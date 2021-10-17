SalemThursdayPolice stopped a vehicle at 1 a.m., in the vicinity of 196 Lafayette St., and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Christine Heather Gatchell, 42, of 9 Barnard Hawkes Court, Marblehead. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; failure to stop or yield; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
A report of a party having been threatened brought police to 2 Nimitz Way at 3:45 a.m.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to the vicinity of Mason and Tremont streets, at 8 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of North and Randall streets, at 8:55 a.m.
Police stopped 11 vehicles on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops between 9 and 9:56 a.m., in various locations across town. The log did not indicate which, if any, of the operators were warned or cited.
Officers were dispatched tro 40R Highland Ave., at 11:25 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to 51 Cedar St., at 11:40 a.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
The request for a well-being check brought police to 8 Heritage Drive, at 12:50 p.m.
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 12:56 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police logged two calls from 51 Canal St., at 1:25 p.m., and at 1:41 p.m., for a dispute.
Police were called to 135 Lafayette St., at 2:30 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of School and Buffum streets at 2:45 p.m.
An assault in the past brought officers to 5 Salem St., at 3:55 p.m.
Police were sent to 184 Essex St., at 4:44 p.m. for an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
At 6:15 p.m., police were sent to 44 Warren St., for the report of a larceny.
The report of an assault in progress brought officers to 10 Hamilton St., at 8:40 pm.
Police were sent to 62 Leavitt St., at 9:44 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Officers were called to 2 High Street Court at 11:58 p.m., on a noise complaint
FridayA motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 319 Highland Ave., at 7:30 a.m.
Police were called to 54 Dunlap St, at 7:25 a.m., for a hit- and-run motor vehicle accident,
Police responded to 159 Bridge St., at 8:15 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were called to the vicinity of Essex and Summer streets, at 8:45 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police responded to the vicinity of Marlborough Road and Home Street, at 9:30 a.m., for a break and entry.
Police made five motor-vehicle traffic stops in various areas across town between 10:20 and 10:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 38 Salem St., at 11:40 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 74 Leavitt St.,, at 11:53 a.m., for a past break and entry.
An officer went to 15 Winter St., at 12:20 p.m., for a resident sticker parking complaint.
Officers were sent to 1 Florence St., at 12:33 p.m., in response to a call about graffiti.
Police were dispatched to 2 Liberty St.,. at 2:11 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers went to 3 Dove Ave., at 2:20 a.m., for an arrest.
A dispute brought officers to 9 Osborne St., at 2:40 p.m.
A report of threats being made brought police to 15 Rainbow Terrace, at 3:23 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 28 Goodhue St., at 4:15 p.m.
At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to 29 Beaver St., for a dispute.
Police were called to 462 Highland Ave., at 4:40 p.m., for a larceny and to 2 East India Square at 5:10 for another larceny.
Officers, responding to Derby Square at 5:42 p.m. for a disturbance, arrested Ringo Mare Sousa, 37, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Police went to 5 Carlton St., at 8:40 p.m., to speak with a person who reported being harassed.
Another report of harassment brought police to 16 Willow Ave., at 9:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 18 S. Washington Square, at 10:11 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 18 Hazel Ave., at 11:50 p.m. for a fight. After a brief investigation, they arrested Michael Patrick Carroll, 24, of 1556 Bridge St., Dracut. Carroll was charged with trespass; malicious destruction of property at less than $1,200; disorderly conduct; and possession of a Class B drug.
SaturdayPolice responded to 91 Lafayette St., at 1:25 a.m., for another fight.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 6 Harris St., at 6:15 a.m.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 10:20 p.m., to keep the peace.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Ash streets at 11:10 a.m.
Police responded to two separate cases of scams or frauds, first at 12:36 p.m., on Fort Avenue, and next at 173 Lafayette St., at 1:17 p.m.
An officer was sent to 2 East India Square, at 2:26 p.m., for an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 252 Bridge St., at 3:10 p.m.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 3:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 10 Shillaber St..
Officers were called to 10 Blaney St., at 3:45 p.m., on the report of a fight.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run was reported in the vicinity of 90 North St., at 4:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 17 Boston St. at 5:53 p.m., to calm a dispute.
At 6:24 p.m., police responded to a Saunders Street location on a noise complaint.
Police went to 2 Commercial St., at 7:25 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were dispatched to 71 North St., at 8:15 p.m., on a past assault.
The report of a fight brought police to 14 Chestnut St., at 8:50 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Briana Kelsie Lowe, 28, of 136 Jackson St., Apt., 1, Lynn, and charged her with assault and battery and with strangulation or suffocation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 16 Hawthorne Blvd., at 10:33 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Sunday
At 1:02 a.m., police were called to 99 Washington St., to break up a fight.
