Peabody
Sunday
A caller advised police, at 3:30 p.m., she had seen a group of young males jump another young male near a black Audi outside of the Chipotle Mexican Grill, 210C Andover St. Two males then fled on foot toward Macy’s with a bag they took from the trunk of the Audi. The officer spoke with party who was attacked, and he said they were all buddies and had just had a joking argument over who would ride shotgun. He said he did not wish to report anything.
A Garden Road resident reported, at 3:50 p.m., that she had gotten multiple harassing/threatening text messages from an unknown number. She told police she had gotten the messages from both of her exes, and both of them responded they had gotten messages from a party claiming to be the woman’s current boyfriend. Both the woman and her current boyfriend say this is not true and asked that police identify the provided number if possible.
Police were called to an Amy Road address to assist the resident in getting his girlfriend to move out. He said he would meet the officers as his residence. At the meeting, all parties agreed that the woman would move out on Monday.
Police were called to the vicinity of 11 Tremont St., at 6:30 p.m., after a man was reported to be cutting down trees on city property with a chainsaw. The DPW was notified and said they were unaware of the situation. The man told police he was cutting wood for a fire, but was advised that is not allowed and was sent on his way.
A driver was stopped at 9:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 1 Main St., and given a verbal warning for not removing snow from the top of his vehicle.
Monday
Police were called to the Newbury St. Inn, 170 Newbury St., for a party passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. She was sleeping, but was checked out by EMS and will return to her room.
Police were called to Care One at Peabody Glen, 199 Andover St., for a resident who was having difficulty breathing. Atlantic responded and advised police were not needed.
An officer was sent to 75 Prospect St., at 7:47 a.m., to assist the Fire Department with a lockout.
A woman from St. Ann’s Avenue came into the station at 8:33 a.m. to report that her ex had fraudulently withdrawn funds from her bank account. She said she would bring in evidence, including bank statements.
A person called police from the vicinity of 15 Warren St., at 9:48 a.m., to report that a strange woman had been sitting on the steps for over 30 minutes, and she did not believe the woman lived there. The officer spoke with the woman, who told him her back was bothering her and she was taking a break. She left without incident.
Middleton
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 10:30 a.m., on South Main Street and gave the operator a written warning.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:40 p.m., on South Main Street and gave the operator a written warning for failure to stop and for operating while using an electronic device.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
An officer was sent to a Sheldon Circle address, at 3:42 p.m., where he took a report of harassment from a former co-worker.
Thursday, Feb. 17
The sergeant responded at 10:40 a.m., to the vicinity of Starbucks Coffee, South Main Street, for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to Auto Body Care Plus, North Main St., at 12:16 p.m. to mediate a customer dispute.
At 3:55 p.m., an officer was sent to an Overbrook Road resident to take a report on a telephone scam.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Police were sent to the 99 Restaurant & Pub on South Main Street, at 1:44 a.m., for suspicious activity, but police found no issues.
Firefighters were sent to Sgt. Roode Lane, at 6:05 a.m., for a slow propane leak.
At 11:50 a.m., police were sent to the Used Book Superstore, South Main Street, for a person who had fallen and was hurt. They were transported to an area hospital.
Police were dispatched, at 6:51 p.m., to the Essex Sports Center for the report of a fight between patrons.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Police were called to Dansereau Place, at 5:25 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury. One vehicle was towed.
Swampscott
Friday
A driver reported, a 6:08 a.m., that a car plow truck backed down his driveway at 106 Melvin Ave., and struck his car.
The DPW notified police multiple times, starting about 6:35 a.m., of parked vehicles impeding snow removal. Most of these vehicles were either ticketed, moved or towed.
A Columbia Street woman called at 8:57 a.m., to report she has video footage of a person going to her door early this morning and trying to get in.
Saturday
An officer was sent to a Humphrey Street address, at 8:45 a.m., to investigate threats made.
Multiple vehicles were stopped during the afternoon and given warnings for various motor-vehicle offenses.
