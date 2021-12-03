A lot of small businesses put Christmas trees on display. But at Darya’s Café on Route 114 in Middleton, they also have a Halloween tree, Fourth of July tree and Mother’s Day tree, along with a tree that celebrates high school graduations.
They are all the same 7½ foot artificial tree, which is redecorated each month to create a festival of trees that lasts the whole year. This spectacle began as a response to the pandemic, which was just beginning when the restaurant opened on March 13, 2020.
“After Christmas, times were down, so I didn’t want to take the tree down,” says owner Darya Rahimi, who grew up in Peabody. “It was my way of cheering people up when they walked through the door. I left it up, and when it was time to take it down, I said, ‘I don’t want to take it down, I want to do another tree for February.’ So I started with Valentine’s Day, and it got a big turnout from that.”
The procession of new decorations has attracted a fan base among customers, who come back every month to see what Darya has created.
Along with celebrating holidays and seasons, the trees also capture the upbeat attitude that has kept the café going in spite of COVID-19 lockdowns, which limited Darya to serving takeout for a time.
“It was just me and my father, we did it, nobody else was open in the area,” she says. “There was not one other breakfast place in the area open. It wasn’t worth it for people to stay open. It was just us two. I was brand-new. I wasn’t going to close. So we stayed with it.”
But while the trees and decorations lift customer’s spirits, it is the food that brings people to Darya’s in the first place, to satisfy their appetites at breakfast and lunch.
“We have a little bit of everything,” she says. “We have the classic staple items, like omelets with ham and cheese, or you can go extreme: We have a Mediterranean omelet, a spring chicken omelet, we have a few different ingredients in there. and my father does an omelet with four eggs. They’re known to be enormous.”
The lunch menu features subs, sandwiches and burgers, but also a number of vegetarian options, including cold and hot veggie wraps and four gluten-free, low-carb bowls.
“The Mediterranean bowl is a mixture of chicken, spinach, tomato, eggplant, zucchini, onion, roasted red pepper, mushroom, feta cheese, and they’re all mixed together, and we put a sauce on it and we put it in a bowl,” says Mohammad Rahimi, Darya’s father, who does most of the cooking.
Darya says they haven’t “gone crazy with specials” during the pandemic, but they do feature a turkey dinner and Pilgrim sub on Thursdays and Fridays, “like it’s Thanksgiving on Thursdays.”
“The turkey sub has cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes in it,” she says.
From Peabody to Middleton
Darya, who graduated from Peabody High School and currently lives in Boxford, grew up working in restaurants where Mohammad was either a cook, the owner, or both. Regardless of what was on the menu, they typically served healthy portions at a reasonable price.
“So it was always in my blood,” she says. “In Peabody, at the Surf N Turf in West Peabody, on Lowell Street. It was near St. Adelaide’s Church. We were there 13 years. Once we closed there, I was at Brothers Kouzina on Route 1 for 13 years. That closed, and then we came here.”
While Brothers Kouzina served breakfast, lunch and dinner and featured Greek dishes, Surf N Turf offered breakfast and lunch but served dinner only on Thursday and Friday nights. Darya has focused the menu even more at her own place.
“I’ve always been a breakfast person,” she says. “I love breakfast. If I’m not here, I go out to breakfast. Actually, every Monday, I have a couple people, and we go out somewhere different every week. Breakfast has always been my thing.”
Along with the eggs any style, eight types of eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles and buttermilk pancakes that Darya’s serves in the morning, there are caramel apple pancakes and Mohammad’s innovations with French toast.
“French toast is what he’s known for,” Darya says. “He has a really good French toast. We do it on a Texas toast, but it’s not really the bread, it’s the ingredients he puts in it. He puts seven different things in there.”
The menu rivals the decorated trees for variety and imagination, and it reflects Mohammad’s decades of experience cooking for restaurants, after he emigrated from Iran in 1975.
Mohammad first worked as a cook while earning a degree in business from Bentley University in Waltham, then chose to stay with the culinary arts after graduating. He says that he has done “pretty much everything that involves the restaurant business.”
He bought his first restaurant in 1981, sold it in 1984, then bought the Surf N Turf in 1993.
“After Surf N Turf, I opened another place, and I opened another place in Medford, then I opened a pizza place in downtown Peabody,” he says. “At one point, I had four places going at the same time.”
All in the family
More recently, Mohammad has been sharing his knowledge by helping Darya get her place going in Middleton and working at Santoro’s of Peabody, which is operated by his son, Shawn Wedge. Darya’s mother, Lisa Rahimi, also works at her café.
Mohammad says that the key lessons he has learned over the years involve knowing “what does what,” which can only be learned from experience.
“If you need to thicken something, that’s how you do it,” he says. “If there’s too much salt, that’s how you’ve got to get rid of it, and that’s the most important part of cooking. Not so much to cook, but to be able to make it taste right. After you do it for such a long time, it becomes second nature.”
From the beginning, his approach has involved cooking everything himself using fresh ingredients, with the exception of ham.
“We don’t cook ham, it already comes cooked,” Mohammad says. “But everything else, I will cook myself, I don’t get it from outside. Corned beef, roast beef, turkey, chicken, anything that we have here, it’s cooked here.”
He says that he has always enjoyed cooking and especially likes preparing the big parties that Darya’s caters, which range from casual get-togethers to formal occasions, because it allows him to indulge his creativity.
“That gives you satisfaction,” Mohammad says.
Darya’s waitstaff followed her to Middleton from Brothers Kouzina, and while they left during the early stages of the pandemic, most came back when she opened outdoor seating.
“We’ve been together 10 years,” she says. “They’re family, too.”
Darya’s Café seats 53, with three booths and nine seats at a bar, although they don’t serve alcohol.
There have been several other restaurants in the space now occupied by Darya’s, including Ruggieri’s Roast Beef and Seafood and The Real McCoy.
But Darya says the only things remaining from previous owners are the windows, and the whole space now has a different feel, to accommodate a range of customers.
“When you walk in the place, you don’t expect it to be a breakfast place,” she says. “Usually, you walk in a breakfast place, you see eggs, roosters, but I wanted it to be a little more upscale.”
She took an equal amount of care in selecting a logo for her restaurant, which was designed by a man in Texas whose work she saw on Facebook.
“I was like, that’s somebody who can think outside the box,” Darya says. “I had a vision in my head, but I had a hard time communicating it with people.”
She knew she wanted a coffee cup with a heart, to signify family, but also a cup and spoon, “so people would know it was more than just a coffee place.”
The final result is an image of all these elements swirling together like foam on the surface of a cappuccino.
“Everything is very unconventional around here,” Darya says. ￼