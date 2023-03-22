230323-news-coplogs
Beverly
Tuesday
Police stopped ten vehicles between 4:14 and 5:15, p.m., for traffic enforcement grants. During that period, one driver was given a verbal warning for a pedestrian crosswalk violation; and two for using their cell phones while driving.
Between 7 and 7:35 p.m., five drivers received warnings for headlights out
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Summit Avenue, at 8:36 p.m., for a person passed out in their vehicle.
Two officers were called to 24 Courtney Drive, at 10:31 p.m., for a neighbor yelling and banging on walls at 22.
Wednesday
Officers begain their daily midnight checks at 12:07 a.m., along Cabot Street.
Police went to 111 New Balch St., at 1:29 a.m., to check a party who had stopped their vehicle and was outside on the ground.
Three officers were sent to a Bridge Street location, at 8:19 a.m., for an out-of-control 14-year-old.
At 12:25 p.m., an officer reported trash on each side of Ropes Street, in the vicinity of the intersection with Mill Street.
Police found cannabis-infused gummies on a student on Cabot Street.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 1:50 p.m. to assist hospital staff with a patient who was attempting to flee.
Peabody
Middleton
Monday, March 6
A stolen vehicle was found abandoned, at 1:06 a.m. at Auto Body Builders on Lonergan Road.
A vehicle was stopped at 10 a.m., at the intersection of North Main Street and James Coffin Way and the operator was cited for operating without a valid inspection sticker and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle/
Wednesday, March 8
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:05 p.m., in the vicinity of Stefanelli's, on South Main Street, and cited the driver for operating without a valid inspection sticker.
An officer was sent to Holly Gate Circle, at 9:03 p.m., to check a report of lights in a vacant unit, but nothing was found.
Thursday, March 9
A School Street resident was transported, at 8:20 a.m., to an area hospital for abdominal pain.
Police were called to Essex Sports Center, Manning Ave., at 8:08 p.m., for a stolen car. It was not stolen. The car was illegally parked and had been towed.
Friday, March 10
A loose dog was found at 3:30 p.m., on Deacon Drive and was reunited with its owner.
Saturday, March 11
Police were called to Bishops Lane, at 5:49, for a party with an unknown medical condition. They were transported to a local hospital.
Sunday, March 12
An officer was called to turning Point Inc., on East St., at 4:38 p.m., for a verbal dispute between a resident and a staff member.