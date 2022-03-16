PeabodyTuesday
A Florida family called at 7 p.m. requesting a well-being check on a Newbury Street resident whom they hadn’t heard from since early December. The family was advised the person no longer lived at this address and had moved to a nursing home in Florida approximately four months ago. Neighbors told police the caller was already aware of the move.
Wednesday
A caller from 51 Samoset Road reported, at 4:46 a.m., that her 13-year-old daughter left the house at 1 a.m., and had not returned. Her cell phone was pinged, via AT&T, to the South Boston area. The child was registered as missing with the Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) and the National Crime Information System (NCIS). She was described as about 86 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
Police responded to the intersection of Lowell and Perkins streets, at 8:24 a.m., for a minor two-vehicle crash. One 45-year-old female operator was summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a licensed passenger took possession of the vehicle.
A Raymond Circle resident came to the station, at 9:43 a.m., to report that a drone has been causing a disturbance in her neighborhood. An officer will be assigned to the follow-up.
Police responded to 57A Northend St., at 10:10 a.m., after a caller reported his fence was damaged, his shed was broken into, and his dirt bike had been stolen.
BeverlyTuesday
Three officers, two ambulances and the Fire Department responded to the intersection of Essex and Old Essex streets, at 5:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries. Police said a vehicle proceeding West on Essex Street had crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle. Both operators were transported to Beverly Hospital with undetermined but non-life-threatening injuries and both vehicles had to be towed. The operator of the westbound vehicle told police he hadn’t slept the previous night and he was distracted by his cellphone. He was cited for distracted driving and for a marked lanes violation.
Two cruisers were sent to 43 Cabot St., at 6:15 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police responded to the vicinity of Beckford and Gage streets, at 7:37 p.m., for road rage with possible shots fired. The driver told police the other driver, in a dark-colored sedan, possibly an Acura, was enraged and fired shots at his vehicle. He was unable to get a plate number and the vehicle fled toward the area of Elliott and McKay streets.
Wednesday
Police and ambulance were dispatched to an Essex Street address, at 4:15 a.m., for a person threatening suicide. The person was sent to Salem Hospital on a Section 12.
Nine minutes later, at 4:24 a.m., four officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Cox Court address for a party threatening suicide. Police awoke the party who told them he knew nothing about it and suspected he had been pranked.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 20 Eisenhower Ave., at 8:13, in response to a suspicious activity when a young student was approached by an older male.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 5 4 Elliott St., at 12:20 p.m., for a person hit and injured in a motor-vehicle hit-and-run
Police were called to 9 Ryan Place, at 1:55 p.m., for a case of vandalism of malicious destruction after a known male ripped a piece off the house for a third time.
At 2:26 p.m., two officers were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Margin streets, for a male looking into the mailbox and windows of a private home.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 45 Congress St., at 8:10 p.m., and to 10 Howard St., at 9:20 p.m., for two separate assaults in progress.
Police were sent to 15 Palmer St., at 10:12 p.m., and to 10 Mason St., at 10:43 p.m., to stop two separate disputes.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 115 Swampscott Road, at 7:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report on an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 73 Lafayette St., where they arrested Judith Lynn Carpentier, 43, homeless, of Salem. She was charged with trespass.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 118 Washington St., at 10:34 a.m.
Police were sent to 14 Summer St., at 11:10 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 6 Willson St., at 12:28 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police made eight motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 2:15 and 3 p.m.
The report of a fight brought officers to 62 Leavitt St., at 3:40 p.m.
SwampscottTuesday
A New Ocean Street resident came into the station at 1:56 p.m., to report she had been forced to marry her husband. A detective spoke with her.
A party called police, at 2:56 p.m., to report he had just spotted a black car in the vicinity of 200 Essex St., and that the kids inside it had a gun.
A New Ocean Street resident, from the same address as previously reported, called police, at 6:10 p.m., to say her vehicle had been egged and she wished to report it to an officer.
A caller advised police, at 7:50 p.m., that she could hear a mother screaming and swearing at a young female child, and she said the yelling was louder than usual. The officer reported the woman was yelling on the phone. The child was asleep.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:17 a.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Broughton Road and gave the operator a verbal warning for a red light violation.
A disturbance brought two officers to Heritage Way at 7:33 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police went to a Front Street location, at 11:13 a.m., to report on new graffiti.
Officers were called to a Beacon Street business, at 12:28 p.m., to investigate a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to Washington St., at 3:40 p.m., for a case of ID fraud.
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 5:30 p.m., to speak with a resident about an aggressive neighbor.
Police were sent to Pleasant St., at 10:07 p.m., to investigate and end a disturbance.
MiddletonMonday, March 7
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:20 p.m., at North Main Street and Dansereau Place, and cited the driver for a number plate violation and for using excessive window tint.
Two cars were stopped on Forest Street, between 3:25 and 3:45 p.m., and given written warnings for speeding.
An officer went to a North Main Street location to report on a possible phone scam.
A detective went to the Post Office, at 5:25 p.m., to investigate a report of possible mail-tampering.
Mass Highway was notified, at 6 p.m., of a large item in a tarp on the roadway in front of Dave’s Liquors, North Main Street.
Wednesday, March 9
Police responded, at 6:27 p.m., to the intersection of Liberty Street and Johns Avenue, for a motor-vehicle accident.
Thursday, March 10
At 5:32 a.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of Starbucks Coffee, South Main St., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
A motor-vehicle accident without injury brought an officer to the intersection of East and Maple streets, at 6:14 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:40 a.m., on South Main Street and arrested the operator, Jessica Fuller, 32, of Park St., Middleton. She was charged with larceny by false pretense greater than $1,200 and with two counts of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme.
An officer was sent to Omega Pizza, South Main St., at 11:36 a.m., to settle a dispute between the business and a vendor.
Police were called to a North Main Street home, at 2 p.m., for an arrow shot at a home.
Friday, March 11
An officer was called to the Five Family Complex on North Main Street, at 10:15 a.m., in response to a missing puppy, but it was found while the officer was on scene.
Saturday, March 12
An officer was sent to Memorial Drive, at 9:20 a.m., in response to a neighbor complaint. The resident at issue was vacuuming and playing loud music early in the morning.
Police responded to a North Main Street location, at 3:31 a.m., for a damaged mailbox.
A vehicle was stopped just before 5 a.m., and the operator was cited for speeding and improper passing.
An office was called to a North Main Street location, at 12:20 p.m., to look into a report of possible missing cash.
Sunday, March 13
Police were sent to the Rubchinuk Field, at 8:50 p.m., for suspicious activity. Police sent a group of youths at the park on their way.
DanversTuesday
An officer was sent to Pub 49, 49 Maple St., at 4:24 p.m., to settle a non-domestic dispute.
An officer was sent to the Burlington Factory parking lot, 30 Andover St., at 7:45 p.m., for eight loud cars disturbing the peace.
An officer was called to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Drive, also at 7:45 p.m., for four disorderly males.
Wednesday
At 11:55 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, after a car struck a building. There were no injuries.
Reports of a fight brought officers to the vicinity of 60 Cabot Road, at 12:20 p.m.