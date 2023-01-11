5 Things to do this weekend 

1) Let no one be excluded PEM
 
Sun, Jan 15, 10 AM – 5 PM
Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex St, Salem, MA
In the nineteenth-century, Salem residents celebrated the city’s early public school system for welcoming and educating all children. Despite the system’s success, the Salem school committee...Read more on NorthOfBoston.org
 

2) Organ recital

Sun, Jan 15, 5 – 6 PM

St Michael's Episcopal Church

26 Pleasant St, Marblehead, MA

Gail Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer who draws attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series...Read more on St. Michael's Episcopal Church

3) Second Saturdays at PorterMill

Sat, Jan 14, 12 – 5 PM

In 3 Days

Porter Mill

95 Rantoul St, Beverly, MA

Explore the studios of select Porter Mill artists on the second Saturday of every month! All four floors of studios are open to the public. Shop and browse from participating artists from 12-5pm...Read more on Beverly Main Streets

4) Adorable adoptables

Sat, Jan 14, 11 AM – 1 PM

MarineMax Danvers

10 Hutchinson Dr, Danvers, MA

Come meet some GREAT adoptable dogs! MarineMax Danvers 10 Hutchinson Drive Danvers, MA Plenty of parking! ***Please note: This event is open to people 10 and older. Thank you.

5) Styrofoam collection day 

Saturday, Jan 14, 10 AM – 1 PM

Beverly High School

100 Sohier Rd, Beverly, MA

Salem, Beverly, Danvers, and Lynn are partnering to host Styrofoam Collection Day on Saturday, January 14 from 10:00am - 1:00pm. Hold on to your Styrofoam - the company "Save That Stuff" will...Read more on Salem Recycles

