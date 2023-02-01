MarbleheadTuesday
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Central Street at 8:53 a.m.
Police and Fire Engine 1 were sent to a West Shore Drive location, at 4:12 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash without injury. The operator, a 30-year-old Lynn resident, was arrested on a non-Marblehead warrant.
Officers, along with a firetruck and an ambulance, were called, at 10:27 p.m., to The Riptide on Pleasant Street, to break up a fight. They arrested Colman Patrick Donovan, 25, of 39 Rockland St., Swampscott. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to Beckford St., at 5:36 p.m. to assist the DCF with child removal.
Two officers were sent to Bennett Street, at 6:42 p.m., to assist Salem Police in locating a runaway.
Two officers went to Blaine Avenue, at 9:51 p.m., to speak with involved parties concerning in incident in which a bus monitor grabbed a child.
Wednesday
Three officers went to 245 Cabot St., at 2:17 a.m. for a disturbance between neighbors.
Starting about 8:50 a.m., the Community Impact Unit was sent to the Elliott, Cabot, Charnock, Essex, Park and Roundy street shelters to check their preparations for this weekend’s bitter cold.
An officer was sent to a Manor Road address, at 10:10 a.m., to investigate a report of credit card fraud.
Police were sent to Sohier Road, at 1:46 p.m., to investigated an alleged assault in Hamilton.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 18 Rantoul St., at 3:15 p.m. for a rear-end accident with injuries reported.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 93 Washington St., at 9:25 a.m., and, after a brief investigation, they arrested a Michael Anthony King, 23, of 2 Lewis St., Lynn. King was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm while committing a felony; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; and possession of ammunition without a FID card.
At 9:25 a.m., Police went to 93 Washington St., where they arrested a 44-year-old homeless Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 18 Boston St., at 10:57 a.m. for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Joseph Roco Zagarella, 44, homeless, of Salem. After a brief investigation, Zagarella was charged with assault and battery on an age 60 and/or disabled party; assault with a dangerous weapon and with armed robbery.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:45 p.m., for shoplifting.
Police responded, at 4:38 p.m., to a report of a motor-vehicle hit and run in the vicinity of 110 Loring Ave.,
Police were sent to Derby Street, at 5:02 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 6:03 p.m., from the vicinity of 45 Congress St.
Another juvenile was reported missing, this one from 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:06 p.m.
Wednesday
A noise complaint brought officers to 11 Pioneer Terrace at 12:20 a.m.
Police were sent to 39 Upham St., at 9:50 a.m., for a larceny
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Loring Avenue, at 10:09 a.m.
Police went to 1 Florence St., at 11:09 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Peabody
Tuesday
A woman notified police, at 2:42 p.m., that a female driving a white SUV was yelling at him and banging on his window. She then followed him and blocked his vehicle. Police eventually located and stopped the 32-year-old Peabody woman and summoned her to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator picked up her vehicle.
A 5 Elliott Place woman called police, at 3:53 p.m. to report windows were broken at her residence.
Police were called to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall at 5:54 p.m. to report that merchandise valued at about $500 had been stolen approx. 15 minutes earlier. Police documented the case and a description of the suspect. He was described as an African-American male wearing a light gray hoodie, light gray pants and a navy blue vest.
Wednesday
A dog was transferred to New England K-9, Forms Lane, at 12:25 a.m. after it was orphaned by the sudden death of its owner on the C shift.
Police went to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, Peabody and arrested a 65 year-old Peabody man on an other-department warrant.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:43 a.m. near the Sisak Methadone Clinic, 172 Newbury St., and arrested Derek A. Matarazzo, 35, of 84 Tibbetts Town Way, Boston. He was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license and with operating a vehicle on a license suspended for drug possession.
The manager at Starbucks Coffee, 240 Andover St., reported to police, at 10:13 a.m., that her employee made statements about drug use and fled from the store, across Route 114, to the adjacent bus stop. The male, about 32 years old, had long red hair, a sweatshirt and was carrying a black backpack. Police located him at the bus stop and transported him to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to 30 Lowell St., Apt. 6, Peabody to serve three warrants to Ethan Beaulieu, 20, of 17 Cressy St., Apt. 1, Beverly. He was arrested on two other-department warrants and one Beverly warrant.
upon at the Turnpike Car wash, 80 Newbury St., this morning.