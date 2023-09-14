5 Things to do this weekend
1) Vintage Lawn Party, Saturday, Sep 16, noon to 4 p.m., -- Dress Vintage and get set for four hours of good old fashioned free fun, when the Salem Common Neighborhood Association Events once again hosts a Vintage lawn party on Salem Common North Washington Square. Lawn games, vendors and dancing to Annie and the Fur Trappers
2) Oktober Fest -- It may not be October but it's time for Oktobert fest, on tap this Sunday, Sept 17 from noon to 6 p.m. Notch up a cold one and a fun run, free admission at Notch Brewery & Tap Room 283R Derby St, Salem. https://www.notchbrewing.com/salem-events
3) Onion Town Field Day Saturday, Sep 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Friends of Endicott Park Endicott Park host their second annual Onion Town Field Day event at the Pavilion at Endicott Park.57 Forest St. Family friendly fun that's free for Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/endicott-park/onion-town-field-day/749255386278732/
5) Greymoor Mansion Historic Tour Sunday, Sep 17, from 7 to 7:45, step back in time as you tour Salem's historic Greymoor Mansion - The James Silver Putnam House - a striking example of Victorian architecture at 329 Essex St, Salem. Information and tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greymoor-mansion-historic-tour-tickets-464542598417
5) Burlesque revival Sun, Sep 17, 7 PM Off Cabot Comedy & Events 9 Wallis St, Beverly, MA Siren of the Circle presents a roaring burlesque revival that's sure to be the cat's meow! You'll be rubbing your peepers in disbelief at the vintage glitz and glamour gracing the stage as...Read more on Etix