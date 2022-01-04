PeabodyMonday
Police were called to Nordstrom at the Northshore Mall for a larceny.
A caller reported from the Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., to report there was a homeless encampment between the school and the golf course, and the caller was concerned for the students. An officer reported it was discarded trash and the DPW was called to pick it up.
At 2:30 p.m., police got a text from Whitney Drive about bullying, harassment and threats. Police called back and asked the caller where she was, and she replied that “the phone was hacked” and she “just wanted to make sure they know you know.” She refused, however, to answer any questions. An officer located and spoke with the female and reported that everything checked out, and she would be admitting herself to the hospital on Monday.
Freshpullz Sports Cards, 215 Newbury St., reported a stolen sport memorabilia card at 4:50 p.m. An officer will follow up.
Police went to a Sutton Street residence, at 8:10 p.m., on a call for a disturbance. The officer spoke with the parents on the scene who said their 21 y/o daughter had just left with her boyfriend of whom they do not approve. No police assistance was required.
Tuesday
Police responded, at 8:10 a.m., to the intersection of Lynn and Bartholomew streets for a head-on collision with airbag deployment and reported injuries. Tows were requested for the vehicles and an officer drove the occupants of one vehicle to their residence. There was no mention of what happened to the other party.
Salem
Sunday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 43 Boston St., at 7:35 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 28 Norman St., at 10:10 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 11:10 p.m., to provide security during three separate private trespass tows.
At 11:20 p.m., they were called to Rainbow Terrace to end a dispute.
Monday
Another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought an officer to the vicinity of 6 Loring Hills Ave. at 6:20 a.m.
An officer responded to 9 Buffum St., at 7:30 a.m., for a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 93 Tremont St., at 8:35 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 7 Carlton St., at 10:10 a.m.
Police were called to 149 Derby St., at 11:40 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 1:06 p.m., where they arrested a 51-year-old man on a warrant.
Officers were called to 271 Jefferson Ave., at 2:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 44 Prince St., at 2:40 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought police to 260 Washington St., at 3:08 p.m.
Police were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 3:47, 3:55 and 3:58 p.m. for an unwanted guest/guests.
The report of a larceny brought police to 14 Mount Vernon St., at 4:36 p.m.
Police went to 116 Lafayette St., at 10:25 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
A disturbance brought police to 3 Dove Ave., at 11:05 p.m.
Tuesday
A general threat for police brought officers to 111 North St., at 7 a.m.
A 3 Allen St., party notified police, at 9:37, a.m., that they were being harassed.
Police were sent to 50 Traders Way at 10:17 and to 5 Varney St., at 11:35 a.m., for separate motor vehicle accidents without injuries.
A call about an assault in progress brought officers to 45 Traders Way, at 11:38 a.m.
Officers were called to Paradise Road, at 12:33 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A complaint about a fraud or a scam brought police to 81 Moffatt Road, at 2:05 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
A motor-vehicle accident brought police to the vicinity of 435 Newbury St., at 6:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Police were called to Ira Lexus, 101 Andover St., at 11:34 p.m., for several suspicious males looking into cars.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 34 Massachusetts Ave., at 3:20 a.m., for a person who had fallen and injured their back.
At 7:34 a.m. a possible overdose was reported at 111 Middleton Road. An ambulance responded and transported the party to a local hospital.
Police were dispatched to Eastern Bank, 4 Federal St., at 11:33 a.m., after a male made threats.
Monday
An ambulance responded o Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7:15 p.m., for an overdose.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., to assist Boxford police in a fraud case.
Police responded to Danvers Indoor Sports around 10:30 p.m., for a fight outside, but the parties had gone.
Police were called to a Purchase Street address, at 11:40 a.m., to investigate an incident of credit card fraud at Walmart.
A Massachusetts license plate — V27416 — was reported lost or stolen, at 3:20 p.m., from 20 Archmeadow Drive.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 4:03 p.m., for a female bleeding from the mouth after an alleged fall.
A party notified police, at 4:07 p.m., from 45 Apple Road, that a tire had been slashed.
Police responded to the area of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to a Lovett Street address, at 4:30 p.m., after a caller requested a well-being check on his brother as he had been unable to contact. The individual was found to be deceased.
An officer was sent to 5R Lindsey Ave., a 7 p.m., to investigate a resident’s complaint that their phone/email accounts had been hacked.
Tuesday
Police responded to 17 Vestry St., at 9:10 a.m., after a resident reported her apartment had been broken into.
Police were called to Blueberry Hill Rehab, at 11:15 a.m., for an assault after a staff member was struck in the head with a vase wielded by a resident. The victim was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers responded to the intersection of Cabot and Balch streets, at 12:25 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries.
Marblehead
Thursday
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident took place at the intersection of Elm and Creesy streets., at 11:51 a.m.
Officers were sent to West Shore Drive, at 12:53 p.m., for a disturbance.
A Riverside Drive caller reported, at 1:50 p.m. that a desk and jewelry were missing.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Humphrey Street at 6 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Friday
A larceny, forgery or fraud was reported, at 12:18 a.m., on Ramsay Road.
Fireworks were reported in the vicinity of Leggs Hill Road, at 4:50 p.m.
Five officers were sent to Londonderry Road, at 10:30 p.m., to investigate what a large group of kids was doing.
Police were sent to Mechanic Court at 11:15 and to Westminster road, at 11:35 in response to two different disturbances.
Four officers were sent to Washington St., at 11:59 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Saturday
Police were called to Franklin Street, at 12:40 p.m., to investigate larceny/forgery/fraud.
Four officers responded to Pleasant St., at 2:46 p.m., on a well-being check.
At 3:25 p.m., police went to Summer Street for a larceny forgery or fraud.
The Fire Department responded to a Pleasant St. location at 8:50 p.m., for a fire.
Sunday
Police responded to a Phillips Street location, at 5:55 p.m., for an unwelcome guest.
An item, listed as incident # 22-149, was entered at 11:23 p.m. and was totally redacted.
Monday
A break and entry was reported at 8:05 a.m., to a building on Pleasant Street.
A Mugford Street party reported, at 5 p.m., checks had been stolen and altered.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 12:25 p.m. for a group of kids in two cars fighting. They were gone on arrival.
A Nason Road resident reported, at 10:10 p.m., that three or four kids came up on her porch and started pounding on her front door for no reason. When confronted, the kids fled down the street.
Sunday
Police were called to Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 980 Paradise Road, for a disturbance. A employee reported a customer was causing a disturbance. It was resolved at the scene by the manager, who did not want to pursue a trespassing allegation without knowledge of any crime being committed. The parties left without further issue.