230226-new-coplogs
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to 10123 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:23 a.m., where they served an outstanding warrant to a 35-year-old male of that address.
Friday
Police responded to Kohl's, 50 Independence Way, at 10:49 a.m., where they arrested Daniel Mullaney, 55, 0f 307 Huntington Ave., Mullaney was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250, and with furnishing a false ID to law enforcement.
A vehicle was reported stolen at 11:54 a.m., from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 151 Andover St.
Police were sent to the Maple Square Project, 128 Maple St., at 4:28 p.m., for a fence down.
Police were called to Hobart Street, at 5:03 p.m., for a fence and pillars knocked down.
Saturday
Police responded to the Residence Inn By Marriott, at 12:29 a.m., for ten people partying and disturbing the peace in Room 722.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 1:28 a.m. to assist a group of homeless.
The Fire Department was dispatched, at 11:30 a.m., to 39 Riverside St., for a garage fire.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police stopped and cited a driver at 8:49 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue and cited them on an undisclosed violation.
An officer was sent to Calthrope Road, at 11:24 a.m., for a past hit-and-run offense.
At 12:23 p.m., an officer was sent to Ralph Road to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
Two officers were called to Creesy St., at 5:07 p.m. on a general complaint
Two officers and a fire engine were sent to Humphrey St., at 7:03 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Friday
Police stopped two vehicles between 5:35 and 5:50 a.m. on Humphrey St. and given verbal warnings.
An officer responded to Pleasant St., at 8:21 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
An officer went to Lindsey St., at 10:03 a.m., to take a party's report of harassment.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Crowninshield Road 10:44 a.m.
Three officers were sent to Pleasant St., at 7:13 p.m., to restore the peace after a complaint was made.