An officer was sent to 1005 Paradise Road, at 12:35 p.m. after a caller reported that a party in a driveway at the rear of Marshalls had been completely plowed in. The officer was able to get a plow to clear the way.
A Vantage Terrace caller advised police, at 5:20 p.m., of being victimized in a bank scam and wishing to report the incident to an officer.
Sunday
Police and EMS responded, at 10:22 a.m., to an Aycliffe Road address, at 10:22 p.m., after an 86-year-old woman fell and struck her head. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller notified police, at 3:57 p.m., from the vicinity of 1005 Paradise Road, that a black Mercedes was parked in a handicapped spot in front of Marshall’s. The Mercedes was tagged.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to Mugford and Washington streets, at 10:08 a.m., to assist a stuck tractor-trailer.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Rainbow Road and West Shore Drive for loud, speeding cars.
Officers went to Elm St., at 12:50 p.m. to check on a car that had been hit earlier by a plow.
A Bayview Road resident notified police, at 5:01 p.m., of a case of ID fraud.
Saturday
Police performed property checks on Stramski Way, Village, Pleasant and Humphrey streets and Baldwin Road between 12:23 and 12:44 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped at Beacon and Green streets at 10 a.m., and the driver given a verbal warning for driving with snow on the roof.
An officer was sent to Cornell Road, at 3:36 p.m., to investigate a disturbing text received by a resident.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:10 p.m. to the intersection of Village Street and West Shore Drive, for a motor vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed, but no additional information was provided.
Two pumpers and a ladder truck were dispatched, at 11:06 p.m., to Washington Street for a fire.
Sunday
Two officers conducted a field interview, at 8:30 a.m., of a person on Pleasant Street and they were transported to an area hospital.
A disabled motor vehicle was towed, at 1:23 p.m., from the intersection of Pleasant and School streets.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, to Jersey St., at 2:32 p.m., after a car backed into a walker. There was no indication of injuries or hospital transports.
A Santry Road caller advised police, at 5:12 p.m., of an identity fraud case.
Beverly
Sunday
A child walked into the station, at 7:43 p.m., Sunday, to advise officers about a juvenile matter.
A Rantoul Street male came into the station, at 8 p.m., to report receiving harassing phone calls.
Police responded, at 8:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 644 Hale St. for a report of a single-vehicle accident. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Kathleen Brogan Minton, 35, of 644 Hale St. She was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
Police went to Walgreen’s, 54 Elliott St., at 11:58 p.m., after a person there requested they be called.
Monday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Federal streets, at 12:23 a.m., to check on two elderly people walking.
Two officers were sent to 32 Story Ave., at 3:09 a.m., to look into a complaint about a dog off the leash.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to 202 Rantoul St., at 6:58 a.m., to check on a male.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of School and River streets, at 8:17 a.m. to investigate an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a school bus. The school bus, with 27 students aboard, swiped a parked car, damaging the car’s mirror. It was a minor accident with no injuries and little damage to either vehicle, but the students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school, allowing officers to complete their on-scene investigation..
Just after 9 a.m., a hit-and-run accident with property damage was reported in the vicinity of 425 Cabot St.
Three officers were sent to 63 Hale St., at 11:08 a.m., to serve a warrant, but the party was not there.
At 11:58 a.m., an officer was sent to 3 44 Old Essex Road to advise the resident that he must repair or dispose of the four junk vehicles on his property.
The homeowner at 28 Colgate Road reported, at 12:34 p.m., that he had been getting harassing telephone calls.
A 401 Cabot Street woman reported, at 2:34 p.m., that some of her jewelry had been stolen.
Police responded to the vicinity of Dane and Butman streets, at 3 p.m., for a homeless man sleeping in the gazebo.
Salem
Sunday
The report of a larceny brought police to 116 Lafayette St., at 11:15 a.m.
Police were sent to 24 Cherry St., at 4:20 p.m.
Officers were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Swampscott Road, at 5:53 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to 257 Jefferson Ave., at 9:38 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers went to 91 Lafayette St., at 120:44 p.m. to quiet a disturbance. A 20-year-old Salem resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant.