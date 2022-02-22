BeverlySundayTwo officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 9:05 p.m., to encourage a patient who was refusing to leave to do so on his own.
Police were dispatched, at 9:15 p.m., to the vicinity of Domino’s Pizza, 43 Beckford St., to end a disturbance and a fight after an employee was attacked.
Police were sent to Ellliott Street, at 10 p.m., for a youth carrying a street sign.
Monday
Officers were sent to 342 Rantoul St., at 12:13 a.m., for an intoxicated person trying to leave in a motor vehicle.
Two officers were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., to assist security, which had requested assistance.
An ambulance and two officers were dispatched, at 8:10 a.m., to Route 128 North to assist a person who may be in need of help.
Police were dispatched, at 10:30 a.m., to the vicinity of 242 Elliott St., for a three-car accident with property damage.
An officer was called to 6 Beverly Commons Drive at 11:36 a.m., for a case of past vandalism and damage.
An officer was sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 2:30 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors who were not getting along.
Three officers went to a Rantoul Street address, at 6:05 p.m., to speak with a citizen about a past assault.
Five officers responded to 15 Kittredge St., at 8:08 p.m., after someone kicked in the front door.
Police were called to 55 Dodge St., at 8:40 p.m., in response to a complaint about an aggressive Door Dash driver.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Odell Avenue and Spring Street, at 9:15 p.m., to check on a suspicious male at the train station.
An officer responded to 174 Rantoul St., at 10:15 for a purse stolen after a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
TuesdayPolice were involved in multiple nightly building, facility and area checks across town, between 12:13 and 1:28 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 120 Essex St., at 8:43 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident, but there was no report as of 4 p.m.
Officers went to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette Streets, at 9:10 a.m., for a stolen vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Northridge Road, at 9:25 a.m. for a person with a broken ankle.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Creek streets, at 10;40 a.m., for a woman who fell and struck her head.
An officer was sent to a Sohier Road address, at 12:32 p.m., to assist a citizen whose deceased family member possessed items of concern.
Peabody
MondayA Walsh Avenue resident reported, at 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity concerning her son and his phone number. An unknown person has been leaving keys with his phone number on them, but they are not his keys.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Crystal Lake, Lowell St., at 1 p.m. after a caller said they were concerned about kids playing on the ice. The kids were not on the ice when the officers arrived, and they said they were staying off it.
An officer was sent to a 1 Mayfair Road home, at 1:55 p.m., for a dispute over a single railroad tie. Each of the neighbors claimed the tie, currently in the yard at #3 Mayfair, belonged to them. The officer advised the parties not to speak to one another.
A car fire was reported, at 4:05 p.m., on 128 North at the Centennial Drive exit. Responding police reported that it appeared to be an overheated engine and the Fire Department said there was no hazard.
A Wentworth Road resident reported, at 9:20 p.m., that a group of teenagers was running through her yard with flashlights. The officer reported the kids were playing manhunt, and they were sent home.
An officer was sent to a Driscoll Street address, at 10:30 p.m., to assist an elderly resident in turning off her TV.
An officer was sent to a Wheeler Street apartment, at 10:55 p.m., at the request of a resident who said her downstairs neighbor was using his hammer too late at night. The officer spoke to the other party, who said his TV had fallen off the wall and he was trying to put it back up. The officer said the hammering will stop.
TuesdayAn employee from Marble & Granite Pro reported, at 8:15 a.m., the male from a previous call was back on the scene trying to make restitution, but that an argument had started and he left the area. An officer located and stopped the vehicle on Margaret Road and restitution was made.
A caller left a voicemail reporting her male orange cat Linus, is missing. He was last seen in the area of 261 Newbury St. There was no answer on callback.
MarbleheadFridayA cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Humphrey and Pleasant streets, at 12:04 p.m., for an erratic operator, but they were not found.
Two officers were sent to Lee Street to assist a citizen.
Police responded to Humphrey Street, at 4:10 p.m., for a burglar alarm but it was false.
A general complaint brought officers to the intersection of Commercial Street and Atlantic Avenue, at 5:05 p.m.
At 5:55 p.m., a cruiser responded to the intersection of Harbor and Ocean avenues, to assist a driver whose tire blew out on a pothole.
Four units responded to a Commercial Street address, at 7:35 p.m., to assist another agency.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Middle Street at 7:44 a.m., to assist a citizen.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to a Pleasant Street, at 8:15 a.m., on a well-being check. The person on whom they were checking was transported to an area hospital.
Police responded, at 4:43 p.m., to Foster Street, on a burglar alarm.
Two cruisers responded to the vicinity of West Shore Drive and Jersey Street, in an effort to locate a vehicle on a moving complaint, but he was not located.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 12:57 p.m., in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Eisenhower Road and gave a driver a verbal warning.
Officers answering a burglar alarm, at 3:07 p.m. on Lehman Road, found it was a false alarm.
An officer called to a Bennett Road address, at 3:09 p.m., for a burglar alarm, investigated the complaint.
Police were sent to Gallison Avenue, at 4:04 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Three officers stopped a vehicle, at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Gerry Street, at 6:30 p.m., to investigate a moving complaint.
Police and fire were sent to Gregory Street, at 10:30 p.m., to investigate an open flame. Salem
Monday
An officer was called to 56 Jefferson Ave., at 4:14 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A report of an assault in the past brought police to 4 First St., at 4:30 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:30 p.m. Monday, in the vicinity of 24 Fort Ave., in a routine traffic stop, and after a brief investigation, they arrested Franchesco Caraballo Perez, 20, of 38 Perkins St., Apt. 3A, Salem. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with failing to wear a seat belt.
Police went to 28 Sherman Ave., back apartment, at about 7 p.m., and arrested Erica Lyndsay Pratt-Pacheco, 37, of that address. She was charged with attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official and with making a false or silent 911 call.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 4 First St., at 7:10 p.m.
Officers were called to 18 Weatherly Drive, at 7:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
At 8:07 p.m., police were sent to Leavitt Street to take a report on a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were dispatched, at 9:38 p.m., to the vicinity of 455 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested Luis Antonio Garcia Chavez, 31 Ingalls St., Apt. 1, Lynn. Chavez was charged with disorderly conduct, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
An officer was sent to 47 Butler St., at 10:40 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Tuesday
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 400 Lafayette St., at 8:42 a.m.
Police were sent to 6 Ober St., at 10 a.m., to settle a dispute.
A past break-and-entry brought police to 1 Harbor St., at 10:40 a.m.
Police responded, at 11:32 a.m., to the intersection of Webb and Briggs streets for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were called to 26 Williams St., at 12:55 p.m. to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers, sent to 66 Beaver St., at 12:46 p.m., to make a well-being check, arrested a 42-year-old Salem woman on an outstanding warrant
At 1:10 p.m., police were called to 58 Palmer St., to look into a fraud or a scam.
At 1:23 p.m., police arrested a woman in the vicinity of 40 Bridge St. Rachael Marie Kennedy, 33, of 78 Sweetwater St., Saugus, was charged with being a common nightwalker.
Police were sent to 71 Lafayette St., at 4:05 p.m., for a larceny.