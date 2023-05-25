Peabody
Wednesday
Police went to an apartment at 10 Holten St., at 9:28 a.m. to make a well-being check on a female resident. She did not answer the door so officers located an unlocked window and entered through that. The woman was not present, however, so the officers secured the window and door and departed.
An employee of Zumiez, at the North Shore Mall, called police, at 12:04 p.m., to report a past shoplifting.
A caller reported, at 1:06 p.m., that a guest at the Holiday Inn was going into labor. An ambulance was dispatched and the woman was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police responded to the vicinity of 384 Lynnfield St., at 3:09 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus. The party with an injury was transported to Salem Hospital by ambulance, and the damaged vehicle was towed.
A party called police, at 4 p.m., from Giovanni's House of Pizza, 525 Lowell St., to report an accident involving a motorcycle. The operator was transported to Lahey-North, and his other property was taken to his house. The bike was secured at Giovanni's plaza.
A caller reported, at 6:22 p.m., that two kids stole his white bike with fat tires from Treadwell's Ice Cream Stand, 46 Margin St. The officer reported that the suspects who took the bike may have been its previous owner. The officer is working with Salem PD to obtain factual information.
The Fire Department responded, at 7:51 p.m., to 20 Home St., for an alarm sounding from the third floor with smoke showing. A small oven was smoking and it was promptly handled.
An officer was sent to 45 Washington St., Apt., after a caller described an issue with some parties in the hallway. The parties were also residents, waiting to get haircuts.
Thursday
A 14 Foster St., party experiencing chest pain was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police assisted another agency at 2:04 a.m., after they were notified he was overdue at Beverly Hospital to pick up his wife. A BOLO was put out over the North District and to the Massachusetts State Police for the husband. The alerts were canceled after he was located and was on the way back home.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to East Street at 5 p.m., to break up a father-son fight.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Brimbal Avenue, at 5:55 p.m., for a road-rage incident. An irate bicyclist had punched a motor vehicle and left a dent.
An officer was called to 183 East Lothrop St., at 7:34 p.m., for a past hit-run accident.
Two officers went to 20 Pierce Ave., at 11:06 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Thursday
Police were called to a Judson Street location, at 8:55 a.m., for a man experiencing a mental health issue and taking off his clothes.
The report of a previous hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 11:21 a.m.
A sergeant, three patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Brimbal Avenue and Herrick Street, at 2:18 p.m., for a student experiencing a mental health issue and had run away from school.
Danvers
Monday
The animal control officer was called to Sunline Patio & Fireside, 24 Newbury St., at 11:46 a.m., for a raccoon in the store.
An officer was called to CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury St., at 12:44 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run in the parking lot.
A dispute between neighbors brought police to 11 Harbor St., at 2:30 p.m.
A motor vehicle with Mass. plates was reported stolen, at 3:30 p.m., from Danvers Mobile Home Park, 98 Newbury St.
Wednesday
Police responded to SOFI Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 4:4 p.m., for $140 of counterfeit money.
An officer was Sent to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., at 6:37 after a party called to complain about youths surrounding his car.
The report of a male shoplifter brought police to The Home Depot, 52 Newbury St., at 8:17 p.m.
An officer went to Stop & Shop 301 Newbury St., to assist a party with a possibly stolen motor vehicle.
Police were called to 9 Bridge St., at 11:34 p.m., for a disagreement between roommates.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Medtronic, 37 Cherry Hill Drive, at 12:27 p.m., to look into a threatening manifesto that had been found.
An officer was sent to Lowe's Home Improvement, at 2:39 p.m., for a disorderly female who was yelling at everyone.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 59 Dow St., at 9:26 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were dispatched to March Street at 12:39 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 91 Lafayette St., at 12:56 p.m.
Officers were sent to 311 Derby St., at 3:20 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Less than two hours later, the report of another larceny brought officers to 1 North Washington Square.
Police were sent to the intersection of Palmer and Salem streets, at 6 p.m., for a suspicious person. They arrested Leroy K. Keeles, 45, homeless of Salem, and charged him with possession of a Class B narcotic.
Reports of a larceny brought officers to 52 Dow St., at 7:08 p.m.
Officers were sent to 70 Essex St., at 9:04 p.m., on a noise complaint.
An officer went to 296 Washington St., at 10:20 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
Thursday
Police were called to 31 Bridge St., at 7:37 a.m., to end a disturbance.
At 9:28 a.m., they were sent to Dunkin Donuts on Boston Street to end a dispute.
The report of a threat brought police to 29 Traders Way, at 10:47 a.m.
A disturbance at the intersection of Bridge and Mall streets brought police to the scene at 11 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:33 a.m., on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop and arrested the driver, Thomas Jeffrey Forestier, 35, of 114 Linden St., Everett. He was charged with use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, a criminal subsequent offense.
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 396 Essex St., at 1:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 1:44 p.m., for a missing juvenile.