Officers were called to 28 Federal St., at 6:10 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A noise complaint brought police to 8 Irving St., at 8:04 a.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 10:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to 2 East India Square, at 11:40 a.m., in response to a call about a larceny.
Police responded to 225 Derby St., at 4:40 p.m. and to 72-2 Palmer St., at 2:49 p.m., on two separate noise complaints.
Beverly
FridayPolice were called to Hale and Ober streets, at 4:25 p.m., for people parking in the bike lanes.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Charles St., at 8:25 p.m. to assist the Beverly Fire Department with a bonfire incident. A family was having an unauthorized bonfire in their backyard and were directed to extinguish it.
Two officers responded to 719 Cabot St., at 10:15 p.m., for a two-car accident. There was no report.
Saturday
Police went to the vicinity of Bridge and Gregg streets, at 5:07 a.m. to check on two men who were walking and yelling at each other.
Police were called to a Cabot Street address, at 8:15 a.m., for an unattended death.
The report of a second package stolen after delivery brought police to 33 Elliott St., at 8:40 a.m.
An Elliott Street party reported, at 11:20 a.m., that someone had attempted to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits using their information.
Police, fire and ambulance responded at 2:37 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage. One of the vehicles had run into a sign board.
Five police officers and two ambulances responded to 4 Hilltop Drive, at 5:37 p.m., for a man hit with a bottle. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Nelson D. Batista, 29, of 35 Hilltop Drive. Batista was charged with vandalizing a building and with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
An officer was sent to a Front Street address, at 6:36 p.m., to assist the Framingham police with a death notification.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Roosevelt Ave. location, at 10:35 p.m., for a female who wanted to harm herself.
A report of suspicious activity brought police and to 43 Water St., at 11:37 p.m., for a possible fire near a boat and people in the area.
SundayAn officer went to 1 Trafalgar Drive, at 12:25 p.m., to speak to a party about a missing bicycle.
Four officers responded, at 12:35 a.m., to 160 Park St., for a loud house party.
At 2:22 a.m., police were called to 6 Morningside Drive, for another loud house party.
Two officers responded, at 2:34 a.m., to 131 McKay St., for a male yelling for help and rattling the side door.
An officer was sent to 104 Cabot St., at 1 p.m., for an employee stealing from the business.
DanversThursdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of Cigars R Us, 56 Maple St., at 6:15 p.m., for a bylaw violation. Men were sitting outside the shop smoking cigars.
Police were sent to the vicinity of New Brothers Restaurant & Deli, 31 Maple St., at 9 p.m., for loud construction work disturbing the peace.
FridayPolice were sent New Brothers Restaurant & Deli, 31 Maple St., at 4:35 a.m., for a delivery disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to 7 Donegal Circle, at 7:30 a.m., to end a non-domestic dispute.
Police were sent to 17 River St., at 2:30 p.m., for a party engaged in a non-domestic dispute with a town employee.
Officers were called to Sylvan Street Grille, 175 Sylvan St., at 6:40 p.m., for an intoxicated man. The 61-year-old Topsfield resident was placed into protective custody and held until he sobered up.
An officer was directed, at 7 p.m., to make periodic checks for smokers in the immediate vicinity of Cigars R Us, 56 Maple St.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 9 Post Gate Road, at 12:15 a.m., for a disorderly person hitting a car with a hockey stick. The 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property.
Police were called to 64 Adams St., at 1:40 a.m., to break up a non-domestic fight in the street.
Animal Control was sent to the vicinity of Pine and Holten streets for a dog fight.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Route 1 Gulf Station, 425 Newbury St., for a two-car accident with airbag deployment but no injuries.
MiddletonMonday, Oct. 4An officer was sent to Santander Bank, South Main St., at 3 p.m., to mediate a business-customer issue.
An officer was sent to Candelite Motor Inn, North Main Street, at 4:06 p.m., to investigate a break-and-entry and vandalism to a vacant building.
Tuesday, Oct. 5An officer was called to TJ Maxx, South Main Street, at 5:37 p.m., for a report of youths harassing customers, but they left before police arrived.
Wednesday, Oct. 6A sickly-looking fox was reported at 9:55 a.m., from Meadow Drive and from Lakeview Road, at 10:18 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Several loose horses were reported, at 9:40 a.m., in the area of Gina Way, heading toward Route 62/East Street. The owner rounded them up and returned them to their pasture.
Saturday, Oct. 9
A driver was stopped at 10:32 a.m. on School Street and given a verbal warning for speeding.
A driver making excessive noise with his horn was stopped, at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of School Street and Ogden Lane and given a written warning.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Police responded at 11:40 a.m. to a motor-vehicle accident without injury in the vicinity of McDonald’s on South Main Street. The operator, a 25-year-old Lynn male was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Another caller reported a sickly-looking fox at 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Peabody and Arrow streets.