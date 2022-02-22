1959 - Varian Associates buys former Bomac Laboratories at 150 Sohier Road in Beverly

1985 - Hazardous material found when company removes an underground storage tank

1992 - Varian begins cleanup under state oversight

1993 - State establishes "public involvement plan" requiring public meetings

1995 - Varian sells site to Communications & Power Industries but remains responsible for cleanup

1996 - Jury awards $2.3 million to nearby Bass River Tennis Club for contamination that migrated from Varian

1999 - Varian Associates splits into three companies; Varian Medical Systems, based in California, remains responsible for cleanup

2000 - Mayor Bill Scanlon accuses Varian of providing "misinformation," raises concerns about indoor air quality in nearby homes

2001 - 36 homes tested for indoor air quality; three showed chemical levels above standards; Varian says household products are the likely source

2003 - State cites Varian for noncompliance, saying it is not doing enough to find all sources of contamination

November 2020 - Salem News story reveals chemical levels at the site remain high; neighbors form Voices of Concern North Beverly; public officials call for more oversight

December 2020 to March 2021 - Varian conducts testing of homes, businesses and streams; says there is "no significant risk"

November 2021 - State requires Varian to come up with "immediate response" plan for one home after tests of indoor air show levels of trichloroethylene, a chemical that can cause cancer

January 2022 - Shore Country Day School hires consultant over concerns about contamination from Varian on its property

February 2022 - State says Varian's cleanup plan violates state regulations and is not working; orders company to come up with new plan, solve problem within two years, or face fines

Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you