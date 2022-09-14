Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Hutchinson Drive at 6:57 p.m. for loud vehicles disturbing the peace.
Officers were dispatched, at 7:28 p.m., to Target, 240 Independence Way, for youths causing a problem.
Medical aid was dispatched to 6 McDewell Ave., at 7:52 pm,, for a party suffering a partial stroke.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 9:36 a.m., for a 17-year-old possibly on something.
An officer was called to Panera Bread, 100 Independence Way, at 12:22 p.m., after a person reported money had been taken from their wallet.
An officer was sent to Danvers High School, 60 Cabot road, at 2:38 p.m., to check on suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 217 Maple St., at 2:58 p.m., to assist an elderly woman changing a tire.
Police went to 12 Hanson Road, at 3:10 p.m., to investigate a complaint of an assault by a staff member.
Wednesday
Police were called to 85 Village Post Road, at 10:10 a.m., for an overnight break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A case of malicious damage to a public facility brought police to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 11:55 a.m., to report on vandalism in the skatepark.
Police were called to The Home Depot, Route 1/92 Newbury St., at 12:25 p.m., when the shoplifting of multiple items was reported.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Report of a motor vehicle accident brought police, fire and ambulance to the intersection of Clifton Avenue and Brook Road, at 7:54 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Central St., at 4:42 p.m., to provide a party with lift assistance.
Officers were sent to Pleasant St., at 4:56 p.m., to look into a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Three officers were sent to Lafayette and Maple streets, at 9:12 p.m., to investigate a general complaint.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer went to 26 Railroad Ave., at 4:26 p.m., to speak to a person who was concerned about suspicious email.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Lakeview Ave., at 5:14 p.m., to assist a female with mental health issues who had requested an ambulance.
An officer was called to 23 Hale St., at 10 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a lockout.
Officers responded, at 10:24 p.m., to 273 Cabot St., for workers being loud at Amazing Pizza.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10:53 p.m., to 50 Broadway, for an unknown medical issue in an apartment.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 12:51 a.m., for a routine check.
Officers were called to 131 Rantoul St., at 6:08 a.m., for a party making noise since 3 a.m.
An officer was called to 48 Hillcrest Ave., at 7:39 a.m. to speak with a person who wanted to report threats.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Tozer and Hellard roads, at 8:49 a.m.
A resident of 35 Herrick St., called police, at 9:13 a.m., to report that the landlord had threatened them.
The report of a larceny from a motor vehicle brought police to 133 Brimbal Ave., at 9:16 a.m.
Officers were sent to 958 Hale St., at 12:37 p.m., for a road-rage accident with assault with another dangerous weapon.
Officers were sent to 85 Herrick St., at 2:12 p.m., for a possible argument in the parking lot.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 286 Newbury St., at 9:35 a.m., and served a Salem warrant as well as a Peabody warrant on Amanda L. Cole, 35, of 286 Newbury St., Apt. 34. The charges on the warrants included two counts of possessing a Class E drug; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; two counts of assault and battery; and multiple counts of shoplifting.
An inexperienced 18-wheel driver requested an officer to close the road so he could make the turn from the Wendy’s parking lot onto Hotel Road. Officers assisted the driver in getting out of the parking lot.
Police were sent to 10 Cunha Road, at 1:51 p.m., after a caller reported an unknown medical issue in a BMW. The police arrested the operator, Colleen Snow Cincotta, 39, of 251 Main St., Boxford, who was apparently inebriated, not sick, and charged her with drunken driving, 2nd offense and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The animal control officer responded to take possession of two cats, Rusty and Dusty, that were in the vehicle. They were picked up later at the station by the driver’s father, who took custody of them.
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell and Newbury streets, at 1:52 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Both vehicles were towed. One female from the accident was transported to a Peabody address; and one male refused medical attention and was transported to another Peabody address.
A driver notified police, at 3:37 p.m., of a road-rage incident on Lowell Street involving a black 2017 Toyota Tacoma. The caller gave police the vehicle’s plate number and said it was being driven aggressively.
A Crowninshield Street resident reported, at 6:58 p.m., that her neighbors were stealing from her apartment, but she was unable to prove it. Atlantic was called for an evaluation, but she did not want medical attention or to report anything further.
Police were sent to Descenza Jewelers, 161 Andover St., at 10:47 p.m., after a neighbor reported hearing the sound of glass breaking. The alarm company reported a main entry glass break and a showroom glass break. The caller reported a dark color SUV left westbound on Route 114. The contact person and keyholder were contacted and the CID arrived and confirmed the break. The robbery is under investigation.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 14 Hemenway Road, at 8:07 a.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 94 Wharf St., at 1:01 pm., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 19 Boston St., at 1:37 p.m.
Police were called to 420 Essex St., at 3:02 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers went to 117 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:08 p.m., for a larceny.
A larceny report brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 6:04 p.m.
Police were sent to 84 Highland Ave., at 9:22 p.m., for a larceny case.
Wednesday
A harassment complaint brought an officer to 1 Crosby St., at 7:20 a.m.
Police responded at 7:44 a.m. to the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were sent to 18 Rainbow Terrace, at 11:05 a.m., for an assault in the past.
The report of a shoplifter brought police to 86 Lafayette St., at 12:41 p.m.
Police were sent to 193 Derby St., at 2:36 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, police arrested Michael Wayne Hudson, 58, of 38 Stone St., Saugus, and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon.
An officer was called to 205 Highland Ave., at 3:56 p.m., in response to a party who said they had been threatened.