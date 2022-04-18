Peabody
Friday
A caller reported a suspicious party with a flashlight at the rear of Kappy's parking lot along the fence line abutting Loris Road, at 8 p.m.
A caller requested a well-being check on her sister at her Roland Road address. The caller said it was unlike her sister not to return her calls and she had been unable to get in touch with her for several hours. All is in order. The woman called her sister.
Police were called to the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., at 11:20 p.m., to report an altercation with another party. Police said both parties will be on their way.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 12:20 p.m., to assist in a disagreement between management and the caller who was upset that his room was not satisfactory. The caller's money was refunded.
A Holten Street father reported, at 1:04 a.m., his daughter had run away, possibly heading to a Worcester address. When the daughter's phone was pinged, it indicated the Stoneham area. When a second number was submitted to metro PCS for continued pings, that phone responded in Peabody. The daughter returned home.
Police were called to the vicinity of Caller and Walnut streets, at 6:05 a.m., for a single-vehicle accident. There were no medical transports and the vehicle was towed.
Officers were sent to 19 Greenwood at, 10:20 a.m., after a caller reported his vehicle windows and headlights were smashed overnight. He did not believe anything was stolen.
Police responded, at 1 p.m., to 75 Walnut St., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run. The owner said he came out of his apartment and found a note on his car from an officer. It called attention to a flat tire on his truck and damage to the vehicle's side, and asked that he call Peabody police if the damage was new. It was, and he called.
Police were sent to Reed Street, at 2 p.m., to look for a suspicious male wearing a hoodie and red pajama pants, walking in and out of yards and driveways in the neighborhood. He was gone when police arrived.
A Loris Road caller notified police, at 2:40 p.m., that his neighbor was on his porch and shot what looked like an assault rifle into the air three times, then exclaimed, "Oh my God!" An officer located the residence on Northfield and spoke to the resident, who said it was an accidental discharge of a paintball gun.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:40 p.m., at the intersection of Lynn Street and Spring Pond Road, and summoned the 36-year-old male Lynn driver to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer went to a Tumelty Road, at 5:25 p.m., to speak with a resident about death threats they had been receiving via text. Police said it was a phone scam.
Police were sent to a Water Street address, at 8:09 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors. As they arrived, they heard loud shouting by one resident, directing his words toward a neighbor's apartment. They addressed the shouter, and after, considerable discussion with police, he finally agreed not to scream at or bang on the walls or door of his neighbor.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 1:20 a.m., to 42 Fulton St., in response to complaints about loud music. Two residents, a 21- and a 23-year-old male resident of that address will be summoned to court for keeping a noisy and disorderly house and three vehicles were tagged for parking on the sidewalk.
Officers responded to 12 Holten St., at 1:45 p.m., after a resident reported a loud party. Police spoke with those involved and they agreed to turn down the noise for the night.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 5 Washington St., at 2:08 a.m., for a party lying on the sidewalk. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to the Holiday Inn, Newbury St., at 8:45 a.m. after staff reported they wanted to evict an elderly female. The woman was removed from the motel and transported to Beverly Hospital.
A person came into the station at 11:08 a.m. to report a 261 Newbury St., resident Jane Stephens, 66, was missing. The woman was entered into the CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Service) and NCIC (National Crime Information Center) logs as a missing person. An administrative message was also put out as a general broadcast.
A 1216 Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 3:30 p.m. that something had been stolen from her apartment.
A caller reported at 4:50 p.m., that he had just spoken with his grandmother and she was slurring her speech. Hesaid he believes she either unintentionally mixed her medications or is having a stroke. She was transported to Salem Hospital
The dispatcher at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Ext. reported, at 7:52 p.m., that a group of teens was throwing rocks at the light plant windows. The officer spoke with a juvenile on a bike, and he admitted throwing rocks, but the officer did not see any damage to the property. The juvenile was advised he was trespassing and was instructed not to return.
A MacArthur Circle woman reported, at 9 p.m., that she had just seen three boys, on her Ring camera, kicking at her door. They were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the teens. The caller said she just wanted to report she was being harassed.
Monday
Police were sent to Pierpont Park at 1:28 a.m., in response to complaints about loud parties in the park. The partiers were sent on their way.
Police responded to the Sugar Cane Restaurant, 106 Main St., at 5:50 a.m., after receiving calls about broken windows. The CID was notified and is in route. Boston Board-Up Emergency Service was also contacted and is in route. The officer did a walk-thru with the owner and nothing appears to be out of place.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the Outlook Trailer Park, Unit 1019, at 10:30 a.m., after the resident's aide arrived but was unable to get in and could hear her client asking for help. A deadbolt had been added to the door, so firefighters had to force their way in. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Carol Ann Road caller told police, at 11:10 a.m., that her mother had given her Social Security number to a scammer.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to 10 Water St., at 8 p.m., to take a report on a 13-year-old runaway. The youth returned at 9:45 p.m.
Police were called to Kirkbride Drive for a female with a mental disorder who was burning herself.
A cruiser was sent to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 5:20 a.m., for a delivery truck that was disturbing the peace.
Police were called to Barat's Jewelry Repair, 100 Independence Way, for a missing safe and other items.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:53 a.m., to look into a past assault.
The report of a male and a female shoplifter brought police to Lowe's Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 1 p.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of McDonald's, 135 Andover St. for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injury. Drivers exchanged information and went on their way.
Police were called to Motel 6. 65 Newbury St., at 2:40 p.m., to report on a past assault.
Salem
Sunday
Police made two separate well-being checks at 6:20 p.m. One was at 10 Howard St., and the other at 56 Margin St.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 12 Sylvan St., at 6:24 p.m.
At 7:25 p.m., officers were sent to 50 Traders Way for a suspicious party and/or vehicle.
At 8:15 p.m., they went to 205 Highland Ave., to pick up a drunken party.
Noise complaints brought police to 69 Winthrop St., at 9:30 p.m., and to 13 Mason St., at 10:26.
Monday
Officers were sent to 10 Colonial Road, at 12:30 a.m., on a commercial alarm.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 1 Salem Green at 4:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 9 Buffum St., at 7:20 a.m., for a disturbance.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 35 Upham St., at 10:20 a.m.
An officer went to 1 Sewall St. at 11:15 a.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 2 Downing St., at 11:30 a.m.
A general request for police brought officers to 144 Bridge St., at 11:43 a.m.
Officers were sent to 2 Rainbow Terrace at 12:58 p.m., and at 2:44 p.m., to maintain order at separate private trespass tows.
Police were called to 11 Curtis St., at 2:50 p.m. on a noise complaint.
The report of a larceny brought police to 276 Highland Ave., at 3:15 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to 407 Cabot St., at 4:55 p.m., for a past shoplifting incident.
The theft of a catalytic converter brought police to the vicinity of Otis Road and Brimbal Avenue.
Monday
Officers were sent to 19 Dodge St., at 10:20 a.m. after a call reporting counterfeit bills had been passed at CVS.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Stone streets, at 11:55 a.m., to assist Danvers police with a temporary warrant.
Officers were called to the intersection of Pond and Rantoul streets, at 12:15 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
At 12:50 p.m., an officer was sent to School Street after a 12-year-old female juvenile was discovered missing. Although no details were available, the girl was safe and with family Monday night.
Officers were sent to Memorial Drive, Cross Street and Essex Street addresses, at about 2 p.m., to check for the missing female.
Officers were called to 10 Charles St., at 3:50 p.m. for an ongoing neighbor dispute.