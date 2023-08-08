2) Get fresh at Sunday, Aug 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Swampscott Farmers Market, 22 Monument Ave, Swampscott. \
3) Acoustic Concert end of summer free concert on Saturday, Aug 12, from 2 to 3 p.m., with Peryle at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St, South Hamilton, All welcome to join in our large meeting room, and patrons of all ages are welcome. Peryle is a...
4) Salem Ferry Trip to Boston on Saturday, Aug 12, 4 to 9:30 p.m., Round trip, $19 adults, $15 seniors (65+), $11 children (3-11). pack a picnic or dine in Boston. in Boston. Mary Mendell will collect money for the ferry tickets by Sunday, August 6th, and there will be a sign-up sheet in the back of the sanctuary. Questions? Contact Sue McNamara.departing from 10 Blaney St, Salem. All are invited to travel to Boston via the Salem Ferry. The ferry leaves from Salem (10 Blaney Street) at 4 p.m., expected to return at 9:30 pm. The round...
5) Israeli Folk Dancing class on Sunday, Aug 13, 8 to 9:50 a.m., free, at Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Rd, Marblehead. Please RSVP if you plan on attending to ns.folk.dance@gmail.com