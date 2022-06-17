ANDOVER — The Addison Gallery of American Art explores the promise and the reality of the American experiment in two exhibitions that continue through the end of July —”Past Is Prologue: History in Contemporary Art and Regarding America,” and “Regarding America.”
Each exhibition looks at the past, and its continuing reverberations in the present, through a different lens.
“Past Is Prologue,” assembles works that mine the past, using American history and the art of the Western world to explore issues of gender, identity, memory, race, and truth.
The exhibition features new and recent acquisitions, with paintings, prints, sculptures, and photographs, by artists including Sandow Birk, Nicholas Galanin, Sally Mann, Kerry James Marshall, Cara Romero, Yinka Shonibare, Keris Salmon, and Kara Walker, among others. Whether photographing historic sites, adopting imagery from art history and print media, or citing specific historical events or figures, the artists reveal personal and shared connections between the complex past of the United States and its cultural and political present.
“Regarding America” examines art of the 19th century, an era of discovery and innovation that witnessed the rapid expansion of America’s footprint and ambition, but was also a time of conflict, upheaval, brutality and inequality.
“In a time that makes introspection unavoidable, we are collectively searching into the past to help inform our present, how we got here and where we are going, and where we don’t want to go again. The contemporary artists in Past Is Prologue delve into the haunting question of how we are marked by the past and how we can imagine a future we want to inhabit,” said Allison Kemmerer, the Mary Stripp and R. Crosby Kemper Director of the Addison Gallery of American Art and curator of “Past Is Prologue.”
The exhibition offers more than 100 paintings, prints, drawings, photographs and sculptures with works by Albert Bierstadt, Mary Cassatt, Thomas Eakins, Alvan Fisher, Martin Johnson Heade, Winslow Homer, Harriet Hosmer, Eastman Johnson, Timothy H. O’Sullivan, John Singer Sargent, Elihu Vedder, and other artists. Together, their works offer critical insights into the transformative and contradictory century that we still wrestle with in our own time.
“Together the works in Regarding America offer starkly different perspectives on what it means to be ‘American’ and reveal a fundamental truth,” said Gordon Wilkins, the Addison’s Robert M. Walker Associate Curator of American Art and curator of ‘Regarding America.’ As Walt Whitman, a quintessential voice of the 19th century said, ‘America contains multitudes.’”
“Past Is Prologue,” and “Regarding America,” are on view through July 31.
IF YOU GO
“Past is Prologue” and “Regarding America”
Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy
3 Chapel Ave., Andover
Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.
Closed on Mondays, national holidays, the month of August and Dec. 24
Admission to all exhibitions is free