PeabodyWednesday
Police were sent to Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., at 7:25 a.m., for a male party possibly on drugs harassing and following customers. He left without incident after the officer directed him to do so.
A Bartholomew Terrace female came into the station, at 11:30 a.m., and told police she had been getting harassing texts from a former friend. The texts have been coming from several unknown numbers, however, and she was unable to prove the friend was responsible.
Police arrested a 39-year-old homeless man at 1:18 p.m., in the vicinity of Santoro’s, 41 Main St., and charged him on two outstanding warrants.
A Tremont Street woman called police, at 2:30 p.m., to report that her grandson’s black and green BMX bike was stolen from him about 30 to 45 minutes ago.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:07 p.m. in the vicinity of 3 Caller St. and summoned the operator, a 36-year-old Alice Avenue, Lynn, woman to court for operating a motor vehicle while having a suspended license. She was also charged with a marked lanes violation and her vehicle was towed.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6:55 p.m., at the intersection of Newbury Street and Interstate 95 north and summoned the operator, a 25 year-old Oakland Road, Danvers, woman to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; attaching wrong number plates; and with a number plate violation. Her vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to 7-Eleven, 100 Lynn St., at 8 p.m., for a possible overdose. Police located and took Gene R. Rivenburg, 52, of 11 1/2 Fowler St., Apt. 4, Salem, into custody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense, and on an other-department warrant.
An employee at Party City reported a large group of 7-to 8-year-old children, apparently without parents, running around and causing issues in the store. An officer was sent but could not locate the children.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police performed property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, West Shore Drive, Humphrey Street, and Stramski Way between 12:30 and 12:52 a.m.
An officer was called to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Carna Road, at 7:25 a.m., to settle a road-rage incident.
An officer was sent to Commercial Street, at 7:38 a.m., to settle a case of possible animal abuse.
Three officers responded to Creesy Street, at 3:31 p.m., on a general complaint.
Police were sent to a Glover Street location, at 6:14 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
BeverlyWednesday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon Street at 5:09 p.m.
Police and an ambulance were called to an Essex Street location at 7:29 p.m., for a person found on the ground outside.
Officers were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 9:55 p.m., after a party called to say he could see lights on in his apartment, and he was nervous about going in alone.
Thursday
An officer was sent to East Street, at 9:10 a.m., to check out a makeshift structure in the woods.
An officer was sent to Ellis Square, at 9:39 a.m., to advise the homeless about downtown trick or treat.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Ellis Square at 10:42 a.m. to calm down two parties yelling at each other over a homeless-related issue.
An accident with property damage involving a motor vehicle and a tractor-trailer unit brought an officer to the vicinity of 44 Dodge St., at 12:07 p.m.
SalemWednesday
Police were sent to 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 213, at 2:08 p.m., where they arrested Mark Daniel MacDonald, 40, of that address, and charged him with assault and battery to collect a loan. Later in the day, at about 5:15 p.m., MacDonald was additionally charged with burning a public building.
An officer was sent to 11 Paradise Road, at 5:22 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought police to 211 Washington St., at 6:31 p.m.
An officer went to 12 First St., at 9 p.m., to take a report on harassment.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:47 p.m. in the vicinity of 95 Congress St., in a routine motor vehicle traffic stop, and arrested Jose Daniel Villa Higuita, 28, of 564 Revere St., Revere, for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Thursday
A missing adult was reported, at 12:48 a.m., from 180 Derby St.,
Police were sent to 29 Leach St.,, at 1:28 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police made 13 routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city between 9:02 and and 10:25 a.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 106 Lafayette St., at 10:44 a.m., where they arrested Christopher Jonathan Velasquez-Lugo and charged him with disorderly conduct and with threatening to commit a crime.
A report of threats brought police to 27 Silver St., at 11:49 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Ash streets, at 1:09 p.m., on a parking complaint.