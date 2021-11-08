PeabodyFriday
A caller requested a well-being check in the vicinity of 13 Davis Terrace, at 2:40 p.m., for an elderly man who appeared to be confused and lost. The officer said the man lived at a nearby home and was out getting fresh air. He was given a ride home.
Police were sent to the area of Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, at 5:45 p.m., after a party reported three juveniles throwing full paint cans into the air trying to explode them. They were gone when police arrived.
Massachusetts State Police notified Peabody, at 6:40 p.m., of a possible physical fight in a white Audi, at 23 Newbury St., but the vehicle was gone when officers got there.
Police stopped a white GMC Yukon at 11:15 p.m. Friday night in a routine motor-vehicle check, but, after a records check, they arrested the operator, Adam C. Wetson, 40, of 6 Foster St., Apt. 2, Salem, and charged him on four outstanding warrants. Additionally, Wetson was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; possession of a Class E drug, subsequent offense; refusing to identify himself, as the vehicle operator, to a police officer; and with possession of a Class D drug.
Saturday
A 151 Lynn St. resident called police, at 12:07 a.m., to report an unknown person knocking on the front door. Pizza delivery driver had the wrong address.
A Lisa Road resident advised police, at 7:03 a.m., of hearing gunshots and believed someone was hunting in the nearby woods. The officer checked the area, and said he believed the sound was that of a nail gun being used nearby.
A Lynnfield Street caller notified police, at 8:45 a.m., that she awoke to find her rental car missing from her driveway. She was advised that Enterprise had taken the car back due to non-payment of rental fees.
At 3:53 p.m., the captain reported a past shoplifter had stolen goods valued at $2,000 from Victoria’s Secret at the Northshore Mall. There were no suspects
Police responded, at 5:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested Jon Mark Kimball, 56, of 32 Broadway, Apt. 7, Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller notified police, at 8:40 p.m., of a vehicle driving down Heath Road occupied by a group of teenagers hanging out the windows and riding nthe roof, but police were unable to find them.
Sunday
Police were called the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, at 1:15 a.m., after a staff member called to report a possible case of domestic violence. The suspect had left the scene so police were applying to summon him on a warrant when he returned. Police arrested the 35-year-old Danvers man and charged him with three counts of assault and battery on a family/household member; attempting to intimidate a witness, juror or police or court official; and malicious destruction of property valued an less than $2,000.
Police responded, at 8:40 a.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Endicott streets for a two-vehicle accident. The female operator of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to Salem Hospital, for undetermined injuries and her vehicle was towed.
A driver advised police, at 3 p.m., from the vicinity of Five Corners — 43 Lake St. — that another operator had shown a badge and tried to have him pull over. He said the other party was in an unmarked car and was not wearing a uniform. The driver said he pulled into 24 Lake St., and the other party banged on his window, then left the area.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10 p.m., in the vicinity of 295 Forest St., and arrested Stephen J. Livingstone, 28, 235 Parkland Ave., Lynn. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; a marked lanes violation; and improper use of a mobile phone.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dennis and Tracey streets, at 10:30 p.m., for a possibly intentionally-set motor vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished, and the CID was called for photos. The vehicle was towed to the station.
Marblehead
Thursday
A motor-vehicle crash was reported, at 7:36 a.m., on Lime Street.
Another overnight hit-and-run was reported, at 9:34 a.m., on Ocean Avenue.
A motor vehicle was repossessed from Front Street, at 2:34 p.m.
An Ames Road caller advised police, at 9:35 p.m., of being harassed.
Friday
Three officers responded, at 1:47 a.m., to Atlantic Avenue, for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to Pleasant St., at 3 p.m., for a disturbance.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:50 p.m., on Lafayette Street, and arrested the driver, David Kirk Ellison, 43. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense, a marked lanes violation and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Saturday
Police received a call from the vicinity of Paradise Road, at 9:33 a.m., for a report of a man with a gun in a holster. The call was referred to Swampscott police.
Sunday
A scam was reported, at 2:57 p.m., from Countryside Lane.
A Pleasant Street caller notified police, at 6:45 p.m., of a case of larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police were sent to Pleasant St., at 8:40 p.m., for suspicious activity.
BeverlyThursday
A 10 Trask St. resident notified police, at 5:40 p.m., of receiving threatening phone calls.
