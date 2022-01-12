PeabodyTuesday
An Osborne Street resident came into the station at 12:12 p.m., to report they had been victimized by a fraudulent check.
A person called at 4:15 p.m., from a group home on Andover Street, looking to speak with an officer about threats by an employer. An officer spoke with the party after determining a psych evaluation was not needed at this time. They said the person was not feeling suicidal but was upset about the rules at the home. The officers gave the person some advice and cleared the scene.
Police were dispatched, at 6:30 p.m., to Washington St., for a female down, not breathing and believed to have taken an overdose. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman reported, at 8:45 p.m., from 107 Foster St., that someone broke into her vehicle while she was at work and her purse was missing.
Wednesday
A Warren Street party called police at 6 a.m. to report that a fox, which appeared to be injured, was in his driveway. The fox was deceased when police arrived, and it was removed from the property.
Police responded to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 79 Lynnfield St., at 8:37 a.m., for a report of a two-car motor-vehicle accident involving a gray Lincoln MKX driven by a Peabody man, and a white Honda Accord driven by a Danvers woman. Neither party was injured and the Lincoln was towed.
A driver called police at 10:40 a.m., in the Union Street area to complain of a detail without an officer and traffic unable to pass. The detail did, indeed, have an officer and the sergeant spoke with him.
Police responded to the vicinity of Speedway, 454 Lowell St., at 11:05 a.m., for a very minor two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Parties exchanged information and went on their way.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police and fire responded, at 5:45 p.m., to 162 Dodge St., for a woods or grass fire, after caller reported a fire in a yard.
Police responded to 38 Middlebury Lane at 6:30 p.m., for a residential panic alarm.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 10 p.m., in the vicinity of 324 Cabot St., for suspicious activity. They found none.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, for a male sitting on the side of the road.
Police were sent to the Anchor Bar & Grill, 20 Cabot St., at 1 a.m., to make a bar check after last call.
Wednesday
Police responded to 12 Somerset Ave., for a commercial alarm, at 1:23 a.m.
At 3:47 a.m., commercial alarms brought police to 12 Tozer Road.
Officers were sent to 15 Thompson Road, at 4:25 a.m., after a female party heard suspicious sounds.
Police were sent to 122 Bridge St., at 8:52 a.m. to make a well-being check.
A panic alarm brought police to the bank at North Beverly Plaza at 9:05 a.m.
A tow truck was sent to 25 Washington St., at 10:45 a.m., for an abandoned vehicle with a suspended registration.
SalemTuesday
Police responded to 272 Highland Ave. location, just before noon for a shoplifting.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 3 Dove Ave., at 1:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 2 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police went to 292 Essex St., at 2:25 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were called to 272 Highland Ave., at 2:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police stopped 14 vehicles on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 4:30 and 8 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Pioneer Terrace, at 11:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 172 Lafayette St., at 7:45 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle brought police to the intersection of Lafayette and Dow streets at 7:50 a.m.
Officers were called to 1000 Loring St., at 8:37 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
An officer was called to 94 Derby St., at 11:35 a.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Less than an hour later, police were sent to 9 Barton Square for another fraud or a scam.
A Juvenile issue brought police to 77 Willson St. at 1:30 p.m.
Police responded to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:23 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police returned to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 3:05 p.m., for another shoplifting.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:40 p.m.,
MarbleheadTuesday
An officer we nt to Crocker Park St.., at 8:40 a.m., to investigate a larceny/forgery or fraud.
A report of an altered check brought police to the vicinity of Green Street and Litchman Terrace, at 10:36 a.m.
An officer weas sent to Angenic Terrace, at 12:12 p.m., to look into another altered check.
Police were sent to the intersectlion of Watson and Pleasant streets, at 3:45 p.m., for a past motor vehicle crash.
Engines 2, 4 and a ladder truck were dispatched to a Washington St. Location for a fire, at 5:35 p.m.
SwampscottTuesday
A caller from King’s Beach Terrace reported a possum in the street at 8:25 a.m. and wanted officer’s assistance in moving it. A few minutes later, the caller canceled.
A Kensington Lane caller told police, at 10:45 a.m., that his brother fell and hit his head a few days ago, and he wants police to make a well-being check on him.
Police and medical responded to Wholefoods Market, 331 Paradise Road, at 12:20 p.m., for a man down.
A caller from Summit Estates, 1000 Paradise Road. reported at 2 p.m., that their blue Toyota had been broken into and they will be standing with the vehicle.
A 39 Elmwood Road party called police, at 4:30 p.m. and asked to speak with an officer regarding possible damage to his stairs.
A Vantage Terrace called to request assistance after falling on the floor.
DanversTuesday
Medical aid was sent to a Carolyn Drive residence, at 4:25 p.m., for a psychological issue.
An officer was sent to Sofi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 4:42 p.m., to make a well-being check on a female resident.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Conant and Burley streets, at 7:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
Wednesday
Police responded to an alarm from the Santander Bank vault area at 12:55 a.m. It was a false alarm.
A report of identity fraud brought an officer to 634 Holten St., at 8:53 a.m.
The report of a scam or a swindle brought officers to 10 Water St., at 1:25 p.m.