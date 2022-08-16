Peabody
Sunday
Police responded to the vicinity of 46 Lowell St. at 9 minutes past midnight for a motor vehicle accident, and, after a brief investigation, they summoned a 28-year-old 36 Tremont St., resident to court to face charges of drunken driving and improper turning.
Officers went to Oliveira’s, 72 Walnut St., at 12:22 a.m., in response to complaints of an overly loud party at the restaurant. Officers stood by while the party cleared out.
A Lowell Street resident reported, at 9:54 a.m., that an unemployment claim was filed against her account without her knowledge.
Police went to Burlington, 300 Andover St., at 2:10 a.m., to report on an earlier shoplifting. Store personnel said the person left the merchandise and fled the store.
A large gas grill was reported in the middle of Interstate 95 North prior to exit 67, at 4:22 p.m. State police were notified.
A two-car accident without injuries brought police to 23 Central St., at 5:20 p.m., the operator a 64-year-old Margin Terrace, Peabody, man, was summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator took control of the vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 23 Central St., and summoned the 36-year-old Newport, Maine, operator to court on a charged of operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
Officers responded to 55 Franklin St., Apt. 2., at 6:43 p.m. after a 20-year-old male was severely injured when a firecracker he was holding went off in his hand. He told officers he had been playing around and did not intentionally light the firecracker. He was transported to Mass General Hospital and the Fire Department is further investigating the matter.
A party from the Northshore Mall came into the station at 7 p.m., to report a phone stolen from the mall.
Police stopped a wrong-way driver, at 7:20 p.m., on Oak Street. He will be summoned for wrong-way operation of the vehicle and a tow was called.
Police were sent to Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Book Way, at 9:55 p.m., after a caller reported a large group of teens partying in the lobby. Police dispersed them from the property without incident.
A party driving by the Tannin Corporation, 65 Walnut St., advised police, at 11:46 p.m., of a blue light flashing inside the building on the corner. Officers noted the light was inside 65 Walnut. The area is gated and appeared to be in order.
Beverly
Friday
Police were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 4:45 p.m., to assist hospital staff with an out-of-control patient. at 4:56 p.m., they were called back for the same problem.
Officers responded to Dunkin Donuts, 443 Essex St., after a male party grabbed the tips jar.
Four officers and the sergeant were sent to Cove Avenue address, at 8:40 p.m., for a possible argument between a girlfriend and a boyfriend.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 15 Broadway, at 8:55 p.m., for an out-of-control client causing a disturbance.
Four cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Sam Fonzo Drive, at 10:45 p.m. for drag races going on.
Two officers were sent to Manor Road, at 11 p.m., to assist the Fire Department in handling a combative male.
Police stopped an operator driving Mass #2GKA61, at 11:10 p.m., in the vicinity of Sam Fonzo Road and summoned him to court.
Two more drivers were stopped at the intersection of Cherry Hill Drive and Sam Fonzo Drive, between 11:10 and 11:15 p.m., and given verbal warnings.
Saturday
Police stopped a driver, at 12:45 a.m., at the intersection of Lothrop and Stone streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested Bryan F. Keefe, 44, of 28 Boyles St., Beverly, and charged him with drunken driving. Keefe was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Three cruisers were sent to 15 Trask St., at 8:55 a.m., for a past assault.
A Memorial Drive resident called police, at 10:30 a.m., to report being threatened via text.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 375 Rantoul St., at 1:45 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to Mechanic Street, at 7:53 p.m., for some type of disturbance. It was a verbal argument.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road, at 9:15 p.m., to look for a car speeding up and down the street. It wasn’t found.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of River and Federal streets, at 9:15 p.m., to watch for possible tagging going on.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to 9:37 p.m., for a woman attempting suicide with a knife.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 12:05 a.m., to disperse a group of homeless people.
An officer made a routine nightly check of The Anchor. Twelve minutes later, at 12:30 a.m., he returned with reinforcements to break up a fight that, apparently, had just started.
A driver was stopped at the intersection of Rantoul and Elliott streets, at 1:30 a.m., and summoned to court on a motor-vehicle offense.
A call for an overdose in progress brought two officers and an ambulance to Presidential Circle, at 4:17 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 6:25 a.m., to South Hardy Street, for a man down in the shower.
An officer and a firefighter were sent to 71 Dodge St. at 6:54 for a smoldering mulch pile with possibility of fire.
Two police, ambulance and firefighters were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 8:08 a.m., for a two-car accident with airbag deployed.
Police were called to 61 Cabot St., at 9:12 a.m., after a man brandished a knife at a clerk.
Officers were dispatched to a Rantoul Street address, at 4:35 p.m., for a verbal domestic with a possible knife involved.
Police and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Cabot and May streets, at 8:17 p.m., for a hit-and-run collision with property damage.
Complaints about a loud house party brought two officers to 9 Mason St., at 9:55 p.m.