An officer was sent to Blueberry Hill Health & Rehab, 75 Brimbal Ave., at 5:55 p.m., for a DPH report on missing money.
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Andover Road, at 9:08 a.m., for a man down.
Officers were sent to 2201 Broughton Drive, at 9:30 a.m., for an ongoing issue between neighbors.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 11:45 a.m., to Essex and Winter streets for a possible drug overdose.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and Berrywood Lane, at 5:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
At 6:05 p.m., police were called to 4 McPherson Drive, for youths fighting.
A hit-and-run accident with property damage brought officers to the vicinity of Dodge Street and Route 128/
Vandalism was reported to a vehicle in the vicinity of 91 Cabot St., at 11:20 p.m.
Saturday
At 12:42 a.m., police were called to 215 Rantoul St., for loud neighbors next door.
Police responded to 61 Amherst Road, at 2:45 a.m., after a woman reported hearing noises outside her house.
Officers were sent to 19 Dodge St., at 10 a.m., for possible shoplifters in the store.
Police were sent to 20 Sohier Road, at 10:40 a.m., after a caller reported a female running through the halls half-naked.
A Cabot Street woman reported, at 1:55 p.m., that someone had broken into her residence, at 6 a.m.
Police responded, at 4:40 p.m., to 142 Brimbal Ave., for two unwanted customers refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St., to move on an aggressive panhandler.
Two motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents were reported: in the vicinity of 24 Cabot St., at 10:05 p.m.; and at the intersection of Pond and Chapman streets, at 10:35 p.m.
Sunday
Officers were called to 461 Rantoul St., at 12:43 a.m., for a complaint of noise from upstairs neighbors.
Two officers and a sergeant were sent to the intersection of Leech Street and Marion Avnue, at 2:15 a.m., for the report of a couple screaming in the street.
A party at 1903 Broughton Drive called police, at 7:36 a.m., to report a smashed car window.
Three people were stopped and cited, between 11:15 and 2:01 p.m., for violation of the hands-free law, for using a cell-phone while operating a motor-vehicle.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Dane streets, at 4:02 p.m., for an assault on a homeless man. They arrested a 35-year-old homeless Beverly female on an outstanding Salem warrant, but she was not charged in the assault.
Police stopped a driver, at 4:43 p.m., at the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets and verbally warned him for a hands-free violation.
At 5:13 p.m., police were called to 30 Folly Pond Road, for a theft of children’s clothing out of the laundry room.
Two officers went to 61 Cabot St., at 8:20 p.m., for a report of shoplifting.
Beverly Hospital requested police assistance, just after 9 p.m., in dealing with a possibly suicidal woman who was refusing to leave the hospital.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 5:50 a.m., for an unresponsive person.
Officers went to the intersection of Colon Street and Sohier Road, at 7:55 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash with property damage.
Five patrolmen and a sergeant responded to a Cornell Road address, at 11:03 p.m., for a past assault.
A report of check fraud brought police to 18 Fayette St., at 1 p.m.
Police went to 9 Woodbury St., at 1:30 p.m., to assist a contractor who was trying to get his tools back.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to Costo, 11 Newbury St., at 4:10 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were sent to the Stop & Shop Fuel station, 250 Newbury Drive, for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury caused by a wrong-way driver. State police handled the accident.
Friday
An officer was called to 87 High St., at 7:40 p.m., for the report of a stolen trailer.
The report of a general burglary brought police to 14 Buxton Road, at 11:25 a.m.
Police were notified, at 12:50 p.m., of a past assault at Brentwood Rehabilitation and and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St.
Police were notified, at 3:05 p.m., of a larceny at Hunt Nursing Home and Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St.
Police were called to the Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., at 7:45 p.m., to check on the well-being of a female, but she could not be found.
A 1 Bedford Road caller notified police at 10:30 p.m., of a case of credit card fraud.
Saturday
An officer was called to a Maple Avenue address, at 7:15 a.m., to keep the peace in a dispute between neighbors.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of Poplar and Locust streets, at 10:12 a.m.
The report of a male shoplifter brought police to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 1 p.m.
Sunday
Police were directed to the vicinity of 8 Maple Ave., at 1 a.m., for a loud group disturbing the neighbors.
Police were sent to Ingersoll Street, at 8:55 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle and a male taking produce from the gardens.
An officer was called to Ira Toyota, 995 B Andover St., for a male trespassing in the front of the dealership.