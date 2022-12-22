SALEM — It’s been more than a century since telling time downtown has looked this good.
City residents, officials and Essex Street condo owners celebrated the restoration and return of the famed “Almy’s” clock along the Pedestrian Mall Tuesday morning.
The clock comes with new guts that allow it to correct the time after power outages and shift automatically for Daylight Saving Time, as well as a new face that restores the clock’s original lost design. That includes, most notably, a IIII instead of IV for the fourth hour, and “Essex County’s Shopping Centre” along the top instead of the Almy’s name.
“It’s a beautiful icon for the city,” said Hale Bradt, a resident of the Essex Street condos that has made the clock a personal mission since moving to Salem in 2004. Back then, he said, “you couldn’t even read the Almy’s” because of fogging on the clock’s face.
Working on the project — specifically tapping into the clock’s original design — wasn’t easy. The clock was itself subject to all sorts of changes over the years — a backhoe would take it out in 1960 during Salem’s urban renewal era, but the clock would quickly return and outlast the “Almy, Bigelow & Washburn” department store building that came down alongside it from 1986 to 1990.
“I dug into old photographs to try to find out when the hell the thing was put there. All the old-timers say, ‘it was there when I was a kid,’” Bradt said, laughing. “If you go into the Essex lobby, I put up a picture exhibit which sort of explains how we found out when it was here... about 1909, plus or minus one year.”
The biggest change to the clock is the name along the top of its face, where the Almy’s name has been subbed out for “Essex County’s Shopping Centre.”
“This was the destination of all of Essex County. This is where everyone came to shop,” said Patti Kelleher, Salem’s preservation planner. “The Almy’s department store was here, Daniel Lowe and Company... This area was a destination for anything people wanted to do.”
A book published by Almy’s just before the clock was installed provided the clue to why the words were on the original clock, according to Bradt.
“We could only read ‘Essex,’ something S, SH, and ‘Centre.’ ‘Centre’ was clearer, and between Patti’s colleagues and me guessing, we figured out that, for sure, what it said was ‘Essex County’s Shopping Centre,’” Bradt said. “There was a booklet Almy’s put out in 1908 celebrating their 50th year, and in there three different times, they refer to the store as ‘the flagship to Essex County’s Shopping Centre.’ So that confirmed that.”
Since the Almy’s store came down and condos went up in its place, time has also changed the relationship Salem has with the clock. Decades ago, before everyone had smartphones calibrated to an exact time, Almy’s provided the standard bearer for setting clocks.
“Before cell phones, people would say, ‘what time is it?’ and they’d look at the Almy’s clock,’” said Joyce Greer, a condo resident. “I’ve lived here for 30 years, and (now) everyone thinks this is the meeting point for everyone downtown. The mayor calls this ground zero for Halloween.”
Some might argue Samantha, the named bronze statue at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets just a couple blocks from the clock, is downtown Salem’s official meeting point.
John Wathne, founder of Structures North which volunteered work for the project, said the clock is “better than Samantha.”
“Twenty-five years ago, I started Structures North Consulting Engineers at 192 Essex St.,” Wathne said. “Starting a company is really difficult. I’d be there at 3 in the morning.”
Some days, in need of a break, Wathne would sit at a bench by the clock and watch it to keep track of when his break would end.
“I’d sit and stare at the clock,” he said. “It’s been great to be a part of this, because that clock was always so important to me. It’s like an old friend.”
Roger Tremblay, with A&R Constrtuction, also pitched in to support the project. He fondly recalled “coming here when we were five, six, seven years old... coming to the store, and seeing the clock.”
Tremblay then looked to the crowd that had assembled to watch the clock be reinstalled this week.
“As you can see with the people,” he said, “there’s a lot of interest.”
