII at the Rose Theater, Endicott College, 376 Hale St., Beverly. Admission: $10. Seniors and students $5. Gull card students: free
5) Laugh! This Saturday, April 29, it's Comedy Night, a fundraiser with 'Greek Mystique' comedian Basile at St. Vasilios Greek Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody. Tickets and information at: 978-771-2119