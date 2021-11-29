Peabody
A Mayfair Road woman called police, at 2:50 p.m., regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute. The officer explained it was a civil issue.
Multiple fire alarm activations in the Northshore Mall resulted in evacuation at 4:31 p.m. All parties were allowed back in after the mall was cleared by the Fire Department.
Police responded to the vicinity of 27 Andover St., at 5 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with one tow but no injuries. The Danvers operator of one vehicle was summoned to court for following too closely and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were dispatched to Macy's Men's Furnishings, 210 Andover St., at 5:40 p.m., after they were notified of one person being held by security for shoplifting. Police arrested Robin Adam Limoli, 49, of 20 Ellen Road, Lynn, on a charge of shoplifting, second offense.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:15 p.m., on Lowell St., after it failed to stop for more than a mile until finally pulling over at Lowell and Gilmore streets. The 45-year-old Lynn driver will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation, marked lane violation and speeding. He was evaluated by the officer and showed no signs of impairment.
Monday
A 6 Crowninshield resident notified police, at 7 a.m., of a past break-and-entry. The CID was on scene to investigate.
Police were called to Bertucci's Pizza, 15 Newbury St., at 8:57 a.m., for a burglar alarm from the kitchen and bar area. There was one vehicle in the parking lot with a New Hampshire license plate. The officer spoke with the new manager, who explained it was her first time opening the store. All was in order.
A Whitney Drive resident called police, at 9:13 a.m., to report that someone keeps entering her house. The officer spoke with the resident and said it appeared to be a mental health issue. The call was unfounded.
A Northfield Road resident called Animal Control, at 10 a.m., and left a voicemail complaining that a neighbor intentionally walked toward her while they were both walking their dogs. On callback, she was advised the other dog walker has the same right to walk on the public way as she and was not violating any laws.
An officer was sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, for a guest refusing to leave. She had been allowed to stay at the hotel without charge since last Thursday, and will be allowed to stay in her room until 1 p.m., and in the lobby until 5 p.m. today.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 254 Essex St., at 5:10 p.m., for a head-on motor vehicle collision. Police said one vehicle was traveling south on Essex Street when the other vehicle, traveling north on Essex made a left turn directly into its path. The operator of the first vehicle was transported to Beverly Hospital with head injuries, and the other operator was cited for failing to yield right of way. Both vehicles sustained heavy damages and were towed.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 15 Hale St., at 8:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 11 Bennett St., at 11:30 p.m. for suspicious activity. An ex-boyfriend was watching his ex-girlfriend's house.
Monday
Police were sent to The Anchor bar, at 12:36 a.m., to monitor the last call.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 203 Brimbal Ave., at 10:50 a.m., on a parking complaint — A vehicle was parked on the sidewalk blocking the bike lane.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Dunham Road address, at 11:20 p.m., for a woman lying on the floor with an unknown medical condition.
Officers were called to 96 Park St., at 12:58 p.m., for a man assaulted at work.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:55 p.m., to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets for a two car accident. No report was filed.
Two officers were sent to 32 Hart St., at 2:20 p.m., to look into the apparent theft of carpets missing from the garage.
Danvers
Saturday
An officer was sent to 46 North Putnam St., at 5:20 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 132 Burley St., at 7:50 p.m., for a single-vehicle accident with a car into a pole. According to police, the vehicle was traveling south on Burley Street when it drifted to the right and collided with a utility pole. The operator was not injured, but the vehicle had to be towed. No citations were indicated.
Sunday
Animal control was notified, at 11:50 a.m., of two dogs running loose in the vicinity of 191 Old Burley St., and Beverly-Danvers Airport.
Police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 1 p.m., on a well-being check of a female who had texted a male. They arrested the 27-year-old Peabody female on a warrant.
An officer was called to 100 Conifer Hill Drive, at 2:35 p.m., after a female reported she was pushed.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police responded to 1 Gooseneck Lane, at 1:20 a.m., after a caller reported loud music there since 6 p.m.
Police were sent to Eastern Bank, 405 Paradise Road, at 3:50 a.m., for a commercial burglary alarm. Attempts to notify the building custodian were made but unsuccessful. The building appeared to be secure.
A caller reported, at 1:30 p.m., he had lost his brown leather wallet with credit cards and driver's license in the vicinity of Vinnin Liquors, 371 Paradise Road.
A woman reported, at 3:40 p.m., her black Jeep Cherokee was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked in the parking lot at The Residence at Vinnin Square, 224 Salem St.
A Massachusetts State Police Troop A detail officer on duty on Monument Avenue just observed, at 10:30 p.m., a "well dressed male" attempting to open the doors at First Church Congregational, across the street from the detail. The male, deemed suspicious, was gone when local police arrived.
Sunday
An Elwin Street caller advised police, at 11:45 a.m., that an unknown person has been riding a dirt bike around the neighborhood in an unsafe manner. The caller said they believed the operator to live on Connelly Avenue.
A Berkshire Street caller reported, at 8:30 p.m., that five or six middle school kids keep knocking on doors, ringing bells and running off. A neighbor reportedly has a photo of one kid.
A caller reported, at 10:30 p.m., from the vicinity of Burrill Street and Paradise Road that a 30-to-40-year-old male, wearing shorts and a sweatshirt was walking in the middle of the road, and the caller feared the man was going to be hit by a passing vehicle. An officer located and spoke with the man, who seemed fine. He was moved onto the sidewalk.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 2 East India Square at 6 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 30 Church St., at 6:27 p.m., and to 11 Ropes St., a 6:42 p.m., on separate noise complaints.
At 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to 188 Essex St., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 26 Geneva St., at 10:05 p.m., to end a dispute.
Monday
Police sent to 409 Essex St., at 12:47 a.m., on a complaint about an undesirable or unwanted guest, arrested Javon Byshaun Huston, 33, homeless, of Salem. Huston was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at under $1,200, and with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime, for a felony.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 116 Lafayette St., at 2:30 a.m.
Officers responded to 73 Lafayette St., at 8:55 a.m., on a commercial alarm.
At 9:10 a.m., an officer was sent to 450 Highland Ave., on a parking complaint.
Police responded to 10 Paradise Road, at 9:56 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was called to 51 Salem St., at 11:15 a.m., on a civil issue.
Police were sent to CVS, 426 Essex St., at 12:15 p.m., for a shoplifting.