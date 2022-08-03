PeabodyTuesday
Officers responded to Gregory’s Lounge, 50 Walnut St., for a female out of control. She was sent on her way.
Lynn police got a call at 8:09 a.m., for a party passed out on the side of the road. Lynn provided the phone number for the reporting party who told Peabody he was leaning on a telephone pole on Lynn Street between County Street and the Lynn city line. Officers located the party who was sitting, waiting for a bus. All was in order.
Police went to McDonald’s, 133 Main St., at 10:50 a.m., after a female reported being threatened by a manager. Before officers arrived, an employee called and told police that a Grub Hub driver was there yelling at the staff. The restaurant issued a notice of trespass against the driver, the female who had called them in the first place.
A Bourbon Street resident told police, at 12:26 p.m., that some juveniles had climbed down the hill from the skating rink and jumped over her electric gate. She said the juveniles didn’t take anything, but she requested extra patrols in the area.
A 9 Holten Street resident reported at 3:43 p.m., that the rear license plate was stolen from his vehicle and replaced with another. The missing plate was entered as stolen, and police confiscated the one left in its place.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:12 p.m., in the vicinity of 7 Sutton St., and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Noel N. Gabriel, 35, of 92 Marianna St., Lynn. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with operating an unregistered motor vehicle. A licensed driver took the vehicle.
At 5:15 p.m., a caller reported illegal dumping at Brown’s Pond. They described the vehicle as a white Toyota Tacoma and said it was dumping landscaping scraps. The caller said the vehicle took off and headed down Lynn Street toward Lynn. Lynn police notified.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 136 Washington St., at 6:10 p.m., for a 35-year-old man with a knife threatening to others and himself. When police arrived, the man was out back, and the knife was in the house. He was transported via EMS to Beverly Hospital, with an officer riding with him per EMS request.
Police responded to the intersection of Lynn and County street, at 8:26 p.m., for a vehicle accident. Two vehicles were towed. One operator, a 24-year-old Beverly man, was summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The other operator was summoned to court for failure to yield.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were called to the intersection of Common Lane and Thissell Street, at 5:31 p.m. on a road-rage issue.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 4 McPherson Drive, at 7 p.m., for teens causing a disturbance.
A male called police from Lyman Street, at 8:1 4 p.m., to report he was being harassed over Facebook.
The sergeant and three patrolmen were dispatched, at 11:33 p.m., to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, to disperse a group of kids in the parking lot.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 8 Gage St., at 11:56 p.m., to check on an intoxicated male walking up and down the street.
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Trask Court, at 5:55 a.m., for a female party guest who had overdosed on a muscle relaxant.
The report of a vandalized trailer brought an officer to 32 Tozer Road, at 9:06 a.m.
A vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run accident, at 11:44 a.m., while the operator was inside the Public Library.
Two officers were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 11:50 a.m., for a squatter staying in Apartment 6.
Officers went to the vicinity of 383 Cabot, at 12:12 p.m., to assist a man in a power wheelchair who appeared to be confused.
An officer was sent to 9 Charles St., at 1:30 p.m., to report on a bike that was stolen two days ago..
An officer was sent back to 327 Rantoul St., for a possible identity on the man squatting in Apartment 6.
An ambulance was sent to Essex Street, at 3 p.m., to help a woman who said she was beaten up.
Police and fire were sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 3:33 p.m., to bring down a kid stuck on the roof.
At 3:45 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Church streets for a group possibly vandalizing the memorial.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Atlantic and Seaview avenues, at 7:32 a.m., for an accident. One car was towed, but no injuries were mentioned.
Three officers went to Maverick and Prince streets, between 7:43 and 7:53 a.m., to search for a missing person. The log did not indicate whether the person was found.
An officer was called to Redstone Lane, at 4:03 p.m., to assist in settling an issue between neighbors.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:28 p.m. in the vicinity of Lighthouse Lane and cited the operator. The offense was not indicated.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 7:14 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Officers went to 5 Florence St., at 7:33 a.m. to end a dispute.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Summer and North streets at 9:33 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 266 Washington St., at 10:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 3 Norton Terrace, at 12:25 p.m. to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
The report of a missing juvenile brought officers to 45 Congress St., at 2:20 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight, but no location was given in the log.
Officers were sent to 10 White St., at 3:55 p.m., to report on a larceny
The report of a juvenile issue brought police to 113 Lafayette St., at 4:31 p.m.
Officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 4:48 p.m., to report on a charge of harassment.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 395 Essex St., at 8:52 p.m.
Police went to Rainbow Terrace, at 9:36 p.m., to look into a report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a license plate brought police to 81 Highland Ave., at 9:36 p.m.
Police were called to 48 Rainbow Ave., at 10:47 p.m., for a report of fireworks.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 8 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:25 a.m., to maintain order during a private motor-vehicle repossession tow.
Officers were sent to 131 Derby St., at 9:35 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 140 Boston St., at 11:05 a.m., report on a missing adult.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 141 Rainbow Terrace.
An officer and a tow truck were sent to 3 Dodge St., at 5:24 p.m., for a private trespass tow.