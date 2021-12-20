Salem
Friday
An officer was sent to 211 Lafayette St., at 4:33 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
At 5:04 p.m., police were sent to 159 Lafayette St., to make a well-being check.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 182 Lafayette St., at 5:34 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 6 p.m., for a dispute and again at 6:28 p.m., for a disturbance.
A police vehicle was involved in an accident at 8 p.m., in the vicinity of 3 Dove Ave.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Loring and Jefferson avenues, at 9:33 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
An officer responded to Congress St., at 11:30 p.m., to speak with a party regarding threats that had been made.
Saturday
Police were called to the vicinity of 29 First St., at 12:22 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
The report of a larceny brought officers to the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets, at 4:20 a.m.
A dispute brought police to 11 Traders Way, at 7:36 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 31 Collins St., at 12:10 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Bridge and North streets, at 1:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 4 Granite St., at 2:12 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to a Chase Street location, at 4:03 p.m., to take a report on a past assault.
Police were called to the vicinity of Webb and Bridge streets, at 5:48 p.m., for a hit and run accident. About five minutes later, at 6:03 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in or near the intersection of Ocean Avenue West and Lawrence Street and arrested Dawn Beaupre, 61, of 163 West Ocean Avenue, Salem, for the accident at Webb and Bridge streets. She was charged with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and drunken driving.
A noise complaint brought police to the intersection of Perkins and Leavitt streets, at 6:24 p.m.
Police responded to 37 Winter Island Road, at 9:50 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A reported larceny brought officers to 24 Norman St., at 11:50 p.m.
Sunday
At 12 minutes past midnight, officers were called to 135 Lafayette St., for the report of gunshots. They searched the area but found no evidence of weapons having been fired.
Police responded to 16 Cherry St., at 12:47 a.m., on a noise complaint and to 68 Proctor St., at 2:02 a.m., for a different noise complaint.
At 8:06 a.m., officers were sent to 75 Grove St., for a dispute. After breaking up the dispute, they arrested the two juveniles involved.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 10:34 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Boston and Proctor streets at 6:07 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought a cruiser to the vicinity of 77 Willson St., at 6:30 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
An officer was sent to Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St. at 5 p.m., to assist an elderly man who had lost his car keys. He was unable to locate the man at that location, but found him at his home. The officer will document his interaction with the resident and refer him to elder affairs for assistance.
Police went to the vicinity of 7 Central St., at 5:54 p.m., for a hit and run approximately 25 minutes earlier. Police identified the involved vehicle as a red Honda Civic. They contacted Salem police to ask them to contact the involved operator and have them call Peabody police.
An officer was dispatched to Brooksby Village at 6:03 p.m., on a report of theft. They were informed that the caller has additional information on the case.
A Forest Street caller notified police, at 7:25 p.m., of their Christmas lights being cut.
Police were sent to 36C Walnut St., at 8:30 p.m., after a caller reported a person — a white male, wearing a black jacket, about 55 years old — sleeping in front of the store. Atlantic was dispatched to evaluate the man, and he was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 42 Elizabeth Lane, at 11 p.m., to assist a blind individual find his way home. The officer located the party and give him a ride home.
Saturday
A caller reported, at 1:40 a.m., that he struck a tree in or near the intersection of Monson drive and Winona Street. The operator was unhurt, and the officer documented the crash.
A Page Street caller advised police, at 12:40 p.m., that someone had thrown leaves into his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor and he agreed to stop doing it.
A Washington Street caller told police, at 3:25 p.m., that his neighbor had put a drainage pipe in his driveway and he was unable to remove it. The "issue was rectified," according to the report.
A caller told police, at 6:45 p.m., that he had been struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle. As the accident occurred in Lynn, the officer passed the information on to Lynn police.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1 a.m., on Harris Street and arrested the operator, Moacyr Pereira, 54, of 22 Pingree St., Apt. 32, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A resident of 5133 Crane Brook Way notified police, at 7:45 a.m., that their vehicle was broken into overnight.
Police responded to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 9:20 a.m., for an issue in an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The officer advised the caller he should document the issue whenever possible.
An ambulance was called to a Spring Street Court address, at 9;50 a.m., after a daughter reported her father was abusing marijuana and appeared to be delusional. The male party refused medical attention and left in an Uber to go shopping.
