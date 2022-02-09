SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 146 Boston St., at 2:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer was sent to 64 Cavendish Circle, at 1 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 3:55 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
Officers went to 13 Lemon St., at 4:30 p.m., for another larceny.
Police were sent to 21 Goodell St., at 7:45 p.m., to look into a robbery.
Police stopped a vehicle on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of 53 1/2 Canal St., After a brief investigation, they arrested Luis E. Pascual, 31, of 27 New Park St., Apt. 3, Lynn. He was charged with failure to yield at an intersection and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
A report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 3 Langdon St., at 12:40 a.m.
An officer went to 12 Pope St., at 5:10 a.m., to keep the peace for a private repossession tow.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Clifton Avenue, at 10:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 426 Essex St., at 3:25 p.m., after a party reported they had been threatened.
The report of an assault in the past brought officers to 2 Heritage Drive, at 3:50 p.m.
Police went to 23 Congress St., at 4:12 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
PeabodyTuesday
A caller reported, at 5:17 p.m., that his vehicle was struck at about 4:45 p.m. while parked at 290 Lynn St. The suspect vehicle is a black Chevy Tahoe, and it did significant damage to the victim’s vehicle. A Ring camera captured the Tahoe but not its license plate.
A Shore Drive caller reported, at 11:20 that his friend reportedly chased 10 Xanax tablets with alcohol and now he cannot be reached. The subject told a responding officer that his comments may have been taken out of context while speaking with some friends on the phone. He refused any medical service.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police went to a Rantoul Street address, at 7:10 p.m. to speak with a female reporting a possible violation of a restraining order.
A juvenile party called police, at 7:45 p.m., from Sohier Road, to report unwanted touching in the hallway.
Police and medical were sent to Ropes St., at 10:45 p.m., for a 1-year-old whose lips were turning blue.
Police were sent to 49 Wallis St., at 9:05 a.m., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident.
A 62 Pleasant St. resident reported, at 10:26 a.m., that a package had been stolen from the building.
Wednesday
Police were called to FRANK Restaurant, 112 Rantoul St., at 1:12 p.m., for a patron who was refusing to leave.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., to assist staff with a combative male.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Robbins Landing Condos, 35 Collins St., at 1:05 p.m., for an unresponsive female. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Wednesday
A Northend Street resident reported, at 1:50 a.m., that his Apple watch, which was stolen a few nights ago, is now tracking within the apartment complex. The officer will document and return in the morning to speak with the 1st floor resident to whose apartment the watch is tracking.
Police and fire responded at about 2:37 a.m., to 60 Ellsworth Road, for a house fire. One burn victim was medflighted to Boston and the other was transported to Salem Hospital for smoke inhalation.
An 81-year-old man was transported to Beverly Hospital at 9:25 a.m., after falling on the ice at 10 Crane Ave.
A caller from 3 Ledgewood Way reported a credit card fraud at 1:17 p.m. She said a party claiming to be an Amazon representative called to say there was a problem with her Amazon account and she gave him her account information after which the caller used that information to purchase multiple items online.