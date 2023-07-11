Peabody
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:49 a.m., in the vicinity of St. Adelaide’s Parish Center, 708 Lowell St., and summoned the operator, a 29-year-old Randolph man to court on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. An officer confiscated his plates and the vehicle was towed to a Peabody address.
A party from 250A Lynnfield St., called police at 6:01 a.m., regarding a small blue car, occupied by a male, that was sitting in his driveway. The driver was waiting to pick up someone to give them a ride, but he was at the wrong address and left on foot. His boss arrived on the scene to drive his vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:39 a.m., in the vicinity of 70 Lynn St., and arrested the operator Christopher John DePinto, 47, of 12 Crowninshield St., Lynn. He was arrested for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, 1st offense; for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and on an outstanding other-department warrant.
Police were sent to 15 Crowninshield St., at 10:06 a.m., for a medical emergency, a person with a hip injury, and had to damage the drywall to enter the apartment. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital and property management was advised of the wall damage.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell Street and Priscilla Lane, at 11:35 a.m., after a tree fell on a vehicle and its operator. The operator was transported to Beverly hospital and the Tree Department removed the tree.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 103 Lynn St., at 7:12 p.m., and, after a brief records check, they summoned the operator, an 18-year-old Lynn female to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle without a current inspection sticker.
At 9:53 p.m., police were called to 2200 Avalon Drive for a fight between two males in the street.
One was wearing a gray T-shirt and pajama pants and the other a red hat or bandana and sweat pants and fled in a vehicle. The officers checked the area but no one around.
Salem
Monday
Officers went to 6 Loring Hills Ave., at 1:28 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to Derby and Daniels streets, at 7:22 on a noise complaint.
A larceny report brought police to 12 First St., at 8:44 a.m.
At 10:44 a.m., police were called to 55 Linden St., on the report of a larceny.
Police responded, at 10:30 a.m., to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Proctor Street for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer was called to 36 Federal St., at 10:50 a.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 10 Butler St., at 11:18 p.m. to report on a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to 72 Flint St., at 1:02 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report on an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to Dove Avenue, at 1:24 p.m.
Police responded to 137 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:42 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St., at 3:36 p.m., where they arrested Amy Marie Sprague, 44, of 56 Margin St., and charged her with the violation of a municipal bylaw or ordinance.
A resident of 72 Beaver St. called police to that address at 4:32 p.m. to report on a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 8 Irving St., at 4:46 p.m. A second report of fraud or scam brought officers to 18 Chase St., at 5:28 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
State police responded to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 4:14 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 96 Liberty St., at 5:38 p.m., for a 23-year-old female with a possible overdose. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A party called police at 6:44 p.m., to report the theft of an orange Trek bicycle.
At 7:18 p.m., police were called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, for a female with red hair who was shoplifting. They arrested Rebecca Carrasquillo, 35, of 12 Walter St., Lynn. She was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250; possession of a theft detection device remover/deactivation device.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 30 Overlook Drive, at 9:32 p.m., for suspicious activity — a party or parties were reportedly shooting off guns.
Monday
An officer went to Liberty Tree Mall at 12:43 a.m., for the report of a vehicle with flattened tires.
Medical aid was sent to the intersection of Chestnut and Locust streets, at 12:10 a.m., to assist a party with a leg injury.
Medical transport was called to Sky ZoneTrampoline Park,100 Independence Way, at 1:15 p.m. for a 13-year-old male with a broken ankle.
Police responded, at 4:56 p.m., to Best Fitness, 100 Independence Way, after a male showed a black Glock handgun. They arrested Maximus Diaz, 19, of 43 Elizabeth St., Lynn, and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon and with illegal possession of a knife.
Police were sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 6:21, after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian sustained what were believed to be minor injuries and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Tapley Park, 139 Pine St., for a report of fireworks, but none were found.
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall for a loud group disturbing the mall, but they could not be located.
Police were sent to 7 Berry St., at 8:27 p.m. after a party was seen tampering with a motor scooter.
Officers were called to 42 Lafayette Ave., at 10:41 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute over an ATV.
Police responded, at 12:01 p.m., to 6 School
St., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Beverly
Monday
The sergeant was sent to Elliott Street at 5 p.m. to assist Essex police in seizing evidence.
A stolen bicycle was reported from 55 Sohier Road at 5:06 p.m.
An officer was sent to 25 Hull St., at 5:30 p.m., to investigate a case of fraud/identity theft.
A separate case of fraud or identity theft brought police to 130 Cabot St., at 7:45 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and Union streets at 7:49 p.m. to quiet a general disturbance.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Rantoul Street, at 8:04 p.m., for a female unresponsive on the steps.
Two officers were called to 10 Powers St., when residents reported someone was banging on the front door.
Tuesday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Lothrop Street address, at 2 a.m., for a pregnant female who was not feeling well.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location for a party with an unknown medical condition.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Bartlett Street address, at 3:30 p.m., for a suicidal female who had cut her wrists.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3:41 p.m., to the intersection of McKay and Elliott streets for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries.
An elderly female with dementia was reported missing from 20 Mulberry St., at 5:33 p.m.
Police and separate ambulances were sent for parties experiencing chest pain . One was sent to Bennett Street and the other to Cabot Street, both at 5:54 p.m.