1) Meet me at the Fair: It's the last weekend for Topsfield Fair, and here's what you'll miss if you miss it: www.topsfieldfair.org
2) Hale & Hearty: On Sunday, Oct 10, noon to 4 p.m., join Historic Beverly and Gentile Brewing Co for a fun Fall fest at Hale House, 39 Hale St. Kid’s crafts, music, hearty brews, tours of the historic Hale House and more.
3) Bewitching: It's all haunted all weekend in Salem. For the full weekend schedule, visit: https://www.salem.org/events-calendar/category/festivals/
4) Amazing! Sunday, Oct 10, is MAZE day at Marini Farm, 259 Linebrook Road, Ipswich. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., an 8-acre maze, plus farm stand, bakery and great fall fun.
5) To market, to market: Fresh-from-the-fields fall harvest abound this Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to noon, when the Marblehead Farmers Market sets up at Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St.