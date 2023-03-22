230323-news-coplogs

Beverly

Tuesday

Police stopped ten vehicles between 4:14 and 5:15, p.m., for traffic enforcement grants. During that period, one driver was given a verbal warning for a pedestrian crosswalk violation; and two for  using their cell phones while driving.

Between 7 and 7:35 p.m., five drivers received warnings for headlights out

Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Summit Avenue, at 8:36 p.m., for a person passed out in their vehicle.

Two officers were called to 24 Courtney Drive, at 10:31 p.m., for a neighbor yelling and banging on walls at 22.

Wednesday

Officers begain their daily midnight checks at 12:07 a.m., along Cabot Street.

Police went to 111 New Balch St., at 1:29 a.m., to check a party who had stopped their vehicle and was outside on the ground.

Three officers were sent to a Bridge Street location, at 8:19 a.m., for an out-of-control 14-year-old.

At 12:25 p.m., an officer reported trash on each side of Ropes Street, in the vicinity of the intersection with Mill Street.

Police found cannabis-infused gummies on a student on Cabot Street.

Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 1:50 p.m. to assist hospital staff with a patient who was attempting to flee.

Peabody

Middleton

Monday, March 6

A stolen vehicle was found abandoned, at 1:06 a.m. at Auto Body Builders on Lonergan Road.

A vehicle was stopped at 10 a.m., at the intersection  of North Main Street and James Coffin Way and the operator was cited for operating without a valid inspection sticker and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle/

Wednesday, March 8

Police stopped a vehicle at 5:05 p.m., in the vicinity of Stefanelli's, on South Main Street, and cited the driver for operating without a valid inspection sticker.

An officer was sent to Holly Gate Circle, at 9:03 p.m., to check a report of lights in a vacant unit, but nothing was found.

Thursday, March 9

A School Street resident was transported, at 8:20 a.m., to an area hospital for abdominal pain.

Police were called to Essex Sports Center, Manning Ave., at 8:08 p.m., for a stolen car. It was not stolen. The car was illegally parked and had been towed.

Friday, March 10

A loose dog was found at 3:30 p.m., on Deacon Drive and was reunited with its owner.

Saturday, March 11

Police were called to Bishops Lane, at 5:49, for a party with an unknown medical condition. They were transported to a local hospital.

Sunday, March 12

An officer was called to turning Point Inc., on East St., at 4:38 p.m., for a verbal dispute between a resident and a staff member.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you