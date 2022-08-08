Peabody
Friday
A Central Street resident notified police at midnight that she found her boyfriend’s drugs in the house. She called back 20 minutes later to say she had possibly found more. They were turned in and will be submitted for destruction.
Police were called to 44 Prospect St., at 6 a.m., for a past break and entry. On arrival, police found an unknown party in residence. He fled but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. Officers arrested Eric M. Bassi, 49, of 29 Blaney Ave., Peabody. He was charged with armed breaking and entering in the day time for a felony and putting a person into fear; assault with a dangerous weapon; vandalizing property; attempting to commit a crime; and resisting arrest.
A Felton Street resident notified police, at 8:33 a.m., that an unknown person had jumped her fence and gone into her pool and some items were missing. The officer documented the incident.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Aborn and Abbott streets at 8:53 a.m. after two Peabody residents, a man, 42, and a homeless woman, 49, were found sleeping in a vehicle. After a short investigation, officers arrested the two on other-department warrants.
Police and fire were called to 11 Martinack Ave., at 3:55 p.m. after lightning struck a house and smoke was showing. The homeowner called and advised the house was #11. Firefighters determined there was no active fire and assisted with debris cleanup.
Police were called to Kappy’s, 175 Andover St., at 6:27 p.m., for a party slumped over in a black Lexus. He was conscious and alert and refused transport. The man was picked up by a friend and his vehicle was left in the lot.
An employee of the Sunglass Hut reported, at 8:36 p.m., that a theft had occurred approximately an hour earlier, observed on video surveillance.
Police, attempting to serve a warrant, pursued a party on foot from his vehicle at Land and Sea. The pursuit ended on Florence Road with the 22-year-old Peabody man taken into custody. Joshua N. Gaynor, 22, of 15 Ravenwood Road, Peabody, was arrested for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and on two other-department warrants.
Employees of the South Peabody Liquor Mart, 87 Lynnfield St., reported they have video footage of two juveniles shoplifting a bottle of liquor.
Saturday
Police were sent to the Caribe Restaurant, 80 Walnut St., at 12:08 a.m., for a fight but the area was checked and the report was unfounded.
Police were called to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 2 a.m., for a party who overdosed and was having difficulty breathing. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Corbeil Park off Russell Street, at 11:20 a.m., for reports of a bear in the park, but nothing was seen in the area. The officer informed people in the park. Environmental police joined the officer at the scene. They remained the and gave updated locations of 38 Russell St., the Bike Path, and Donna & Maryrose ways. No additional sightings were reported in Peabody, but the bear was seen Sunday morning in the southwest corner of Danvers, northeast of Route 114.
Officers were called to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 1:50 p.m., for the arrest of a shoplifter. Arrested was Daniela Rae Phare, 43, of Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., Salem. She was charged on a Peabody warrant and with shoplifting. She was trespassed from Walgreens until 2399 — 377 years.
A caller reported, at 6:20 p.m., that he has video surveillance of his property at 266 Newbury St., showing an unknown party sleeping in his back yard and on his porch. No one was on the property at this time. Video footage shows the person coming each night between 9 and 10 p.m., since July 29. The officer checked the area, but nothing was showing at that time. The caller was advised to notify police should he return.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 16 Littles Lane at 10:13 a.m., for a report of a group of youths fighting outside. No weapons were seen. The officer will document.
Sunday
Police were called to Centennial Drive, at 12:45 a.m., for parties in the median. The sergeant reported the parties, who refused to identify themselves, were looking for room for the night. They were unable to find lodging and will continue on foot in an attempt to find something.
Police were called to 48 King St., at 11:34 a.m., for a vehicle that rolled down the street. It was possibly left in neutral.
A party reported, at 6:55 p.m., that a stroller was stolen from 232 Washington St.
A caller reported, at 7:05 p.m., that a group of kids was throwing things at the windows of the Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St., trying to break them. The gathering was dispersed and the building was undamaged.
A large tree was reported down in the vicinity of 16 Columbia Ave., at 8:10 p.m. The tree was hanging on the wires, but the road was passable.
At 8:17 p.m., a large tree branch was down. The road was passable, but the resident’s driveway was obstructed.
At 8:30 p.m., a tree was reported down at 17 Norfolk Ave. The resident’s truck was damaged, but the road was passable.
Several additional tree and limb downings were reported as the storm swept through the area.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were sent to West Shore Drive, at 10:11 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
An officer went to Market Square, at 10:20 a.m., after a tractor-trailer hit two parked cars.
A motor vehicle crash brought police, fire and an ambulance to the intersection of Atlantic and Rockaway avenues, at 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but one operator was cited.
At 3:42 p.m., police, fire and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Smith and Pleasant streets, for a motor vehicle crash.
Police were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 9:35 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Friday
Firefighters responded to Front Street, at 11:43 a.m., for an unnamed issue. It was investigated, but no action was indicated.
Officers were sent to Naugus Avenue, at 5:35 p.m., to investigate a shattered glass door.
A bus with its “Call Police” sign displayed was seen at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Seaview Avenue. There was no apparent issue.
Saturday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of West Shore Drive and Jersey Street, at 1:32 a.m., for a car into a bush. The operator was cited, but no injuries were reported.
Four officers responded to Massachusetts Bay at 8:54 p.m., to investigate a boat complaint.
Sunday
Tree branches and wires were reported down across town, starting at about 7:40 p.m., as a result of the thunderstorm that swept across the area.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 4:58 a.m., in response to a disturbance coming from the parking area.
Police were called to 33 Stone St., at 2:56 p.m., for a girl bitten by a dog.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to a Grant Street location, at 5:40 p.m., for a person unresponsive after a fall.
Police were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 7 p.m., for a drunken patron trying to drive. They were placed into protective custody.
The sergeant went to the intersection of Ober Street and Waldemar Avenue, at 7:45 p.m., for a child struck by a falling tree branch.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Park and Pleasant Streets, at 8:05 p.m., for a car stuck in the water under the bridge.
Police and fire were dispatched, at 8:20 p.m., to 48 Boyles St., for a house struck by lightning.
A simple assault brought police to 4 McPherson Drive, at 8:43 p.m. after one person punched another in the face.
Monday
Two officers were sent to 86 Northridge Road, at 8:58 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to an Essex Street address, at 1:30 p.m., to speak with mother and daughter after the daughter wrote a check off her mother’s account without permission.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 1:40 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
Three officers were dispatched to 498 Rantoul St., at 2:23 p.m., for a fight at the Burger King.
Salem
Sunday
Police, called to 168 Essex St., at 12:50 a.m. for an unwanted guest, arrested Jordan E. Godfrey, 21, of 168 Maple St., Danvers, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Police were called to 27 Charter St., at 3 p.m., for an assault in the past.
The report of a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment with possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 101 Mason St., at 3:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 54 Turner St., at 7 p.m., to investigate a break and entry in the past.
Officers were called to the vicinity of North and Franklin streets, at 7:05 p.m. to investigate a report of threats. They arrested Jesus Manuel Padilla, 22, of the streets, Salem. Padilla was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Multiple trees or limbs were reported down as a result of the line of thunderstorms that passed over the city between 8 and about 9 p.m.
Police responded to 52 Tremont St., at 8:55 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 1 Traders Way, at 9:04 p.m.
Monday
Police arrested a person at 2 a.m., in the vicinity of 296 Washington St., on an outstanding warrant.
Officers, responding to 75 Canal St. at 11:53 a.m. for a dispute, arrested Robert Joseph Gedulin, 24, of 36 Harbor St., Apt. 3, Salem, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to 117 Lafayette St., at 3:07 p.m., for a larceny.