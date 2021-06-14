Peabody
Thursday
A hit-and-run crash was reported at the Outback Steakhouse on Andover Street at 1:26 p.m.
A hit-and-run was reported near Cafe Nero at the Northshore Mall at 1:28 p.m.
An employee at the Marriott on Centennial Drive called at 1:48 p.m. to report finding a large bag of marijuana left behind in a room. Police took possession of the bag and said they will destroy it.
A Fairview Avenue resident called at 3 p.m. to report someone tried to steal his car.
No injuries were reported in an accident at the Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe on Andover Street at 3:51 p.m.
A mother called from Buttonwood Lane at 4:14 p.m. to report that her teenagers will not listen to her. Subsequently, an uncle came to pick up the teens, and a report of suspected abuse or neglect (51A) was filed with the Department of Children and Families.
A person from Luxe Beauty Lounge on Newbury Street (Route 1) went to police at 5:30 p.m. to report fraud.
The bartender of the VFW called at 5:49 p.m. to report a suspicious man approaching people at the bar about his missing moped and then walking around and up and down driveways on Stevens Street. Police identified the man as a Beverly resident and took him to a hospital.
A juvenile without a driver's license will be sent a summons to appear in court following a crash at 5:55 p.m. on Route 128.
An employee of the CVS on Lowell Street reported at 6:23 p.m. that a shoplifter who had been at the store in the past had just taken several "high value items" and left. Though the caller provided a description, police were unable to locate him.
Police went to a three-car crash on Main Street at 6:43 p.m. where the involved parties were arguing. One driver, a 48-year-old woman, will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license.
Police assisted Middleton police at 8:26 p.m. as they were investigating a crash involving an Acura that crashed into a pole on Liberty Street in that town. The driver of the Acura was then picked up by someone in a BMW and left the scene.
Friday
Police went to the methadone clinic on Route 1 at 7:27 a.m. to take a report from staff about a man staying at the nearby Newbury Street Inn, who had been throwing things out the window at staff. Police were not able to locate the man.
No injuries were reported in a two-car accident on Andover Street outside the Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe at 1:01 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A bicyclist crashed into a car door on Rantoul Street at 4:47 p.m.
Police went to Simon Street at 5:25 p.m. for a report of a woman hitting a man.
Friday
A report of teenagers destroying a bicycle brought police to the area of Cabot and Pleasant streets at 12:44 a.m.
A wooden boat washed ashore at 1:45 a.m. on Water Street. No one was on the boat.
A Trask Court woman reported at 7:14 a.m. that she believes her daughter stole her jewelry.
A package was reported stolen from the front doorstep of an Ancient Rubbly Way home at 11:22 a.m.
A truck knocked tree limbs onto cars at Putnam Street and Oakmont Road at 1:47 p.m.