Address the Housing Crisis:
$50 million for transit-oriented housing for the production of new, high density affordable housing near transit nodes;
$25 million for neighborhood stabilization to help nonprofits, municipalities, and community development corporations return blighted or vacant housing back to productive use; and
$10 million for sustainable and climate-resilient construction in affordable, multi-family housing developments to better respond to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through use of efficient, sustainable design practices.
Building on the 2016 reforms to the Housing Development Incentive Program (HDIP), this bill expands the HDIP program by raising the annual cap to $30 million so that more multi-unit, market rate housing development projects can move forward in Gateway Cities and similarly situated communities.
State resources can only go so far if local communities are not zoning for more housing. This legislation includes the language of the Housing Choice legislation approved by the Joint Committee on Housing.
This bill proposes a series of modifications to existing law to better enable local housing authorities to address capital needs and get the best out of the state’s public housing stock.
Build Vibrant Communities:
$40 million for revitalizing underutilized properties by supporting the redevelopment of underutilized, blighted, or abandoned spaces;
$15 million for the reauthorization of the site readiness fund to continue assisting communities with site assembly and assessment, predevelopment permitting, and other predevelopment activities;
$10 million for a rural and small town development fund to support community development and infrastructure projects in rural communities and small towns;
$5 million for a grant program to assist municipalities and regional efforts through planning and community capacity efforts on housing and economic development initiatives; and
$5 million for maintenance of broadband infrastructure in central and western Massachusetts.
The Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) is an effective program that has yielded positive results in Gateway Cities across the state. This bill amends two facets of the TDI program, TDI Equity and the TDI Fellows, so that MassDevelopment can better deploy resources and tools.
Support Business Competitiveness:
$45 million for a new research and development fund to strategically deploy resources in support of the technology and innovation ecosystems, such as key industry clusters and other emerging areas, and leverage public-private partnerships;
$10 million to expand the advanced manufacturing pipeline by providing state support for advanced manufacturing beyond the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative’s (M2I2) current scope to allow continued growth across the state;
$10 million to enable community development financial institutions to reach underserved populations, such as women and minority-owned businesses, and leverage federal funding to support lending for small businesses in need of capital;
$10 million for a matching fund to support large scale capital investments in tourism assets across the state;
$5 million for a matching grant program to support micro-businesses and low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs.
