230821-news-policelogs
SALEM NEWS
Peabody
Police were called to Macy' at the Northshore Mall at 6:20 p.m. to arrest a shoplifter detained by loss prevention. Roberto Baez, 49, 52 Courtney Drive, Beverly, was arrested and charged with two counts of shoplifting, third offense, and with possession of a burglarious instrument.
A 203 Lynnfield St., residents reported at 7:52 p.m., that someone had smashed his front window and turned on his outside hose to flood the place. Police checked the neighborhood for security caas