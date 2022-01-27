PeabodyWednesdayA caller reported, at 1 p.m., that the five chickens at 13 Driscoll St., were always loose and did not appear to have adequate shelter. An officer from the animal rescue league checked their conditions and noted they have free range of their yard and next-door neighbors’ yard, and they have access to a coop with ample shelter. The male and female residents were advised they must have a permit from the Health Department to keep the fowl. The female said they didn’t need a permit, and the male was uncooperative, refusing to give his last name and saying he didn’t want the hens anyway and will discuss surrendering them to the Animal Rescue League with the female.
A vehicle was stopped at 2:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 67 Gardner St., and the operator was given a written warning for use of electronic devices while driving.
Police were called to a Pinewood Road home at 2:30 p.m., for an unresponsive female who had overdosed. CPR had been started and the woman was transported to Salem Hospital.
An Elm Street caller notified police, at 3:50 p.m., that someone had taken $1,000 from her Venmo account. She canceled the account and the officer was going to attempt to retrieve the thief’s name from Venmo.
An Avalon Drive resident notified police, at 8:20 p.m., her vehicle was broken into overnight. Stolen were a leather wallet, credit card holder, drivers’ license and two credit cards.
Police were sent to 43 Northend St. at 8:20 p.m. after the caller reported two parties were banging on the doors claiming their pocketbook was stolen from the Olive Garden, and they had tracked the phone to this area. Officers assisted both parties by asking residents if they had possession of the items, and the residents said they did not. The caller was advised to file a report with Danvers police.
A mother called police at 10:55 p.m., from Florida to request a well-being check for her son who left the hospital at 2 p.m., today and she hadn’t heard from him since. His apartment was checked but he was not there, and police attempted to ping his phone but were unable to do so, indicating the phone was either off, had a dead battery or was in a no-service area. Police reported the man as a missing person, with suicidal thoughts. The 47-year-old white male is 6’1”, with no clothing description available, left Beverly Hospital between 2 and 3 p.m., today. He called his mother once upon leaving the hospital and has not been heard from since.
ThursdayPolice were advised, at 2:53 a.m. of a party on a ladder entering an apartment at 8200 Crane Brook Way. Police spoke with the maintenance man who was entering an apartment via the window as there was an issue with the door lock.
Police responded at 11:22 a.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Thorndike streets for a two-vehicle accident without injuries or tows.
North Shore Community Health requested a wellness check, at 12:05 p.m., on an elderly female who had not eaten for several days and was refusing medical attention. Her family arrived on site and she was transported to Salem Hospital yesterday.
BeverlyWednesday
Police responded to a Herrick Street address, at 5:50 p.m. after an ex-wife forced her way into the house and was still in the area.
Three officers were sent to a122 Bridge St. house at 6:22 p.m., for a kitchen fire accidentally started by a party who was cooking.
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Hillcrest Avenue just before 8 p.m., after a woman was knocked down when her car rolled after she had gotten out of it.
ThursdayA Larcom Avenue party reported, at 10:43 a.m., they had found six passports that had been missing since they moved.
Police and a tow truck were sent to 317 Rantoul St., at 10:43 a.m., where they towed a truck in response to a tow-and-hold order for the vehicle that owed $350 in unpaid tickets.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Winchester Terrace, at 2:04 p.m., for an apparent unattended death.
Police were sent to the corner of Dodge and Conant streets, at 2:12 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run, with property damage after a vehicle hit a building and fled.
A 25 Federal St., female called police, at 3:20 p.m., to report she believes her roommate is recording her.
SalemTuesdayPolice responded to 156 Washington St., at 1:12 a.m., on the report of an assault in the past.
Officers were sent to 43 Jefferson jAve., at 8:30 a.m., to stop a dispute.
Police responded to 15 Federal St. at 9:20 a.m., for a tow and hold.
Police were sent to 15 Moony Road at 9:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 6 Pioneer Terrace, at 12:15 p.m., on a parking complaint.
The report of a break-and-entry brought police to 157 Washington St., at 1:15 p.m. There, after a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher William Drew, 37, homeless, of Salem. Drew was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; malicious destruction of property valued at greater than $1,200; malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200; breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony; larceny from a building; and resisting arrest.
Officers were called to 60 Derby St. at 2 p.m., for a larceny.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 1 Kernwood St., at 2:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 Chestnut St., at 5:43 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Officers responded to 8 Barr St., at 7:25 p.m., to investigate a larceny
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of School and Tremont streets, at 9:30 p.m.
A noise complaint brought officers to 3 Salem, at 11:30 p.m.
WednesdayPolice made five motor-vehicle traffic stops for various offenses between 12:25 and 1:35 p.m. Four vehicles were stopped on Highland Ave. and one in the vicinity of 3 Raymond Road.
