Salem
Monday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Raymond Road at 3:51 p.m.
Tuesday
A fraud or scam sent police to Endicott Street at 8:43 a.m.
A larceny was reported from a North Street address at 11:19 a.m.
Police took a report of a fraud or scam on Charter Street at 5:35 p.m.
Euner Kener Gomez Martin, 31, of 24 Hanover St., Lynn was arrested at 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of Bridge and Goodhue streets on charges of driving after license suspension, driving an unregistered vehicle, refusing to identify himself and on a warrant.
Swampscott
Thursday
A license plate was reported stolen from a trailer on Capen Road at 12:05 p.m.
Friday
The owner of an excavator on Elm Place reported vandalism to the equipment at 9:06 a.m.
A 9-month-old retriever puppy named Lucy took off from a home on Sherwood Road at 1:07 p.m. The animal control officer was brought in to assist.
An 8-year-old girl became stuck in a swing on the Clarke School playground at 3:41 p.m.
A person turned in a credit card found in Linscott Park at 8:14 p.m. The card was returned to its owner.
Police went to the vicinity of the Swampscott Yacht Club at 9:15 p.m. for a report of an elderly man in a blue coat hitting people with a cane.
A Middlesex Avenue resident called at 9:23 p.m. to report that his two Siberian husky dogs had gotten loose. The animal control officer was not available but as it turned out, the dogs had made their way to Mission on the Bay, where they were picked up by their owner.
Saturday
A purse was turned in to police on Paradise Road at 5:06 p.m.
A caller from Loring Avenue reported that her neighbor in the apartment next door was banging on their common wall and yelling her name at 10:18 p.m.
Sunday
At least one person was injured in a crash on Atlantic Avenue at 2:46 p.m.
Police were called from Paradise Road at 5:12 p.m. about a group of people on motorbikes racing in and out of traffic. The riders were gone when police arrived.
Tuesday
A driver on Aspen Road crashed into a hydrant, causing minor damage, at 9:48 a.m.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at the middle school at 10:33 am.
A construction trench was reported to be collapsing on New Ocean Street at 7:12 p.m. Cones were put out to warn drivers.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A broken water pipe was reported on Farrell Court at 7:26 a.m.
A lost diamond was reported on Green Street at 9:06 a.m.
Police took a report of a crash on West Shore Drive at 3:48 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
Peabody police assisted their counterparts in Danvers who were looking for a 21-year-old autistic man left behind by a school bus after a trip to the Cheesecake Factory at 1:18 p.m. Danvers officers ultimately located the man and brought him back to their town.
Police went to a residence on Newbury Street (Route 1) at 1:35 p.m. for a fire in a pellet stove. The stove's hopper was defective.
Police went to Lake Shore Road in response to a 911 call about a stranger at the door at 1:56 p.m. It turned out to be a person making a delivery. The caller's grandfather arrived home at the same time the officer pulled up.
Officers helped a driver find his car in the Northshore Mall parking lot after he called at 6:36 p.m. saying he feared it had been stolen.
Wagner V. Bamaca, 22, of 55 Shepard St., Lynn, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. on Lynn Street on a charge of drunken driving, second offense; driving after license suspension for a prior drunken driving arrest, and a marked lanes violation. The arrest came after a call about a vehicle with a broken axle in the middle of the road; police discovered that the driver had struck a Verizon utility pole.
Wednesday
A burglary was reported on Briarwood Avenue at 3:02 a.m. The caller's granddaughter, Tallah Otay Alharbi, 28, who provided an address of 6 Briarwood Avenue, Peabody, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and possession of burglarious tools. Police say she entered the home by climbing through a window.
An auto repair business on First Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle there at 12:31 p.m.