Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 39 Upham St., at 9:50 a.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought officers to Lafayette Street and Loring Avenue, at 10:09 a.m.
An officer was sent 401 Bridge St., at 10:18 a.m.
Police were sent to 1 Central St., at 11:55 a.m., to assist the Fire Department.
Police were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 12:13 p.m., for the first of three private trespass tows, and to 81 Highland Ave., at 12:15 p.m. and at 12:23 p.m. for the second and third tows.
Police were called to 162 Highland Ave., at 3:33 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 39 Ocean Ave., at 4:09 p.m.
Police were called to 295 Derby St., at 5:20 p.m. to investigate a larceny
A fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Pope St., at 5:45 p.m.
Police responded to 227 Highland Avenue to settle a disturbance.
Police were dispatched to 116 Lafayette St., at 8:57 p.m., where they arrested a 46-year-old resident of that address on an outstanding warrant.
Police arrested a Salem man after a motor-vehicle traffic stop. They arrested Edwin Arita, 26, of 12 Laurel St., Salem, on six offenses: Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker; a number plate violation in order to conceal his identity; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Report of a larceny brought police to 6 Hawthorne Boulevard at 11:53 p.m.