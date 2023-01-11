5 Things to do this weekend
2) Organ recital
Sun, Jan 15, 5 – 6 PM
St Michael's Episcopal Church
26 Pleasant St, Marblehead, MA
Gail Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer who draws attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series...Read more on St. Michael's Episcopal Church
3) Second Saturdays at PorterMill
Sat, Jan 14, 12 – 5 PM
In 3 Days
Porter Mill
95 Rantoul St, Beverly, MA
Explore the studios of select Porter Mill artists on the second Saturday of every month! All four floors of studios are open to the public. Shop and browse from participating artists from 12-5pm...Read more on Beverly Main Streets
4) Adorable adoptables
Sat, Jan 14, 11 AM – 1 PM
MarineMax Danvers
10 Hutchinson Dr, Danvers, MA
Come meet some GREAT adoptable dogs! MarineMax Danvers 10 Hutchinson Drive Danvers, MA Plenty of parking! ***Please note: This event is open to people 10 and older. Thank you.
5) Styrofoam collection day
Saturday, Jan 14, 10 AM – 1 PM
Beverly High School
100 Sohier Rd, Beverly, MA
Salem, Beverly, Danvers, and Lynn are partnering to host Styrofoam Collection Day on Saturday, January 14 from 10:00am - 1:00pm. Hold on to your Styrofoam - the company "Save That Stuff" will...Read more on Salem Recycles