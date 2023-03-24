BEVERLY — Senior Alessio Luciani ended one of the wildest games in NCAA men's playoff hockey history with a power play goal at 6:34 of overtime Friday afternoon, giving the Adrian Bulldogs an 8-7 victory over the University of New England in a Frozen Four semifinal at Endicott College's Bourque Arena.
With the Michigan-based school on the man advantage after UNE's Chad Merrell was called for controversial 5-minute spearing major, Luciani took a pass from teammate Ty Ennis, cut in front of Nor'Easters goaltender Billy Girard and going far post to net the game-winner.
Defending national champion (25-4-2), the No. 3 team in the nation, advances to Sunday's title game back at Bourque Arena (7 p.m.) against Hobart — which beat host Endicot, 3-1, in the nightcap.
UNE, ranked 10th, ended its campaign at 21-7-2.
In a wild third period that saw two squads combine for six goals, Adrian erased a two-goal deficit on goals by Ennis (2) and Ryan Pitoscia to take a 6-5 lead with under 10 minutes to go. A strong forecheck by UNE behind the Bulldogs' net led to an opportunity out front that captain Daniel Winslow buried, tying the game.
The Nor'Easters then took the lead 51 seconds later on Jared Christy's 13th goal of the season, but Adrian rallied to tie the game with its goalie pulled when Pitoscia popped one in off a scramble in front of UNE goalie Girard (36 saves) with just 69 seconds left in regulation.
Trailing by one after 20 minutes, the Nor'Easters (22-6-2) scored five straight goals in a span of 14 minutes and 26 seconds, with the last four of those coming in the second period. Defenseman Alex Sheedy's snapshot through traffic on the power play tied it up just 1:09 into the frame before teammate Dawson Ellis — who was on the Adrian roster last season — gave UNE its first lead 68 seconds later.
Merrell converted on an odd-man rush to make it 4-2 exactly four minutes later, and defenseman Collin Heinold scored on another screen shot to chase Bulldogs goalie Nic Tallarico (15 saves on 20 shots) from his crease, replaced by Dershahn Stewart.
Freshman Jacob Suede gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead just 3:50 into the contest when he buried a one-timer from the low slot. Teammate Riley Murphy connected for his 17th tally 10 minutes later, ripping a shot over the glove hand of Girard short side. The Nor'Easters got one before the first period ended, though, with Garrett Devine tipping Heinold's shot from the left point home.
Adrian 8, University of New England 7 (OT)
NCAA Frozen Four semifinal
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Adrian;2;1;4;1;8
UNE;1;4;2;0;7
First period: A, Jacob Suede (Ty Ennis, Cam Bablak), 3:50; A, Riley Murphy (Jaden Sholds), 13:53; UNE, Garrett Devine (Collin Heinold, Shea Courtmanche), ppg, 16:10.
Second period: UNE, Alex Sheehy (Logan DiScanio, Courtmanche), ppg, 1:09; UNE, Dawson Ellis (Jake Fuss, Jared Christy), 2:17; UNE, Chad Merrell (Ryan Kuzmich, Devine), 6:17; UNE, Heinold (Fuss, Merrell), 10:26; A, Bradley Somers (Murphy, Wendt), 14:55.
Third period: A, Ty Ennis (Matus Spodniak, Jaden Shields), ppg, :45; A, Pitoscia (un), shg, 7:52; A, Ennis (Suede, Zachary Heintz), 10:06; UNE, Dan Winslow (DiScanio), 15:00; UNE, Christy (Fuss), 15:51; A, Pitoscia (Somers), 6x5, 18:51.
Overtime: A, Alessio Luciani (Ennis, Spodniak), ppg, 6:34.
Saves: A, Nic Tallarico 15; Dershahn Stewart 13; UNE, Billy Girard 36.
Records: UNE, 21-7-2; A, 25-4-2.