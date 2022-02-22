1959 - Varian Associates buys former Bomac Laboratories at 150 Sohier Road in Beverly
1985 - Hazardous material found when company removes an underground storage tank
1992 - Varian begins cleanup under state oversight
1993 - State establishes "public involvement plan" requiring public meetings
1995 - Varian sells site to Communications & Power Industries but remains responsible for cleanup
1996 - Jury awards $2.3 million to nearby Bass River Tennis Club for contamination that migrated from Varian
1999 - Varian Associates splits into three companies; Varian Medical Systems, based in California, remains responsible for cleanup
2000 - Mayor Bill Scanlon accuses Varian of providing "misinformation," raises concerns about indoor air quality in nearby homes
2001 - 36 homes tested for indoor air quality; three showed chemical levels above standards; Varian says household products are the likely source
2003 - State cites Varian for noncompliance, saying it is not doing enough to find all sources of contamination
November 2020 - Salem News story reveals chemical levels at the site remain high; neighbors form Voices of Concern North Beverly; public officials call for more oversight
December 2020 to March 2021 - Varian conducts testing of homes, businesses and streams; says there is "no significant risk"
November 2021 - State requires Varian to come up with "immediate response" plan for one home after tests of indoor air show levels of trichloroethylene, a chemical that can cause cancer
January 2022 - Shore Country Day School hires consultant over concerns about contamination from Varian on its property
February 2022 - State says Varian's cleanup plan violates state regulations and is not working; orders company to come up with new plan, solve problem within two years, or face fines