Peabody
Thursday
Firefighters were sent to 26 Margin St., at 5:32 p.m., for a grill fire at the side of the house. It was extinguished by firefighters.
A vehicle was stopped at 6:37 p.m., in the vicinity of Main Street and Eagan Place. The 23-year-old Lynn operator will be summoned to court for operating an uninsured motor vehicle with a revoked registration. His vehicle was towed.
A woman came into the lobby at 6:45 p.m. to request assistance on a civil issue. She said she bought a vehicle from a man and after two or three days, it broke down. She said she asked for her money back within the 30-day grace period, but he refused, and when she said she would take him to court he threatened her. The officer advised the woman he would speak with the man regarding the matter. He called and went by the residence, and there was no answer, but he will try again later.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:40 p.m., in the vicinity of The Cheesecake Factory and will summon the operator, a 27-year-old Peabody male, to court for operating a motor vehicle without a license. The vehicle was released to a licensed operator.
A mother called police, at 9:23 p.m., to report she dropped her 15-year-old daughter off at a Paleologos Street address a few days ago to stay with a friend, but discovered later her daughter had not been staying there. Police were able to track the juvenile via her cell phone and she was located in Boston. The mother went to the scene with the State Police and retrieved the juvenile.
The report of a fight in progress brought police to Emerson Park on Perkins Street, at 11:52 p.m. They returned to the station with a 16-year-old male who was placed under juvenile arrest and charged with assault and battery on a household member. Also, 26-year-old Peabody resident will be summoned to court, also charged with assault and battery on a household member.
Salem
Friday
A report of a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle brought officers to 18 Chestnut St. at 4:41 a.m.
Police were sent to 32 Derby Square at 7:44 a.m., for a fight.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to Salem Green, at 10:43 a.m.
An officer was called to 41 Mason St., at 11:40 a.m., to talk with a party who said they were being harassed.
A reported fraud or a scam brought an officer to 3 Mansell Parkway, at 1:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to 20 Willson St., at 3:17 p.m., to deal with a juvenile issue.
A missing juvenile was reported, at 4:23 p.m., from 1000 Loring Ave.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 7:17 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested John Scott Wheeler, 50, of Lifebridge-Northshore, at 56 Margin St., Salem, and charged him with annoying or accosting another person,
Officers were sent to 11 Dow St., at 8:12 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police responded, at 8:30 p.m., to 73 Harbor St., for the report of a larceny.
At 11:33 p.m., officers were sent to 168 Essex St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Saturday
A noise complaint brought officers to 41 North Washington Square, at 1:26 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 45 Lawrence St., at 4:04 a.m., to handle a dispute.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Road, at 8:03 a.m., to check for a downed limb.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to the vicinity of 160 Fort Ave., at 9:43 a.m.
At 10:25 a.m., police were sent to 32 Clifton Ave., to bring a disturbance to an end.
A larceny was reported from Sewall St., at 6:10 p.m.
An officer was called to 42 Bay View Ave., at 6:17 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and New Derby streets, at 6:35 p.m., to handle a drunk.
Police were sent to 40 Salem St., at 7:37 p.m., to make a well-being check. They arrested Lidia Marie Ridriguez, 30, homeless of Salem, and charged her with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to Eliot Community Services, 67 Poplar St., at 5:40 p.m., to arrest a 27-year-old Danvers man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to a Glendale Drive address, at 7:50 p.m., to speak with a person who had been drugged at a bar.
Officers were called to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., for the theft of $5.
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Total Wine, 100 Independence Drive, at 1:35 a.m., to check for a taser on a kid.
Officers went to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for a non-domestic dispute at Market Basket.
An officer was called to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 1:26 p.m., for a party indecently exposing himself.
An officer was sent to the Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., to investigate the theft of an EBT card.
Sunday
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:50 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Ober Street and Lynch Park driveway for kids lighting fires.
Officers went to 102 Northridge Road, at 5;07 p.m., for the theft of a vehicle with NH plates stolen from the lot.
The report of aggressive panhandling brought officers to 407 Cabot St., at 5:38 p.m.,
An officer was called to 5 Newbury St., at 8:50 p.m., after someone banged on the door and tried the knob.
Police went to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 9 p.m., for kids burning brush in the driveway.
At 11:20 p.m., officers were sent to 311 Cabot for larceny from the One Stop.
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Federal Street at 2:16 a.m., for a female having trouble breathing.
Officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 4:20 a.m., to assist security in removing an unwanted party.
Police and an ambulance responded, at 10:32 a.m., for a 9-year-old with heat stroke.
At 11:05 a.m., police went to a Story Avenue home, for a well-being check on a 3-year-old crying on the porch.
Officers were sent to 24 Blaine Ave., at 12:25 p.m., to investigate a larceny by check.
Police responded to 174 Rantoul St., at 4:15 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Police and an ambulance were called to an Enon Street establishment for an unknown medical situation at the bar.
Officers were sent to a Hobart Avenue address, at 7 p.m., to take a report from a person who had been scammed out of $1,000.
A 30 Crescent Ave. caller notified police, at 7:45 p.m., that their car had been entered and burglarized on July 31.
Saturday
Police were called to the intersection of Church and Cabot streets, at 12:03 a.m., for a man burning trash on a grill.
Officers were sent to a Central Street address to report on a possible missing juvenile.
An officer went to the beach in the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane street, at 12:52 a.m., to disperse groups.
Four cruisers were dispatched, at 1:22 a.m., to 72 Cherry Hill Drive for a large crowd getting out of hand.
Police were called to 16 Wellman St., at 12:52 a.m., for an unwanted guest in the home.
Police were sent to 60 Story Ave., at 4:59 p.m., for animal cruelty. A child injured and killed kittens.
A 5 Roundy St. resident advised police, at 8:10 p.m., that his snow plow had been stolen.