Monday
Suspicious activity — a motor-vehicle with all four doors open — brought two officers to the intersection of Rantoul and Pond streets at 4:10 a.m.
Report of a motor-vehicle break brought an officer to the intersection of Cabot and Wallis streets, at 7:26 a.m., for vandalism and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
A past break-in, burglary and possible unlawful residence brought police to 43 Essex St., at 8 a.m.
An officer was sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 9:45 a.m., to report of a case of fraud/identity theft.
Two officers were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 11:41 a.m., to investigate a possible case of elder abuse at Blueberry Hill Rehab.
Police responded at 12:07 p.m. to Federal Street for an unconscious female not breathing. A detective, two patrolmen, fire and ambulance were sent to the location.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded, at 9 a.m., to the vicinity of 100 Washington St., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate bought police to 155 Washington St., at 11:42 a.m.
Officers were called to 311 Highland Ave., at noon to report on a larceny.
An officer was sent to 138 Canal St., at 3:08 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 71 Leach St., at 5:15 p.m. to report on vandalism or graffiti.
Monday
Police made seven separate motor-vehicle traffic stops between 1 and 2:50 a.m.
Vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 13 Franklin St., at 8:09 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 475 Highland Ave., at 8:40 a.m.
A report of larceny brought police to 233 Lafayette St. at 3:45 p.m.
Police made a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop at 4:54 p.m., in the vicinity of 24 Winter St., and after a brief records check, they arrested the driver, Jose Alberto Quirindongo-Rivera, 34, of 172 Marlborough Road, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor-vehicle without an inspection sticker and for operating a motor-vehicle with a suspended license.
A fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Pope St., at 5:21 p.m.
An officer was sent to 2 Mount Vernon St., at 10:40 a.m., to report on threats made to a party.
Calls about a fight brought police to the vicinity of Lafayette Place and Leach Street, at 11:56 p.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 11:03 p.m., in the vicinity of 305 Highland Road.
Tuesday
Officers responded to 128 North St., at 1:21 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Calls about a fight brought police to 289 Derby St., at 2:56 p.m., to break up a fight. They arrested Dominick Rothwell, 33, of 10 Howard St., Apt. 35, Salem. Rothwell was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; two counts of assault and battery on a person disabled or over 60; and disorderly conduct.
Police were dispatched, at 3:20 p.m., to the vicinity of 1 Trader’s Way for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
A larceny report brought police to 295 Derby St., at 4:08 p.m.
Police were called back to 295 Derby St., at 4:58 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of Federal and Sylvan streets, at 6:05 p.m., to look for a road-rage suspect, but an area search was negative.
An officers was called to 2 MacArthur Blvd., at 7 p.m., for a male cooking on the steps.
Monday
Officers went to 7 Hutchinson Drive, at 1:57 a.m., for a break and entry to a non-residential building, the old Hollywood Hits theater.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of BJ’s Bargain Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, to investigate an accident in which a tractor-trailer hit two poles.
A cruiser was sent to Petsmart, 104 Andover St., at 9:41 to check the cars in the parking lot.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Centre and Newbury streets, at 5:10 a.m., for a suspicious group of youths. They were dispatched.
An officer was sent to the Forest Street Dog Park, at 9:50 a.m., for a dog vs. dog dispute in which one of them was bitten.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to Gerry St., at 11:50 a.m., to take fingerprints.
A resident from Crowninshield Road called police, at 4:20 p.m., to complain about boats making noise.
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 3:32 p.m., to Mariner’s Lane for a motor-vehicle crash.
Firefighters, including the smoke unit, were dispatched to Pleasant Street, at 4 p.m.
Officers responded to three separate general complaints in under at hour: Stacey Street at 4:50; Marblehead Harbor at 5:24; and to Village Street, at 5:27 p.m.
Officers called to Tedesco and Maple streets at 6:17 p.m., on a general complaint, were able to restore peace.
At 10:15 p.m., three cruisers were sent to Turner Road for suspicious activity.
Sunday
At 10:51 a.m., police were called to a Pleasant Street address, for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A vandalism incident was reported, at 10:59 a.m., on Leggs Hill Road.
Officers were called to Middle Street, at 3:57 p.m., to send an unwanted guest on his way.
An officer went to Atlantic Avenue, at 6:11 p.m., to deal with a male harassing employees.
Police and fire were dispatched to Powder House Court, at 8:40 p.m., to provide lift assistance.
Monday
Three officers were dispatched to Pleasant Street, at 5:39 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
An incident of vandalism was reported on Atlantic Avenue, at 10:28 a.m.
Two engines and a ladder truck were dispatched to Casino Road, at 2:18 p.m., to extinguish a fire. Three patrolmen were also at the scene.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to Pleasant Street, at 8:03 p.m., to assist a citizen. The party was transported to the hospital.