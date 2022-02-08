Michelle Baer orders band aids in bulk, 350 at a time. When she’s running low, her granddaughters remind her to stock up. They know she needs them, Michelle says. because they often often join her down in her basement where she spends her days crafting her gorgeous stained glass windows.
Stained glass crafting is not for the faint of heart. It takes a lot of cutting, and that means a lot of cuts. In fact, the Peabody work shop where Michelle perfected her glass designing skills is called Shards, a name which makes no bones about what it takes to make the kind of windows Michelle makes.
A long time resident of Manchester, Baer says she has "always been enticed by glass, by crystals, by light. To me, it's magic how you can take sand and fire and make glass." The world renowned works of Louis Comfort Tiffany were an early influence, and you can still see it in her designs. But, she says, if she had to name the moment her passion for stained glass began it would be back when she was growing up in the leafy suburbs just north of Manhattan. There, on a visit to the Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills, she saw the Marc Chagall window in the Union Chapel.
Described by the New York Times as a “cyclone of color” the window was inspired by Chagall’s famous Jerusalem windows, and in turn inspired Michelle to take a class in stained glass crafting when she was a student at Elmira College.
There, on day one, she also met her future husband David, a Massachusetts native who, when they were newly weds, took her on a day trip to Cape Ann. A self described ocean loving water baby, Cape Ann was Michelle Baer’s idea of paradise. “Maybe some day when we’re like 96, we can buy a little house here on the water,” she told David.
They didn’t have to wait. Now in their "young" seventies, the couple have been living for 36 years in a little house a short walk from Manchester harbor. Plenty of time to raise children, and now, grandchildren.
A high-energy little fireball who taught for years in the Manchester School system, Michelle Baer has also been active in all manner of Manchester town matters and tutored voluntarily both locally and in Lynn.
But with the arrival of those grandchildren, Dory and Lily, retirement started to look good.
“I’m going first,” she told her husband David, and she did.
Retiring in 2007, she found herself sitting in the living room wondering what a retired person did, when a neighbor appeared at her window. "Good morning, Michelle, How are you liking your first day of retirement? she asked. Michelle, who is "not a curtains person," isn't a fish bowl person either. "Wait a minute,' I thought. I can make stained glass windows that will let the light in but keep onlookers out."
Armed with three months of training with Kai Columbo —owner of Peabody's 'Shards' and a master glass restorer— ' Michelle says it would impossible to count the number of windows she's since created. Working an average of 40 hours a week in a basement studio built by her husband David, she is, she says, " in heaven when I'm down there."
"If I didn't have to cook and eat dinner, I'd never come up." Using a copper foil technique instead of the more traditional but more toxic lead, she has over the years turned out four mermaids, all manner of flowers and water imagery, and filled her front porch windows with dozens of dazzlingly Tiffany-esque colorful geometrics.
As a work in progress, stained glass widows are, says Michelle, "a puzzle." But there is nothing puzzling about how they are created. Which takes us back to those 350 bandaids. The glass, which comes in pre-stained colored sheets, is painstakingly cut, piece by extremely sharp piece, to painstakingly drafted designs. Nothing happens till Michelle is happy with her design draft, and then, out come the band-aids. "I bandage up before I even start to cut," she says, "otherwise, forget it."
Stained glass, which is thought to have been accidentally invented by Egyptian or Mesopotamian potters came into its own in the west in mid-evil Europe when, as highly skilled religious art, stained glass windows became the pride and soul of great and small cathedrals, churches and monasteries. Although she is not herself a Christian, Michelle Baer is a devout admirer of mid-evil religious windows, and she and her husband David love meandering through France is search of them.
"We'll be approaching a town, and David will count the spires," she says. "Six spires," he'll say. And they know they've hit a jackpot.
A big fan of his wife's work, David Baer not only built her basement studio but gave her $2,000 to stock up on supplies. It takes about 50 hours to make a typical window, and there are three phases —designs drafting, glass cutting, and final assembly—.to each work in progress. "I'm when I'm down there working." she says. She takes family and friends down there, most notably Lily and Dory, who do not cut but do paint on glass.
Some of Michelle Baer's windows are made on commission, but because she's not comfortable with putting a price tag on a labor of love, most are given as gifts, or hung in the windows. "This is definitely not a typical Manchester house,' she says of the Baer family's colorful abode. And it isn't. What it is is a treasure. Just like the pink haired mermaid in the front window.