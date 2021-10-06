PeabodyTuesday
Police were called to Toomey’s Cleaners, 106 Lynn St., at 3:10 p.m., after a caller said there was a young girl at the cleaners, crying, but she was speaking Spanish, and they were unsure of the problem. A translator was called, and he related the girl’s story: A white Jeep with two males, one white and one black, were following the girl. She ran into the Cleaners, and the males left the area. Officer believes the incident started at the 7-Eleven parking lot, and a video should be available.
Police and ambulance were called to 286 Newbury St., at 5:10 p.m., for a reported overdose. The victim did not want to talk and was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Wallis Street resident advised police, at 5:55 p.m., of the name of a person of interest in a motor-vehicle break and entry last night.
Wednesday
A wrong-way driver on Route 1 was stopped at 12:15 p.m., at the Lynnfield Turn-around on Newbury St. The operator was checked out by medical crew and refused medical transport. Their vehicle was towed, they were given a ride home, and state police were filing for the operator to be declared an “immediate threat” by the Registry.
A caller reported, at 9:55 a.m., from the Meadows Golf Course, 58 Granite St., that someone had driven over an embankment near the 15th hole. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries by Atlantic Ambulance.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 169 Lynnfield St., and summoned the operator, a 25-year-old Lynn resident, to court for operating an unregistered and an uninsured motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A William Road party reported, at 10:40 a.m., that their email had been hacked.
A person called police, at 12:40 p.m., to report a coyote on Sean’s Way.
A female was reported missing from a Congress Street address, at 3:55 p.m.
A Pickwick Road caller notified police, at 4:25 p.m., of receiving a disturbing voicemail.
Wednesday
The Fire Department responded, at 5:45 p.m., to Evans Road for an unknown odor in the house.
SalemTuesday
Police were called to 53 Lawrence St., at 3:55 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers went to 180 Essex St.,. at 4:20 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police were sent to 40 Phillips St., at 5:10 p.m., to take report on threats made.
Officers responded, at 6:50 p.m., to 333 Jefferson Ave., at 6:50 p.m., for motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were dispatched, at 7:40 p.m., to 163 North St., for a harassment issue. They arrested Jody A. Elliott, 64, of 163 North St., Apt. 3 Salem, and charged her with violation of a 258E harassment prevention order.
Police returned to 40 Phillips St., at 7:45 p.m., this time to handle a dispute.
An officer went to a Ward Street location, at 8:50 p.m., to look into a resident parking sticker complaint.
At 9 p.m., an officer went to 33 Federal St.,. on a noise complaint. Another noise complaint brought police to14 Heritage Drive, at 10:10 p.m.
An officer went to 37 Winter Island Road, at 10:25 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Wednesday
Police were called to 21 Bengal Lane, at 4:35 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers responded to 159 Bridge St., at 5:25 a.m., for an assault in the past.
The break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 9:22 a.m.
Officers made three motor-vehicle traffic stops between 9:50 and 10:15 a.m. They were, respectively, in the vicinity of 101 Congress St; the intersection of Congress and Palmer streets; and at 211 Washington St.
Police went to 8 Proctor St., at 10:20 a.m., to check a commercial alarm notification.
A residential alarm brought police to 10 Puritan Road, at 11:10 a.m.
A cruiser was called to the intersection of Orne and School streets, at noon, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 19 Greenlawn Ave., at 1:40 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Margin and Norman streets, at 1:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 37 Winter Island Road, at 2:20 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
BeverlyTuesday
Police responded to complaints about a general disturbance, at 12:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Cabot and Dane streets for a person singing loudly.
Police and ambulance were sent to a Thorndike Street address, at 4 p.m., for a suicidal person on the front steps.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident that appears to have been a consequence of a road-rage incident. No injuries were reported.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Hale and Corning streets, just before 5 p.m., to check on the well-being of a possible unattended toddler. A Cabot Street vehicle owner told police at 5:50 p.m., that one of his tires had been slashed.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Highland Terrace, at 10:40 p.m., on a general parking complaint. Five cars were tagged.
The report of a possible unattended death brought police to a Bridge Street location at 11:27 p.m. The person was dead when they arrived.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to a Cabot Street location, at 9:10 a.m., to deal with an ongoing issue with students.
Police were called to 19 Dodge St., at 11:25 p.m., for a possible shoplifter.
At 11:30 a.m., officers were sent to Cabot Convenience, 389 Cabot St., on the suspicion the store was selling smoking paraphernalia to youths.
Four officers responded to 14 Davis St., at 11:53 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant Streets, for the report of a person on a moped hit by a car.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to Brimbal Avenue and Dunham road at 3:45 p.m.
Three patrolmen and two sergeants were sent to 37 Standley St., at 5:20 p.m., for two missing kids. They were playing in the vicinity of the school and returned shortly. there were no issues and all ended well.
MiddletonMonday, Sept. 27
Police were sent to the Double Tree Hotel, Village St., at 12:45 p.m., to make a welfare check. They arrested a 29- year-old Peabody resident on an outstanding warrant.
At 5:04 p.m., police took a report on a case of telephone harassment
Tuesday, Sept 28
Police responded, at 2:10 p.m., to the vicinity of 30 Log Bridge Road, Bldg. 100, for a motor-vehicle accident with injury,
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Police stopped a truck at 12:08 p.m., on River Street and issued a written warning for a weight violation, to the operator.
Thursday, Sept. 30
An officer was sent to a River Street location, at 11:50 a.m., to take a report on an unemployment fraud.
A vehicle was stopped, at 8:55 p.m., on North Main Street and the operator was given a verbal warning for having an obscured license plate.
Friday, Oct. 1
An officer was called to a Rundlett Way address, at 10:25 a.m., to mediate an employer-employee issue.
Police were called to Dairy Queen, South Main Street, at 2:50 for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Saturday, Oct. 2
A North Main Street caller reported a case of past fraud to police, at 2:40 p.m.
Police got a call about a deceased deer in the vicinity of Rizzo’s Pizza on North Main Street, at 9:15 p.m., but it was gone when an officer arrived.
A vehicle was stopped at 11:40 p.m. on South Main Street at the Danvers line, and the operator was verbally warned for operating without lights.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Environmental Police were notified, at 9:55 a.m., about a hawk trapped in a fish net at a Boston Street location.