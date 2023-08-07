Peabody
Area police logs
Saturday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mill and Wallis streets at 3:57 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment after a car struck Pole #3. The Light Plant was notified, Todisco was notified for a tow and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital. Police summoned the operator to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A 40 Goodale St. resident notified police, at 8:11 a.m., that there was smoke in the house, but she did not know where it was coming from. The officer reported there had been a small fire inside the residence and a box of .22 caliber bullets near the fire, some of which went off as a result of the fire. The officer took possession of the bullets and he spoke to the resident's daughter about the incident.
Police were sent to the Kennedy field Park, Elginwood Road, at 10:17 a.m., after a very upset male caller said that three people were chipping golf on the soccer fields. The officer spoke with the parties and they will find a different location.
A 21 Proctor St. resident reported, at 1:56 p.m., that there were items missing from their residence. The officer documented the loss.
A 9 Randall Road caller reported, at 5:11 p.m., that her daughter and friend, ages 6 and 7 years old, were playing in the front lawn when a black pickup truck with a male driver and female passenger pulled up and tried to coerce them over with a $20 bill. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle was gone. They checked with neighbors but there was no camera footage.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:56 p.m., at 62 County St., and gave the operator a warning for a burned-out taillight. The 28-year-old Lynn man was also summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:29 p.m., in the vicinity of Metro Cleaners, 43 Foster
St., and cited the owner/operator for a crosswalk violation, a red light violation, and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:07 p.m., in the vicinity of 2 Tremont St., and summoned the 36-year-old Peabody operator to court for unlicensed operation, failure to stop and for possession of Class B drugs.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 36 Granite St., at 9:39 a.m., to assist a citizen with jewelry missing from the home.
A caller reported, at 1:48 p.m., that loud music had been coming from 25 Carlton St. for the last couple of hours. The officer said there was a small gathering, and they will be turning down the music.
Police were called back to 25 Carlton St., at 3:09 p.m., after a neighbor reported loud bass music coming from a party there. The officer advised the resident to lower the bass and volume to ensure no further police response, and he agreed.
An officer was sent to Tannery Two, 12 Crowninshield St., after a caller reported she had been scammed out of money by her es-husband.
A party from 16 Myles Road reported at 6:06 p.m., that she believes she had found a bag containing drugs on her property. The officer reported that an empty sandwich bag along with some grass trimmings had blown onto the property.
State police responded to Centennial Drive, at 9:17 p.m., along with 2 wreckers, and the occupants of a BMW were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 27 Lowell St., at 11:05 p.m., after calls came in reporting the party who was driving pulled over, put the hazards on and appeared to pass out. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital and Todisco took the vehicle. A phone message was left for the owner on the number listed in the master name file, but the owner of the phone number called back and said the number was incorrect for the vehicle owner.
Beverly
Thursday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 37 Bartlett St., at 5:54 p.m., for two suspicious males looking into cars.
A sergeant, detective and a patrolman stopped a vehicle, at 6:31 p.m., in the vicinity of 10 Park St., after observing a suspected drug transaction.
Police went to the intersection of Lovett Street and Atlantic Avenue, at 8:34 to check on a man stumbling on the sidewalk.
Police were dispatched to 91 Herrick St., at 11 p.m., to help staff members handle a combative female in the emergency room.
Friday
Police were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 12:35 a.m., to assist staff members with a male causing a disturbance.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 20 Cabot St., at 12:46 a.m., to move along a group outside.
Officers were sent to 85 Herrick St., at 11:04 a.m., for an unwanted guest, a family member trying to remove a patient.
The sergeant and four patrolmen were dispatched to 10 Frankwood Ave., at 11:59 a.m., to end a disturbance reported in the area.
Police were sent to the intersection of Linden Avenue and Wellman Street, at 1:41 p.m., for an accident involving a police cruiser and a truck into a trench.
Police were called to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., at 2:54 p.m., to disperse a group of homeless people.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of Route 128 south and Exit 47 to assist state police with a brush fire.
An officer was sent to Beverly Coin, 38 Rantoul St., at 4:10 p.m., to report on a shoplifting or theft from the coin shop.