A 20 Central St. caller reported, at 10:52 a.m., that a package of meals left outside her door was emptied at some point over the last few days.
A 5100 Crane Brook Way resident reported at 2 p.m., that someone had broken into her vehicle and gifts and clothes were taken from the trunk area.
An employee of CVS, 79 Lynnfield St., notified police at 6:15 p.m., that the pharmacy had been advised by corporate that an Oct. 29 prescription for promethazine with codeine was forged, and the information used in the prescription was all invalid.
Police responded to AOH, 58 Lowell St., at 7:20 p.m., after an employee reported someone was banging aggressively on the back door as employees were trying to close up for the day. Police arrested Christopher Michael Garbarino, 42, 10 Dudley Circle, Peabody. He was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor; malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200; assault and battery on ambulance personnel; disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; and drunken driving, 2nd offense.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:10 a.m. in the vicinity of Central and Tremont streets and summoned the 21-year-old Peabody operator to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
At 1:40 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 83 Andover St., and summoned the operator to appear in court for operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense
Police were sent to a Martinack Avenue address at 6:20 a.m., after the elderly resident reported she suspected some money might be missing.
Marblehead
Saturday
Police went to Humphrey Street, at 9:10 a.m., for a general complaint, and, at 9:13 a.m., they were sent to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and McKinley Road on another general complaint.,
An officer was called to State Street, at 11:08 a.m., to check on a car that had been parked there for two days.
A report of vandalism brought an officer to Lafayette Street, at 12:27 p.m.
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue, at 4:33 p.m., to look for an erratic bicyclist, but he was not found.
To officers were sent to Pleasant Street at 10:10 p.m. to send an unwanted person on his way.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Pleasant Street establishment at 12:35 a.m., to investigate a report they were serving after hours.
A mailbox on Smith Street was reported, at 7:30 a.m., to have been entered.
Officers were sent to the Bucannon Bridge, at 10:53 a.m., for a kid high on drugs.
An officer was called to Corinthian Lane, at 11:10 to take a report on an email account having been hacked.
Police responded to Village Street, at 5:55 p.m., for a disturbance.
Middleton
Monday, Dec. 6
The Fire Department was called to Healthplus Urgent Care on South Main, at 11:15 a.m., for a report of an animal in the ceiling, but nothing was found.
Police responded to Cumberland Farms, South Main St., at 12:25 p.m. on the report of a theft. Police are investigating.
A Fuller Pond Road resident notified police, at 3 p.m., of having received a fraudulent check.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
The Fire Department responded, at 6:16 a.m., to a South Main Street location for gas leaking from a vehicle.
Police went to the Ironwood Building B, Village Road, at 10:45 a.m. where they assisted a party and transported them to the hospital.
The animal control officer was notified, just before 1 p.m., of a loose dog in the vicinity of Flying Fox Circle and Mill Street.
A vehicle was stopped at 8 p.m., on North Main Street and the operator was given a verbal warning for operating without a front number plate and for having excessive window tint.
Thursday, Dec. 9
The DPW was advised, just before 2 a.m., of icy roads in the area.
Friday, Dec. 10
Police went to Mill Street, at 9:55 a.m. on an animal complaint about a loose dog. The dog was reunited with its owner.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of North Main Street and Lakeview Avenue, and arrested the operator after she failed to stop for a motor-vehicle accident. Arrested was Jacquelyn A. Scibilia, 41, of North Andover. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; operating under the influence of drugs; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 11
An officer was called to Gates Road, at 12:45 p.m., to calm a dispute between neighbors.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:31 p.m., in the vicinity of the Finn Law Office on North Main Street and gave a verbal warning to the operator for a hands-free violation.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Police were sent to Essex Street, at 2:09 a.m., to check on a mailbox hit by a vehicle.
A Boston Street party called police, at 11:45 a.m., to complain about a banner on private property.
A vehicle was stopped at 1:27 p.m., on River Street and the operator was verbally warned for speeding and for a seatbelt violation
Police stopped a vehicle at 10 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Cranberry Lane and arrested the operator, Paulino Coc Quip, 57, of Lawrence. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.