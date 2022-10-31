Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to 16R North Central St., at 1:56 a.m., after a caller reported hearing someone or something in the back yard. Police reported the area was clear.
An officer was sent to 17 Silverleaf Way at 6 a.m., for a party flashing lights into windows. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Lynnfield Street, at 10:23 a.m., after getting a report of a male longboarding while carrying a young child in one hand and a drink in the other. He was located on Lynnfield Street at Dooling Circle but refused to stop. He did speak with the officer and was not under the influence. He continued on his way, and the child did not appear to be in any danger.
An officer was sent to 686 Lowell St., at 1:33 p.m., to settle a dispute over leaf blowing. Peace was restored between the neighbors.
A motor vehicle struck part of the drive-up at the Eastern Bank, 37 Foster St., at 1:44 p.m. The Fire Department contacted the building inspector and the CID was contacted for photos.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 2 p.m., in the vicinity of 137 Newbury St., and arrested the operator, Francisco Javi Lopez-Vega, 45, of 125 Newbury St. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and attaching wrong-number plates.
Peabody Family Health, 89 Foster St., reported its outdoor specimen collection box had been vandalized.
An officer was sent to Foster Street by Manziel Furniture, at 4:41, on the report of a possible wounded dog. It was a duck. Mass Wildlife was called.
A caller reported, at 8:25 p.m., that her vehicle she had reported stolen was at the Northshore Mall by JC Penny, Pole 14. She said she had asked the mother of the friend who had borrowed the car where it might be and the mother suggested calling the malls. The female called Northshore and Liberty Tree malls, and Northshore security advised her it was there. She arranged her own tow, due to not having the keys. Beverly Police were notified and were going to document the case.
Saturday
An officer responded, at 12:29 p.m., to the vicinity of 150 Main St., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. There were no injuries and no tows, but the 34-year-old Salem driver was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
At 1 p.m., police stopped the same vehicle in the vicinity of 69 Washington St., and arrested the driver, Julio Fernandes, 34, of 17 West Ave., Apt. 2 Salem, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An ambulance was sent to the vicinity of 36 Highland Park at 4:07 p.m. for an 81-year-old male who was experiencing neck pain after falling from a bike.
Police were called to Green Tea, 126 Newbury St., at 4:27 p.m., after an employee called to report a party who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was asked to leave the restaurant, was now outside in the parking lot attempting to operate a vehicle with heavy damage and a flat tire. Officers arrived and stood by while the party waited for alternate transportation.
A resident of 38 Home St., came to the station, at 4:36 p.m., to report a larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:06 p.m., in the vicinity of 108 Newbury St., on a motor vehicle stop. The operator refused to provide identification but was, nonetheless, identified as a party who was being sought under an active warrant. Police arrested Elmer Esteban Lopez, 24, of 38 Smith St., Apt. 1, Lynn, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and operating a vehicle with a nontransparent or obstructed window, in addition to the outstanding other-department warrant. Also, police summoned a 20-year-old Walnut St., Lynn, resident to court for unlicensed/suspended operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to Knights of Columbus, 96 Main St., at 6:35 p.m., for a fight in progress after a third-party caller reported a male in a tuxedo attempted to punch a female standing in the doorway. Responding officers reported the wedding party was having a dispute over the cake.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of Tremont and Driscoll streets, at 7:03 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. The 19-year-old Oak Street, Peabody, operator was summoned to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and attaching wrong-number plates.
A caller reported, at 7:56 p.m., that he was on his way to the station to report he had been struck in a pedestrian hit-and-run that had just occurred at the intersection of Aborn and Holten streets. He said the suspect vehicle, a late model Toyota, continued down Washington to Main Street toward Salem. The caller requested EMS but they had no units available. He was evaluated by Atlantic and signed a refusal.
Police were called to Domino’s Pizza, 1 Andover St., at 9:04 p.m. for a group of eight 12-to-13-year-olds running in and out and around Domino’s, chasing cars leaving the lot, smacking their bumpers and being an overall nuisance. Officers spoke with the group, who said they were playing tag.
A 2B Rainbow Road resident called, at 9:56 p.m., to complain their house has been egged multiple days in a row.
A caller reported at 11:42 p.m., that a male party had assaulted his wife at the bar at Capone’s Restaurant, 147 Summit St., but the party had left before the call was made.
Sunday
Police were sent to 23 Mason St., at 2:29 a.m., after a female caller reported needing police for an unwanted male inside. A translator assisted with the call and report the woman has said visitor was mentally ill. When police arrived, they requested an ambulance for the male and said they were was starting CPR. He was then transported to Salem Hospital via ambulance, accompanied by an officer.
