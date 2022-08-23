Peabody
Monday
A Central Street resident told police at 8:44 a.m., that he believes a neighbor to be spraying an unknown substance into his apartment.
The officer reported this is an ongoing issue, believed to be mental health-related. The tenant was relocated to another unit, and what was the unit next door — which was vacant and had no smell — was vented anyway. The caller was satisfied the unit was vacant and the locks were being changed.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:50 a.m., at the intersection of Bartholomew Street and Starbard Terrace, and summoned a 46-year-old Vineyard Haven, MA, resident to court on a charge of operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
A person called police, at 2:13 p.m., from Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., to report having found a wallet at the supermarket, then having it stolen again while still at the store. The officer will conduct a follow-up investigation.
Officers were sent to check a vehicle in the parking lot at Bourbon and Lowell streets at 5:20 p.m. After a brief investigation they arrested Rachel E. Devine, 35, of 16 Felton St., Waltham, and charged her with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
A 38 Forest St. resident reported, at 5:24 p.m., that someone had been trespassing on his property and stealing his peaches and figs. He said a blonde female in her 40s has been coming onto his property and picking the fruit. He was going to survey his video footage and contact police if more information was available.
A Magnolia Way woman reported, at 6:25 p.m., she came home to find a suicide note from her daughter’s father. He was last seen/heard from about 6:30 a.m., and was believed to be operating a black Audi. Bolo given to all units and the person was listed as missing with the NCIC. A phone ping was received at 7:53 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time, indicating a Melrose location. Melrose police were notified.
Police were called to Luigi’s 117 Lynnfield St., at 10:09 p.m., where they took Enrique Aroldo Arriaga, 31, of 262 Maple St., Chelsea, into custody. He was arrested and charged with drunken driving; possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violations.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 84 Highland Ave., at 2:01 a.m., for a drunk.
An officer was sent to 315 Lafayette St., at 3:45 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were called to 200 Essex St., at 8:28 a.m. to end a dispute.
Officers responded to additional disputes at: the intersection of Washington Square East and Andrew Street at 10:39 a.m.; 40R Highland Ave., at 11:52 a.m.; and 27 Charger St., at 1:45 p.m.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 60 Ward St., at 3:37 p.m.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 4:14 p.m.
Police were called to 57 Orne St., at 5:10 p.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police stopped a 30-year-old Peabody male at about 6:45 p.m. after a vehicle chase. Following a brief investigation they arrested Cirilo de Jesus Diroche, 30, of 36 Keyes Drive, Apt. 12, Peabody. Diroche was charged with: resisting arrest; possession of a large capacity firearm; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possessing a firearm without a FID; possessing ammunition without a FID; possessing a large-capacity feeding device; carrying a loaded, large capacity firearm on way; a marked lanes violation; a number plate violation in attempt to conceal ID; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop for police; a number plate violation; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.
Police were sent to 170 North St., at 7:07 p.m., to end a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Timothy Justin Howe, 39, of 170 North St., Basement, Salem. He was charged with vandalizing property.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to 7 Clifton Ave., at 7:35 p.m.
Police were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 8:47 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were called to 3 Boston St., at 11:55 p.m., to report on the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate.
Monday
Police responded to 1000 Loring Ave., at 7:58 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer went to 173 Loring Ave., at 10 a.m., to report on threats made against a party.
An officer was sent to 20 Perkins St., at 10 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
An officer went to 1 East India Square, at 2:44 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Officers responded to two addresses in less than 10 minutes to check out two separate sightings of suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles: 1 Courageous Court, at 3:38 p.m.; and to 84 Highland Ave. at 3:44 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported, at 4:03 p.m., from 173 Lafayette St., at 4:03 p.m.
At 5:20 p.m., the report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the intersection of Roslyn and Piedmont streets.
Beverly
Monday
Two cruisers and an ambulance responded to 243 Essex St., at 5:24 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident
An officer was called to 11 Swan St.,. at 6:08 p.m., to investigate a credit card fraud.
Two cruisers rushed to Park Street for the report of a party on the commuter rail tracks threatening to commit suicide.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 60 Rantoul St., at 7:08 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage.
A cruiser was sent to 174 Rantoul St., at 9:44 p.m., for a party asleep in front of the One Stop Market.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Story and Dearborn avenues, at 11:50 a.m., for a general disturbance: A woman was yelling from the front porch.