A limb was reported down in the area of 11 Dearborn St., at 6:46 a.m.
At 9:12 a.m., an officer was sent to 116 Lafayette St., to keep the peace.
Officers were called to 22 Boston St., at 2:15 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 17 Paradise road at 2;15 pm.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of Loring Avenue and Leggs Hill Road. After a records check and a brief investigation, they arrested Richard Andrew Thomas, 19, of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 116, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; a number-plate violation to conceal his I.D.; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 54 Margin St., at 5:45 and again at 6:15 p.m.
Police were called to 5 March St., at 6:23 p.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
Police conducted 9 motor-vehicle traffic stops, between 6:48 and and 7:32 p.m. on various charges, across town
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 55 Hathorne St. at 7:40 p.m.
ThursdayAt 3:13 a.m., officers were sent to 12 Pope St., for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested three out-of-town men in an apparent burglary operation. Arrested were:
Richard Ortiz, 27, of 165 Carl Ave., Brockton, who was charged with vandalizing property; possession of a burglarious instrument; receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200; attempting to commit a crime; a number plate violation to conceal identity; possessing or using a false or stolen RMV document; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Brian Augusto Sosa Martinez, 19, of 58B Integral St., Dorchester, who was charged with: vandalizing property; making a burglarious instrument; receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200; and attempting to commit a crime.
Davien X. Fuentes, 19, of 540 Revere Beach Blvd, Unit 424, who was charged with vandalizing property; possessing a burglarious instrument; receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200; and attempting to commit a crime.
At 9:05 a.m., police were sent to 18 Ropes St., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police went to 15 Bow St., at 9:54 a.m., in response to a parking complaint.
At 10:40 a.m., officers went to the intersection of Lafayette and Dow streets to check the well-being of a person.
Police were sent to 5 Pioneer Terrace, at 10:57 a.m., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
Police went to 21 Paradise Road, at 11:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers responded to the intersection of Brown and New Liberty streets, at 1:20 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were sent to 1 Pioneer Terrace, at 1:33 p.m., in response to a report of being threatened.
SwampscottMondayPolice were sent to 17 Columbia St., at 11 a.m. after a person called to report two males hitting each other, then walking into the building. Caller believes they are part of Olsen Landscaping.
An officer was sent to 14 Paradise Road, at 7:15 p.m., regarding a call from a resident who reported having an argument with the upstairs resident and her friend.
TuesdayA man called at 1:49 a.m., from a Banks Road residence to report that his son just woke him and said someone had struck his parked vehicle and was still on the scene. The driver remained on the scene until police arrived, and after conducting a brief investigation, they arrested Henry Jove, 29, of 84 Greenwood Ave., Swampscott. He was charged with drunken driving, marked lanes violations and negligent operation.
A caller reported a low-hanging wire, at 12:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 52 Maple Ave. They were unsure what type of wire it was.
Fire and ambulance were sent to 182 Redington St., at 3:50 p.m., for an elderly male who was unable to walk and needed medical assistance.
A party called police, at 6:20 p.m., from Panera Bread, 433 Paradise Road to report he witnessed a Jeep back into a Ram pickup truck then leave the scene without leaving a note. The caller said he took a picture of the striking vehicle’s license plate. The officer was going to the Humphrey Street address where the Jeep was registered.
WednesdayPolice stopped a vehicle at 2:19 a.m., in the vicinity of 519 Humphrey St., and arrested the operator, Carlos O. Delgado, 34, of 8 Chase St., Apt. 4, Lynn. Delgado was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and speeding.
Police were called to 58 New Ocean St., at 4:53 p.m., for a runaway juvenile. The girl’s aunt said her niece had not returned home since Tuesday. Lynn police were asked to check a residence there for the teenager. They spoke with the girl’s grandmother, who said she had spoken with the teen twice, as recently as an hour earlier. “It appears the juvenile just is refusing to come home,” police noted. The girl returned home later, and an officer spoke with here there, at 7:12 p.m.
Marblehead
WednesdayThe Fire Department responded to Lafayette St., at 7:35 p.m., for a carbon monoxide alarm.
Police responded to the intersection of Bessom and Pleasant streets, at 12:45 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle crash.
Officers were sent to an Edgemere Road address, at 4:48 p.m., to investigate a report of larceny, forgery or fraud.
The report of a possible motor vehicle accident brought officers to Stone Terrace where the minor incident occurred.
ThursdayA burglar alarm that brought three officers to a Leo Road address, at 12:31 p.m., was a false alarm.
Officers were sent to a Sheldon Road address, at 6:51 a.m., to investigate a possible larceny, forgery or fraud.