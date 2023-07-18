Adams Scholarships Awarded to BHS Class of 2022
Forty-four students from Beverly High School’s Class of 2022 have been named eligible to receive the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. These students became eligible based on their performance on the grade 10 MCAS. A student must score Advanced on one exam, either Proficient or Advanced on the other, and rank within the top 25 percent of student MCAS scores in their district.
Adams Scholarship recipients receive free tuition at any Massachusetts public college or university. The tuition is renewable for eight consecutive semesters or four years. Recipients must begin to use the waiver in the first fall semester following their high school graduation and must maintain a GPA pf 3.0 or better throughout the time of the waiver. The scholarship only covers the cost of tuition, fees are not included.
“The Adams Scholarship is Massachusetts’ only merit-based tuition waiver program, and was established to help families pay for college, create an incentive for students to push themselves academically, and encourage them to pursue higher education in Massachusetts.”
The John and Abigail Adams Scholars
Lucas Aguiar, Linnea Avola, Joseph Battistelli, William Baumoel, Henry Bell, Eliza Beqiri, Madeline Bolton, Conor Bucyk, Andrew Carella, Will Consoli, Kayleigh Crowell, Samuel Cullen, Jeremiah DeJesus, Isabella DeMarco, Joshua Demers. David DiPietro, Nicholas Fox, Madeleine Frost, Nicholas Gribbins, William Johnstone, William Kilcoyne, Alexander Knight, Caden Lippie, Robert Lyons, Adelaide Maloney, Kyra Meagher, Dahlia, Miller, Matthew Mita, Sarah Morey, Troy Morin, Thomas Oberlander, Owen O'Brien, Rocco Orlandella, Liam Ouellette, Alson Pashaj, Emily Peterson, Benjamin Redington, Edward Reynolds, Thomas Schroter, Grady Smith, Graham Speidel, Christian Taylor, Lydia Thornton, Nicholas Tierney