Tuesday
Four cruisers, police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Hale Street address, at 12:41 a.m., for a woman who initially appeared to be non-responsive, but was later determined to be deceased. The 69-year-old woman died, apparently of natural causes, at a group home where she was a resident.
Two cruisers were sent to Butman Street at 2:25 a.m., after a caller reported hearing yelling from the cemetery.
An officer went to Echo Avenue, at 9:46 a.m., to check suspicious activity.
Two patrolmen responded to 67 Herrick St., at 11:33 a.m., to check the wellbeing of a calling party.
At 1:20 p.m., two officers responded to the vicinity of Park Street to look for a drunk on the tracks.
Two officers were sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 1:40 p.m. to check suspicious activity: A youth was trying to remove plywood from a window.
An officer went to a Cabot Street address, at 2:42 p.m. to speak with a business owner regarding a former employee about whom they were concerned.
The chief, the sergeant and four patrolmen responded, at 3:50 p.m., to Bank of America, 17 Enon St., on a report of a male with a weapon in the bank. Three minutes later, two officers were sent to the Bank of America at 165 Cabot St., to check this branch. Police determined there was no weapon at either location, and the call appeared to have been a report of a false emergency to get a police SWAT team to respond to a location where nothing is actually happening. The incident is under investigation.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Costco Wholesale, at 5:47 p.m., for a follow-up investigation.
At 9:40 p.m., cruisers were sent to the Guitar Center, 10 Andover St., to disperse a group.
Tuesday
Police were sent to a Poplar Street address, at 12:30 p.m., to make a well-being check on a party who had a history of suicide threats.
An officer was called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 1 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
Police responded to the vicinity of 25 River St., at 2:40 p.m., for two males fighting.
Marblehead
Monday
Police advised dispatch, at 9:40 a.m., of a red kayak adrift off Ocean Avenue. The harbormaster was advised and the kayak was pulled ashore.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Jersey St., at 11:47 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Farrell Court, at 3:30 p.m., for a well-being check.
Police went to Nicholson Street at 5:15 and again at 5:36 p.m., in response to two general complaints.
Tuesday
Two officers went to Creesy Street, at 5:27 a.m., to end a disturbance.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 1
Police and an ambulance were called to Farley Drive, at 1:15 p.m., for a sick person. They were transported to the hospital.
A resident came to the station, at 2 p.m., to be fingerprinted for employment purposes.
The DPW was advised, just before 3 p.m., of full trash barrels at the Thunder Bridge beach on East Street.
The ACO was notified, at 4:55 p.m., of a parakeet in a tree near Thunder Bridge.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:28 a.m., to Fast Freddies Mobile on South Main Street, for a person being transported to the hospital.
An officer went to the station on North Main Street, at 3:45 p.m., to assist in settling a neighbor dispute.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Police were sent to the Middleton Police Department, at 8:56 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Officers were dispatched, at 9:20 a.m., to U.S. Gas on Maple Street, for a motor vehicle stop. After a brief records and personal information check, they summoned the 32-year-old Tewksbury driver to court to face charges of operating an uninsured motor and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle accident with injury brought officers to the vicinity of North Liberty St., at 4:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
An officer was called to Market Basket, South Main Street, at 5:51 p.m., for a disturbance between two parties collecting signatures.
Friday, Aug. 5
An officer went to Richardson’s Ice Cream at 12:15 a.m., where he spoke to a party riding a skateboard in traffic.
Police went to Memorial Drive, at 2:22 a.m., to extinguish a fire from cooking. A 34-year-old Middleton woman was summoned to court for reckless endangerment of a child.
The sergeant stopped and spoke to two drivers, at 8:32 a.m., in the vicinity of Boston Street and Evon Lane, after a road rage incident
A bear sighting was reported, at 3:35 p.m., on River Street
Saturday, Aug. 6
An officer went to Liberty Street, at 3:36 p.m., to take a report on a stolen vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 7
An ambulance was dispatched, at 9 a.m., to Kenney Road, to transport a party with chest pain and a cardiac problem to an area hospital.
Another bear sighting was reported, this one in Danvers, near Birch Road on the Middleton line.
A third bear sighting was reported, at 4:47 p.m., near the intersection of Maple and Liberty streets.