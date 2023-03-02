1) Seussical the Musical! Now one of the most performed musical ever, Seussical! comes to Beverly's Shore Country Day School, 545 Cabot St, Beverly, this Saturday, March 4, A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza based on the stories of Dr. Seuss, it's a kid's classic. Tickets and information at: https://www.broadwayworld.com/boston/regional/Seussical-theatre-Young-Audiences-2974731
3) Glass Act: work with professional instructors to create our own suncatchers to take home during a 2-hour glass crafting workshop at North Shore Glass School., 16 Proctor St., Salem. Brought to you by Northeast Arc this Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m., Cost: $65, visit: https://ne-arc.org/venue/north-shore-glass-school/
2) Star Quality Add astrology to your learning curve this Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Celestial Navigation Astrology & Wellness, 6 Lynde St, Salem. Learn how to decode your birth chart, and have tons of fun at this hands-on workshop perfect for beginners. Visit: https://allevents.in/salem/astrology-crash-course-workshop/200024095673539
4) Get bowled over Roast, chop, season and simmer our way to the perfect Chicken Ramen Bowl! Ingredients include gently roasted chicken, homemade broth, fresh veggies, lots of love. This Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at. Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul Street, Retail #3, Beverly. Visit: https://book.tastebudskitchen.com/xp/xzGJgGc5?time_slot_id=gueXtsTS0edt
5) Sea Shanties: Included with the cost of admission this Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum, Sea Shanties, Ship to Shore; the rhythmic work songs sung aboard sailing vessels during the 1800s, played and sung live in the Morse Auditorium with discussion about myths and misconceptions surrounding shanties led by Dr. James Revell Carr and Pallas Catenella Riedler. Visit: https://www.pem.org/events/sea-shanties-from-ship-to-shore
|Seussical
|Music
|Stephen Flaherty
|Lyrics
|Lynn Ahrens
|Book
|Lynn Ahrens
Stephen Flaherty
|Basis
|The works of Dr. Seuss
|Productions
|2000 Boston tryout
2000 Broadway
2002 1st US Tour
2003 2nd US Tour
2007 Off-Broadway
2012 West End
2018 Off West End
Seussical is a musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, based on the many children's stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot being based on Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches the Egg while incorporating many other stories. The musical's name is a portmanteau of "Seuss" and the word "musical".[1] Following its Broadway debut in 2000, the show was widely panned by critics, and closed in 2001 with huge financial losses. It has spawned two US national tours and a West End production, and has become a frequent production for schools and regional theatres.