Police responded, at 4:08 a.m., to 66 Gardner St., for a motor vehicle rollover. There were no medical transports and the vehicle was towed.
A homeowner called police to her Lake Shore Road home, at 4:10 p.m., as she believed two parties had broken into her house while she was away. The parties were identified and sent on their way, as the homeowner was not present. Police took a report on the incident.
Police were sent to Audi Peabody, 252 Andover St., at 6:02 a.m., after the alarm company reported a male by the dumpsters attempting to take cars. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the party who was told to return during daylight hours.
Officers went to 58 Lynn St., at 9:12 a.m., for a report of an unconscious female in a gray car. The female was taken into custody for OUI drugs under the name Caroline Sturgeon. It was soon determined, however, she had wrongly identified herself and was, in fact, Jocelyn Leigh Howard, 21, of 52 Crystal Springs Way, Somersworth, New Hampshire. She was then arrested under that name and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; refusing to identify herself as the operator and on two fugitive from justice warrants.
Police were sent to 80 Foster St., at 12:19 p.m., after a caller reported parties were living out of their vehicle, an older gray Toyota Camry, in the rear parking lot. The officer spoke with the parties, who were having car issues and were tending to them at that time.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Eagan Place and summoned the driver, a 32-year-old Foster Street, Medford, man to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for a crosswalk violation.
Another vehicle was stopped just 2 minutes later at the intersection of Lowell Street and Route 128 north, and the operator, a 37-year-old School Street, Danvers, man was summoned to court for unlicensed of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:56 p.m., in the vicinity of 23 Newbury St., and arrested the operator, Aecio Nunes De Azevedo Viana, 20, of 14 Lafayette St., Arlington, charging him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a breakdown lane violation; and a marked lanes violation.
Beverly
Sunday
Police went to the intersection of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 5:30 p.m., to attempt to ID a bicyclist.
Police went to the vicinity of 100 Rantoul St., at 6:04 p.m., for suspicious youths on bikes with flame showing.
Two patrolmen and an ambulance were called to Pierce Avenue, at 10:18 p.m., for an alcohol poisoning.
Monday
Police were called to 258 Rantoul St., at 9:41 a.m. after reports that someone may be in the building.
Police checked a vehicle at 44 Dodge St., at 10:11 a.m., for suspicious activity, a man slumped at the wheel with his foot on the brake pedal. They arrested Jeffrey Gorski, 57, homeless, of Beverly, and charged him with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Thursday
Fire, ambulance and two officers were dispatched to Humphrey Street, at 1:20 a.m.
Gunshots were reported, at 4:22 p.m., on Barry Road, but police found nothing.
Two fire engines, an ambulance and an unreported number of police officers responded to a redacted location, at 5:07 p.m., for an unreported reason.
Friday
Two officers were sent to Calthrope and Stonybrook roads, at 6:11 a.m., for suspicious male, but he was not found.
An officer was sent to a redacted location, at 5:30 p.m., for a redacted reason.
Two officers and a pumper truck were sent to Pleasant Street, at 6:04 p.m., for a drunken male.
An officer went to Intrepid Circle, at 7:07 p.m., to investigate a harassment case.
At 10:45 p.m., two officers, an ambulance, a pumper truck and redacted additional equipment were sent to a redacted address for a redacted reason, with redacted action.
Saturday
Two officers, police and fire responded to School Street, at 9:15 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Report of a possible man down brought police to the intersection of Tedesco and Salem streets.
An officer was sent to Green Street, at 1:16 p.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Report of a disturbance brought police to Shetland Road, at 10:25 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to Washington St., at 12:46 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A police officer, a fire truck and the fire chief’s car responded, at 9:09 p.m., to Washington Street for a large bonfire.
Middleton
Monday, Oct. 17
Police were sent to Mike’s Discount Liquors on South Main Street, at 4:48 p.m., for a possible theft.
An officer went to Liberty Street, at 5:52 p.m., to speak with a party who was being victimized by online harassment.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
A vehicle was stopped at 10:56 a.m., on North Main Street and the operator was given a written warning for failure to stop and for a marked lanes violation.
A vehicle was stopped at 3 p.m. on South Main Street, and the driver was cited for a red light violation; operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration; operating a motor vehicle without a current inspection sticker; and with unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.
Thursday, Oct. 20
A vehicle was stopped, at 11:31 a.m., in the vicinity of Minit Carwash, South Main Street, and given a written warning for an unsecured load.
Police and an ambulance responded to Liberty Street, at 12:34 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. The patient was transported to a local hospital.
An officer was sent to Lakeview Avenue, at 4:50 p.m., to make a courtesy notification of a repossession.